Father's Day

Happy Father's Day! In the following episode, we discuss starting a podcast, opening a BBQ joint, and the impact and influence of Dads. On the cover: Bobby Mueller (Louie Mueller BBQ) Smoke(less) is a podcast born from fire — not just the fire that cooks meat, but the fire that fuels life’s hardest questions and boldest decisions. Hosted by three award-winning Texas BBQ professionals, it’s a series of raw, honest conversations that go deeper than food.At its core, Smoke(less) is a mentor's voice in a loud, performative world. It's for anyone navigating personal or professional growth — from young creatives to service industry veterans — and seeking stories that don’t just entertain, but resonate.Why “Smoke(less)”? Because we're not here to blow smoke. No ego. No filters. No smoke and mirrors. Just the real stories behind the flame — where clarity, craft, and connection live. Pull up a chair. Let’s clear the air.Join us online at Smokeless PodcastProduced By Clinton Granberry