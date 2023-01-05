Sleep Wave - Sleep Meditations & Stories

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Karissa Vacker
Struggle to fall asleep? Relax and fall to sleep with original sleep meditations and bedtime stories.
Health & Fitness

  • Sleep Meditation - Meditating On The Chakras
    Sleep Meditation - Meditating On The Chakras
In tonight's Sleep Meditation we're going to focus on the mind-body connection. This will help us get our chakras aligned and integrated for a deep and transformative sleep. Just lay back, move your attention away from your thoughts, and relax. First, as always, we'll start with a relaxing introduction from Karissa, before we sink into tonight's Sleep Meditation.
5/1/2023
    5/1/2023
    47:27
  • PREMIUM Sleep Meditation - Embracing Relaxation in A Busy World
    PREMIUM Sleep Meditation - Embracing Relaxation in A Busy World
In tonight's Premium Sleep Meditation, exclusively for subscribers, we're going to embrace relaxation. Being productive doesn't always look like being busy. Meditation is sneaky because even though it looks like you are simply sitting there doing nothing, it's actually productive. You are becoming present and conscious and are honing your ability to focus on what is truly important. Relaxation helps you more than you know. So let's let go of our day, our to do lists and goals, and just slow down and meditate together. First, as always, we'll start with a relaxing introduction from Karissa, before we sink into tonight's Sleep Meditation.
4/27/2023
    4/27/2023
    1:00
  • Sleep Meditation - Letting Go Of Negativity
    Sleep Meditation - Letting Go Of Negativity
In tonight's Sleep Meditation with Karissa we're going to explore how to let go of negativity through the powerful practice of meditation so we can have better, deeper sleep, and also perhaps feel a bit better tomorrow. First, as always, we'll start with a relaxing introduction from Karissa, before we sink into tonight's Sleep Meditation.
4/24/2023
    4/24/2023
    40:17
  • Sleep Meditation - Learning To Be Yourself
    Sleep Meditation - Learning To Be Yourself
Tonight we're going to slow down together and practice meditation, with a focus on feeling more connected inwardly and outwardly, so that we sleep well and wake up more grounded, ready to show up fully as ourselves tomorrow. First, as always, we'll start with a relaxing introduction from Karissa, before we sink into tonight's Sleep Meditation.
4/17/2023
    4/17/2023
    41:39
  • PREMIUM Sleep Meditation - Combating Overstimulation For Easy Sleep
    PREMIUM Sleep Meditation - Combating Overstimulation For Easy Sleep
In tonight's bonus episode, exclusively for subscribers, we're going to practice the lovely and useful tool of finding peace and calm no matter where you are or what is happening around you. Helping you to drift off into a restful sleep, to recharge those batteries. First, as always, we'll start with a relaxing introduction from Karissa, before we sink into tonight's Sleep Meditation.
4/13/2023
    4/13/2023
    1:00

About Sleep Wave - Sleep Meditations & Stories

About Sleep Wave - Sleep Meditations & Stories
Struggle to fall asleep? Relax and fall to sleep with original sleep meditations and bedtime stories. Jump into bed, press play and drift away to deep and restful sleep. Hosted by Karissa Vacker, an award-winning voice and meditation guide bringing you an original Sleep Meditation every week. Sleep Wave has been designed with love, to help you relax and fall asleep quickly and peacefully each night, so you can wake up happy.
