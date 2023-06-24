Elden Ring Lore | The Flame of Frenzy

The Frenzied Flame and the Three Fingers are one of the most terrifying challenges to the Greater Will's Order. With the likes of Vyke almost becoming the Lord of Chaos, and the spread of the Frenzied Flame growing, how long will it be until Chaos takes the world? MAY CHAOS TAKE THE WORLD!Commission Thumbnail art by the incredible Shimhaq