The Battle Lines

We ask Jens Soering and his attorney to respond to discrepancies between his 1986 confession and what he told us last year. We trace the web of Soering's support to see how each influential person was brought in and became convinced of his innocence. The DNA experts and investigators who reviewed the case for Soering, respond to the alternate explanation about the unidentified DNA.To support the investigative efforts of Small Town Big Crime, please visit our Patreon page Writing and reporting by Rachel Ryan and Courteney StuartHosting and sound editing by Jaclyn PiermariniSound effects editing by Taylor Thomas