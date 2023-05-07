A football variety and interview show hosted by Kevin Clark featuring various NFL and College Football newsmakers and Ringer personalities.
Ranking the Most Intriguing Training Camps Ahead of the 2023 Season
The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones break down the five teams they think will have the most interesting training camps and stories coming out of them to pay attention to this summer.
Host: Kevin Clark
Guest: Lindsay Jones
Producer: Richie Bozek
7/5/2023
51:07
NFL Offseason Gossip With Albert Breer: QB Futures, Caleb Williams Watch, and More
The Ringer’s Kevin Clark is joined by SI’s Albert Breer to dissect the latest summer gossip around the NFL, including what the future holds for certain quarterbacks, the teams on tank watch for Caleb Williams, and much more.
Host: Kevin Clark
Guest: Albert Breer
Producer: Richie Bozek
6/28/2023
46:07
Josh Allen on Expectations for 2023, Aaron Rodgers, and His All-Time Favorite Play. Plus, Ranking the Top Five NFL Franchises With Lindsay Jones.
The Ringer’s Kevin Clark is joined by Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen to discuss what he learned from last season, competing in the same division as Aaron Rodgers, his 'Madden' cover, and more (0:21). Then, Lindsay Jones joins to help rank the all-around top five franchises in the NFL (11:48).
Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Josh Allen and Lindsay Jones
Producer: Richie Bozek
6/21/2023
1:00:51
George Kittle on the 49ers’ Offseason Outlook, the Tight End Position, and Kyle Shanahan. Plus, Steven Ruiz on the Schemes That Will Define the 2023 Season.
The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and Steven Ruiz are joined by star 49ers tight end George Kittle to talk ball. They discuss the changing tight end position, how he’s processing the NFC championship loss, the ways head coach Kyle Shanahan utilizes the 49ers skill players, and more (0:33). Then, Ruiz breaks down the schemes that he thinks will define next season (22:22).
Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: George Kittle and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Richie Bozek
6/14/2023
47:21
Current Athlete and Coach Media Career Draft. Plus, the PGA Tour-LIV Golf Merger.
Kevin is joined by The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis to draft current athletes and coaches across all sports, predicting who will have the best media and broadcasting careers once they retire from playing or coaching (10:36). They also discuss the merger of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, and what we know about it at this point (2:29).
Host: Kevin Clark
Guest: Bryan Curtis
Producer: Richie Bozek
