Elden Ring Lore | Astel and Cosmic Mysteries
Astel, the Crystalians the Onyx and Alabaster Lords - all fascinating plot points in Elden Ring that are little understood. In this lore video we dissect the cosmic elements of the story, concluding with a look at Astel, Naturalborn of the Void.Commission Thumbnail art by the incredible Shimhaq
6/25/2023
53:31
Elden Ring Lore | The Albinaurics
The Albinaurics are some of the most fascinating beings in all of the lands beween; Artificially Made, Imperfect and Persecuted. The Albinaurics can teach us so much about the concept of life in the Lands Between, so join me this week as we examine these fascinating peoples.Commission Thumbnail art by the incredible Joestrela
6/25/2023
1:17:08
Elden Ring Lore | The Flame of Frenzy
The Frenzied Flame and the Three Fingers are one of the most terrifying challenges to the Greater Will's Order. With the likes of Vyke almost becoming the Lord of Chaos, and the spread of the Frenzied Flame growing, how long will it be until Chaos takes the world? MAY CHAOS TAKE THE WORLD!Commission Thumbnail art by the incredible Shimhaq
6/24/2023
1:03:54
Elden Ring Story Timeline
Elden Ring Lore Timeline: Myself, Lore Hunter and Tarnished Archaeologist attempt to order the lore and story elements of the game into a coherent Timeline of Events in Elden Ring. From the Ancient Dragons to the Shattering War, we explore and explain the Story of Elden Ring.Commission Thumbnail art by the incredible Albert Cordero
6/24/2023
1:20:24
Elden Ring Lore | Did Margit Defeat Radahn?
This is a lore debate that has arisen in the community, all arising from one single image during the introductory cinematic. In this episode, I will attempt to explain why Radahn seems so small and what the outcome of this struggle may have been. In addition, I will explore some theories surrounding the shattering and the Defence of Leyndell.
