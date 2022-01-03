Give your relationships a boost in 5 minutes or less with Small Things Often from The Gottman Institute. We provide simple, proven, quick tips to help you deepe... More
How to Hit the Reset Button
A fresh start can get you and your partner on the right track! On this episode of Small Things Often, learn how to hit the reset button and make positive changes in your relationship.
3/10/2022
4:16
Do You Have Time for a Date?
Date nights are a wonderful and important way to connect with your partner and strengthen your relationship. Think you’re too busy for one? On this episode of Small Things Often, we give you options that can fit into any schedule.
3/8/2022
4:16
Building Your Relationship with Humor
Laughter is a powerful force so use it to build your relationship! Learn how to be mindful and explore humor theories on this episode of Small Things Often.
3/3/2022
4:31
How to be Lovers and Friends
Don’t let your friendship with your partner sizzle! On this episode of Small Things Often, learn how being a lover and a friend can strengthen your relationship.
3/1/2022
4:13
Why Does My Partner Hate Me?
Does your partner react with negativity whenever you try to have a normal conversation? If so, they may be stuck in “negative sentiment override.” On this episode of Small Things Often, find out what may have caused it — and steps to take in order to break the pattern.