Small Biz Babes Community Podcast

Podcast Small Biz Babes Community Podcast
Michaela Fong - Small Business Marketing Strategist
Are you committed to making your small business goals happen, but you lack the clarity, strategy & confidence to get there? Are you overwhelmed from trying
  • Navigating marriage & business, Q&A with my husband
    Join our private Facebook group here.This is a brand new Facebook group I started exclusively for our podcast listeners, ambitious small business owners with an action-taking attitude like you. Let’s dive deeper into our podcast conversations and support each other on Facebook now.Do you ever feel like your relationship with your husband is taking a toll because of the time you pour into your business? Do you have a hard time balancing your relationship and business responsibilities? Do you sometimes wish your partner could be more understanding or supportive of your goals?You are not alone! In this episode, my husband and I will be answering questions we received about relationships and business on Instagram stories.In this episode, we’ll cover:Ways to prioritize your relationship with intentional scheduling and boundariesHow open communication can supercharge your relationship and make your partner support you in your goalsBeing able to compromise in your relationship and see the other’s point of viewAdjustments we have made to ensure that our love tank is filled throughout the yearUnderstanding your partner might not be able to help you which is why you should build a community outside your relationshipResources:5 steps to Etsy Success - FREE GUIDELet’s connect:Follow me on Instagram: @‌smallbizbabescommunityJoin our podcast-exclusive private Facebook groupVisit my website: https://michaelafong.com/smallbizbabescommunitylinksDon’t forget to subscribe so you never miss an episode.
    5/16/2023
    26:40
  • Don't make these 3 mistakes in your small business
    Join our private Facebook group here.This is a brand new Facebook group I started exclusively for our podcast listeners, ambitious small business owners with an action-taking attitude like you. Let’s dive deeper into our podcast conversations and support each other on Facebook now.Do you ever feel like your marketing efforts aren't producing the outcomes you hoped for? Are you tired of putting in the work, yet still struggling to achieve consistent sales for your business? In today's episode, I will share three significant mistakes you are likely making when you don't see the desired results from your marketing efforts.I made these mistakes when I started my business, completely unaware that they were the main reasons behind my struggle to generate consistent sales. I see small business owners in our community making these mistakes every day, and I want to bring awareness to them in case you are unknowingly making them too.In this episode, we’ll cover:How the importance of knowing who exactly your ideal customer is can help you earn more, save time and be a happier business ownerWhat is branding, and why do you need to be intentional about it if you want to attract your ideal customers onlineWhere to stop wasting time in your business if you want to earn more profitsResources:5 steps to Etsy Success - FREE GUIDELet’s connect:Follow me on Instagram: @‌smallbizbabescommunityJoin our podcast-exclusive private Facebook groupVisit my website: https://michaelafong.com/smallbizbabescommunitylinksDon’t forget to subscribe so you never miss an episode.
    5/16/2023
    35:20
  • Story behind Small Biz Babes Community
    Join our private Facebook group here.This is a brand new Facebook group I started exclusively for our podcast listeners, ambitious small business owners with an action-taking attitude like you. Let’s dive deeper into our podcast conversations and support each other on Facebook now.In today’s episode, I share the story behind this podcast, how I got here and why I started the Small Biz Babes Community.I break down important pivotal stages of my journey as an immigrant in a new country following the dream that once felt impossible. From starting and growing a business from living room floor to creating a Small Biz Babes Community, to now helping women around the world to build a business and life they truly love.In this episode, we’ll cover:The importance of believing in that gut feeling when it is telling you that you are meant for moreHow resourcefulness and resilience can change your life no matter the outside circumstancesPivotal moments when letting go of security & comfort zone opened doors I never thought would be possible for meLessons on my business journey that made me realize that success isn’t just about making moneyThe reason I closed a successful product-based business to run this community full-time without burnoutThe importance of building your business with intention, based on your definition of successResources:You are Badass (Jen Sincero) - the book that motivated me to ditch all excuses and change my life (affiliate link)5 steps to Etsy Success - FREE GUIDELet’s connect:Follow me on Instagram: @‌smallbizbabescommunityJoin our podcast-exclusive private Facebook groupVisit my website: https://michaelafong.com/smallbizbabescommunitylinksDon’t forget to subscribe so you never miss an episode.
    5/16/2023
    52:07

About Small Biz Babes Community Podcast

Are you committed to making your small business goals happen, but you lack the clarity, strategy &amp; confidence to get there? Are you overwhelmed from trying to figure out where to spend your time &amp; resources, so you can finally get consistent sales to your business without having to hustle 24/7 and sacrifice your well-being?



Small Biz Babes Community Podcast by Michaela Fong is dedicated to helping ambitious small business owners like you build a business that aligns with your passions &amp; values with strategy, intention AND without burnout… Because we believe that success isn't just about making money - it's about building a business &amp; life that you love.



In this podcast, host Michaela Fong is here to give you a well-rounded perspective &amp; realistic strategies that she used to grow a multiple-six-figure product business and a service-based online business from her living room floor and kitchen counter. Through solo episodes &amp; special guest interviews, we dive deep into honest &amp; vulnerable conversations about the real challenges of growing profitable &amp; sustainable small businesses online and provide actionable tips to overcome them.



You can expect practical advice from e-commerce to social media &amp; online marketing that will help you gain clarity and make your small business stand out in today's competitive online space. We will break down the overwhelming world of online marketing into actionable bite-sized pieces that you can apply to your business. But we don't just focus on tactics and strategies - we also delve into the mindset and habits crucial for achieving success and living a fulfilling life - whatever that means for you!



Pull out your notepad &amp; get ready to hear the truth - the failures, the successes and practical lessons behind what it really takes to grow a successful online business without burnout. Let's build your dream small business &amp; life with intention together! See you on Tuesdays!

