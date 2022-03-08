Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Slob Sisters
Dive into the world of homemaking with Steph and Jill! Exploring all topics related to home organization, daily habits and personal growth, we keep it real and ... More
Dive into the world of homemaking with Steph and Jill! Exploring all topics related to home organization, daily habits and personal growth, we keep it real and ... More

  • Being a Youtuber: the Good the Bad and the Ugly
    Ever wonder what it's REALLY like to be a Youtuber?  Steph opens up about all the great..and not so great things about making a living off making videos.
    8/26/2022
    33:37
  • Our Favourite Things!
    Do you have that kitchen gadget that just makes life a little bit easier?  We are sharing our favourite tools that help us out on the daily!Beddy's Bedding - https://lddy.no/14ys8 (Discount code SECRETSLOB)
    8/10/2022
    33:13
  • Is Parenting Harder than Ever?
    We can all agree that parenting has never been easy, but why do the majority of parents think it's harder today than ever?  Steph and Jill compare parenting in 1900 to today.
    8/3/2022
    34:07
  • Meal Planning Mastery
    Would you like to save time, money , and energy?  Ya..we thought so.  In this episode we dive into ALL the benefits of meal planning...and trust us, theres a lot of them!  Learn tips to get started today!
    7/27/2022
    34:50
  • What We REALLY Think About The Flylady System
    The Flylady system can get complicated.  Find out what we love and what doesn't work for us at all.   Tips for people trying to implement the system.
    7/21/2022
    31:51

About Slob Sisters

Dive into the world of homemaking with Steph and Jill! Exploring all topics related to home organization, daily habits and personal growth, we keep it real and relatable. If this podcast is anything like our house keeping it will be far from perfect.
