EP 7: Preparing the Grail, feat. Sir Mark Rylance

Martin has a wonderful, lyrical conversation with Academy Award winning actor and friend, Sir Mark Rylance. The pair discuss everything from the global shutdown to Shakespeare. They speak candidly about loss on a global and personal level, the interconnectedness of life and happy accidents in art; and the challenge of thinking about craft by not ‘reheating’ what has come before and allowing actors and performers to get lost in their work to provoke positive change. Mark shares is passion for that area between the land and sea - the wetlands - and their critical importance in regeneration and Martin muses on not being good at being a young person, the deliciousness of growing older and the benefits - if any - of losing memories as you age. Robert Bly, Billy Connolly, Shakespeare, dogs and cats and breaking into the Globe with pint in hand: Enjoy this unforgettable chat - you won’t want it to end. Get 30% off Martin’s new book Smoke Hole at chelseagreen.co.uk using the code SHS30 A huge thanks for Sir Mark Rylance (who isn't on social media) check out his filmography here Find Martin Shaw on insta @drmartinshaw; facebook @MartinShaw; www.drmartinshaw.com A huge thanks to Ben Addicott for helping to produce this podcast Violin music by John Matthias Smoke Hole is published by Chelsea Green Publishing UK