Episode 44: Games to Play In The Dark: Ritual Games

Some of us might have played them as kids, some of us might have been too scared. Too scared to risk tearing down the sheet that keeps us separated from the other side. Too frightened to actually see someone or something lurking in your house. Too horrified to wonder if you'll ever make it out alive. Grab your candle, your matches and some friends and join Sav and Bree for some ritual games. **WARNING we do NOT encourage or recommend anyone playing any of the games discussed in this episode. We do not wish any to put themselves or others in danger. Also, in this episode we give directions in the game "Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board" that one participant is chosen to "die." We want to make it clear that the person is not actually supposed to die. They are meant to pretend to act dead. This episode also discusses sensitive topics such as the death of minors.