The Sisters dive deep into the world of Oz...And we're not talking about Australia! Lauren, Rachel, and Mariah give their full review of the Wicked movie and later kiki with Keke Palmer to promote her new book, Master of Me.
1:01:43
Smith Sisters Live Deep Dive
Join sisters Lauren, Rachel, and Mariah Smith as they dive deep in conversation with the biggest names in pop culture. From your favorite celebrities to reality TV superstars and chart-topping musicians, the detail-obsessed interviews will leave you gagged and giggling. Tune in for all the insider information and juicy behind-the-scenes scoop you won't want to miss.
