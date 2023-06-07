Ready to dive into some slightly scary topics? Join Sav and Bree as they discuss all things creepy! Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/sho...
Episode 44: Games to Play In The Dark: Ritual Games
Some of us might have played them as kids, some of us might have been too scared. Too scared to risk tearing down the sheet that keeps us separated from the other side. Too frightened to actually see someone or something lurking in your house. Too horrified to wonder if you’ll ever make it out alive. Grab your candle, your matches and some friends and join Sav and Bree for some ritual games.
**WARNING we do NOT encourage or recommend anyone playing any of the games discussed in this episode. We do not wish any to put themselves or others in danger. Also, in this episode we give directions in the game "Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board" that one participant is chosen to "die." We want to make it clear that the person is not actually supposed to die. They are meant to pretend to act dead. This episode also discusses sensitive topics such as the death of minors.
https://people.howstuffworks.com/bloody-mary-legend.htm
https://crimereads.com/dangerous-games-to-play-in-the-dark/
https://lithub.com/the-secret-history-of-light-as-a-feather-stiff-as-a-board/
https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/One-Man_Hide_and_Seek
https://www.thescarechamber.com/picture-game/
---
7/10/2023
31:13
Episode 43: Hauntings In The White House
Did you know that one of the most ICONIC houses in America is flooded with spirits and haunting apparitions? You’ll walk in wanting to learn about former presidents- but you may walk out getting to see the actual presidents who lived there years ago. Yeah, I’ll take a full order of patriotism with a side of ghosts, please! Join Sav and Bree as they discuss the ghosts in The White House!
References
https://www.whitehousehistory.org/press-room/press-backgrounders/white-house-ghost-stories
https://www.history.com/topics/halloween/ghosts-in-the-white-house
http://libbymcnamee.com/the-ghost-of-dolley-madison/
https://www.whitehousehistory.org/demon-cat
https://boundarystones.weta.org/2023/03/17/dc-really-stands-demon-cat-which-haunts-us-capitol
---
7/6/2023
38:08
Episode 42: Halloween Phobias
Turning the calendar to "October" is a sign of merry and enjoyable holidays for many individuals. For our friends in the Northern Hemisphere, October is the month when summer's heat gives way to fall's mild temperatures and the longing for winter is piqued. This may be a truly enchanted time of year. However, for other people, October serves as a glorified memory of dread, horror, and fright! Join Sav and Bree as they explore the Top 7 Halloween Phobias from Psychology Today.
References
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/stronger-fear/202010/7-phobias-make-halloween-so-spooky
---
6/27/2023
42:03
Episode 41: The Hauntings on 12 Gay Street
One of Greenwich's most eerie structures is a lovely townhouse that was formerly a "Pirate's Den" speakeasy. Welcome to the famous Gay Street of New York City, a narrow, winding Manhattan street west of 6th Avenue. Numerous movies, like 1943's A Night to Remember, and music videos, such Sheryl Crow's "A Change Would Do You Good," have included the neighborhood. However, Gay Street has been a part of New York Ghosts' spooky tour of Greenwich Village due to the area's rich history and persistent paranormal activity. Join Sav and Bree as they anchor down on the history and hauntings of this famous building.
References
“Panic of 1837.” Wikipedia.org
“Gay Street (Manhattan).” Wikipedia.org.
https://nyghosts.com/12-gay-street/
---
6/20/2023
29:03
Episode 40: The Baker Hotel Hauntings
A seemingly magical mineral water known for curing people with various ailments made the perfect location for a grandiose hotel where tourists could stay. However, even after the hotel shut down and the beautiful hallways became abandoned, some guests never truly left. Join Sav and Bree as they explore the what's hidden behind these abandoned halls.
**WARNING this episode discusses sensitive topics such as death and suicide.
References
https://www.mineralwellstx.com/history/
https://drinkcrazywater.com/crazy-history/
http://www.texasescapes.com/TexasPanhandleTowns/MineralWellsTexas/BakerHotelGhosts.htm
https://www.texasobserver.org/ghosts-of-the-baker-hotel/
https://www.wfaa.com/article/features/never-seen-ghost-youre-likely-smell-one-the-baker/287-9833feee-dff4-4ac3-ba14-ac2b63db8a0b
https://www.hauntedrooms.com/texas/dfw/haunted-places/baker-hotel-mineral-wells
---
