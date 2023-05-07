Josh Allen on Expectations for 2023, Aaron Rodgers, and His All-Time Favorite Play. Plus, Ranking the Top Five NFL Franchises With Lindsay Jones.

The Ringer's Kevin Clark is joined by Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen to discuss what he learned from last season, competing in the same division as Aaron Rodgers, his 'Madden' cover, and more (0:21). Then, Lindsay Jones joins to help rank the all-around top five franchises in the NFL (11:48). Host: Kevin Clark Guests: Josh Allen and Lindsay Jones Producer: Richie Bozek