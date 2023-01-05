Sleep Wave - Sleep Meditations & Stories

PREMIUM Sleep Meditation - Embracing Relaxation in A Busy World

To unlock this episode join Sleep Wave Premium today. Sign up on Apple Podcasts or on your favourite Podcast provider using this link https://sleepwave.supercast.com/ 🌊 In tonight's Premium Sleep Meditation, exclusively for subscribers, we're going to embrace relaxation. Being productive doesn't always look like being busy. Meditation is sneaky because even though it looks like you are simply sitting there doing nothing, it's actually productive. You are becoming present and conscious and are honing your ability to focus on what is truly important. Relaxation helps you more than you know. So let's let go of our day, our to do lists and goals, and just slow down and meditate together. First, as always, we'll start with a relaxing introduction from Karissa, before we sink into tonight's Sleep Meditation. This bonus episode is exclusively for Sleep Wave supporters. As a supporter of the show you can enjoy; an ad-free experience, and 2 bonus episodes a month. Your loyalty and appreciation mean the world and your ongoing support is what makes this show possible, so thank you! 💜 Join Sleep Wave Premium ✨ in just two taps! Enjoy 2 bonus episodes a month plus all episodes ad-free and show your support to Karissa. https://sleepwave.supercast.com/ UK Sleep Wavers! Check out ✨Aeyla ✨ to get your very own Weighted Blanket - and don't forget to use your exclusive code WAVE25 to save an extra 25%! About Sleep Wave 😴🌊 The Sleep Wave Podcast has been designed for those who struggle to fall asleep, or to fall back asleep after waking up in the night. The podcast is made up of Powerful Sleep Meditations, Relaxing Stories, and Guided Sleep Hypnosis, to help you unwind, get sleepy and fall asleep fast. Hosted by Karissa Vacker, an award-winning voice and meditation guide, and written by Meditation expert, Billy Gill. Each episode starts with a catch up with Karissa. Don't be put off by the intros, they are designed to be just engaging enough to take you away from any anxious thoughts but relaxing enough to perfectly prepare you for your wind down. Many listeners report falling asleep during the intros and that's totally fine, use this Sleep Podcast as you wish. Subscribe today, and next time you're ready to get sleepy, jump into bed, press play, and gently drift away to the land of nod.