Happy Father's Day! In the following episode, we discuss starting a podcast, opening a BBQ joint, and the impact and influence of Dads. On the cover: Bobby Mueller (Louie Mueller BBQ)
Matt Pittman of Meat Church BBQ
Justin, Nick, and Wayne delve into the journey of Matt Pittman, the founder of Meat Church BBQ, as he shares insights on content creation, the evolution of his business, and the challenges of balancing family life with a rapidly growing brand. The conversation delves into the art of food styling, cooking for celebrities, and the importance of community in the barbecue world. With humor and authenticity, they discuss the future of Meat Church and the personal connections that make this journey worthwhile.
Similar Paths - Smoke(less) Teaser
In this teaser, Wayne describes the similar journey he shares with both Justin and Nick.
Introducing Smoke(less)
Smoke(less) is a podcast born from fire — not just the fire that cooks meat, but the fire that fuels life’s hardest questions and boldest decisions. Hosted by three award-winning Texas BBQ veterans, it’s a series of raw, honest conversations that go deeper than food.At its core, Smoke(less) is a mentor's voice in a loud, performative world. It's for anyone navigating personal or professional growth — from young creatives to service industry veterans — and seeking stories that don’t just entertain, but resonate.Why “Smoke(less)”?Because we're not here to blow smoke. No ego. No filters. No smoke and mirrors. Just the real stories behind the flame — where clarity, craft, and connection live. Pull up a chair. Let’s clear the air.
Three award-winning Texas Top 50 BBQ veterans sit down to share honest, no-bull conversations about life, purpose, burnout, creativity, and the grind of building something meaningful, in and far beyond the pit. This isn't a show about brisket recipes (though that might come up). It's about the fire underneath: the stuff that fuels us, burns us, and reshapes us. BBQ is just the backdrop for something much deeper — mentorship through experience, brotherhood through storytelling, and the clarity that only comes when the smoke clears.