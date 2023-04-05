USWNT stars Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams share their view on the world of women’s soccer from an inside-the-game vantage point. Through candid (and often humorou... More
Available Episodes
5 of 35
Sound Effects with Stephanie McCaffrey
Lynn and Sam catch up on a crazy weekend of NWSL action, including Bella Bixby’s back-heel goal and the “abandoned” Houston/North Carolina match. The two are then joined by Stephanie McCaffrey to discuss her NWSL career, being the class clown of women’s soccer, what led to her early retirement, why she’s started playing soccer again, and her goal of eventually owning a women’s soccer team.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/4/2023
48:37
Having an OKer Time with Kristie Mewis
She’s back! Kristie Mewis joins sister Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams to chat World Cup, NWSL Challenge Cup, and whether Kristie deserves any royalties for “Having an OK time.” The three discuss the Champions League semis, the recent run of ACL injuries in women’s soccer, and the NWSL Challenge Cup (12:36). They also discuss Kristie’s career renaissance and what it would mean to make the USWNT World Cup roster (34:57). To wrap up, they play a game of “Big Sis/Lil Sis” to see which Mewis sister fits her sibling stereotype (49:33).See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/27/2023
58:45
World Cup Era with Alex Morgan
Alex Morgan joins Snacks to discuss growing up on the USWNT, why the next two months are unlike any other in her history as a player, her favorite Taylor Swift songs, what a day in the life looks like, and so much more. Plus: Lynn and Sam break down Week 3 in the NWSL, including a strange no-goal, Portland’s new uniforms, and the revamped $1 million dollar Challenge Cup.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/20/2023
42:05
Giant Life Lessons with Megan Rapinoe
Lynn is back from USWNT camp, and she and Sam break down all the biggest stories. They discuss Mallory Swanson’s heartbreaking injury, Becky Sauerbrunn’s 200th cap (and almost goal), and how two defenders scored against Ireland. Then, Megan Rapinoe joins the show to share major life lessons, from how to take a penalty kick on the world’s biggest stage to what Sue Bird has taught her about retiring gracefully.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/13/2023
1:02:05
We're Almost There with Julie Foudy
Lynn Williams and Sam Mewis break down Week 2 of the NWSL, including Crystal Dunn’s highlight goal and Lynn’s viral no-shoe moment. The two are then joined by USWNT legend Julie Foudy, who discusses the team’s latest roster, the biggest questions Vlatko faces in constructing a squad, and which countries are the biggest threat to a World Cup three-peat. To finish, Sam and Lynn answer your most pressing #AskSnacks questions.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
USWNT stars Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams share their view on the world of women’s soccer from an inside-the-game vantage point. Through candid (and often humorous) conversations with each other as well as with their teammates, friends, opponents and more, Snacks gives listeners unprecedented insight into the NWSL, the World Cup, and women’s soccer, one snack at a time.