Arts
Podcast Sleep and Relax ASMR
Sleep and Relax ASMR
Sleep and Relax ASMR is a weekly podcast that creates audio experiences designed to help people sleep and relax. The show uses various ASMR triggers including... More
Arts
Sleep and Relax ASMR is a weekly podcast that creates audio experiences designed to help people sleep and relax. The show uses various ASMR triggers including... More

Available Episodes

5 of 706
  • Delta Waves for Sleep (Binaural Beats)
    On this episode of Sleep and Relax ASMR, we listen to soothing Delta Waves for sleep and relaxation. These binaural beats are intended to offer an ideal frequency to improve your night's rest. Enjoy! --- Tip / Buy us a coffee!⁠ ⁠⁠buymeacoff.ee/sI5ZB4N⁠ --- My sponsor, Betterhelp: ⁠⁠https://Betterhelp.com/Relax⁠⁠ 10% off exclusive offer to Sleep and Relax ASMR listeners. BetterHelp is the largest online counseling platform worldwide. They offer convenient, discreet, and affordable access to a licensed therapist. Available worldwide --- FOUR SIGMATIC Delicious and almost-magically easy products to help you achieve elevated wellness and feel your best. Products ranging from coffee to protein powder. Enjoy 10% off at ⁠⁠foursigmatic.com⁠⁠ Jupiter Organic CBD Get 10% off your order of Jupiter CBD by visiting ⁠GetJupiter.com⁠ and using code ASMR at checkout ⁠https://www.getjupiter.com/sleepandrelaxasmr⁠ --- DOWNLOAD: Apple Podcasts: ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sleep-and-relax-asmr/id1133320064⁠ Anchor: ⁠https://anchor.fm/sleepandrelaxasmr⁠ Radio Public: ⁠https://radiopublic.com/sleep-and-relax-asmr-6pAPm8⁠ Spotify: ⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/4VvI482AIUgKZGfOWqjuyw⁠ Stitcher: ⁠http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/sleep-and-relax-asmr⁠ Castbox: ⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id356618⁠ TuneIn Radio: ⁠http://tunein.com/radio/Sleep-and-Relax-ASMR-p899136/⁠ Pobean: ⁠https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/tvjti-4fcb7/Sleep-and-Relax-ASMR-Podcast⁠ Thanks to iantm for some of the audio used this episode! --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sleepandrelaxasmr/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sleepandrelaxasmr/support
    6/14/2023
    32:34
  • Mumbled Mushrooms
    On this episode of the podcast, I ramble about mushrooms and go into edible vs non-edible mushrooms for nearly 30 minutes. Enjoy! --- Tip / Buy us a coffee!⁠ ⁠⁠buymeacoff.ee/sI5ZB4N⁠ --- My sponsor, Betterhelp: ⁠⁠https://Betterhelp.com/Relax⁠⁠ 10% off exclusive offer to Sleep and Relax ASMR listeners. BetterHelp is the largest online counseling platform worldwide. They offer convenient, discreet, and affordable access to a licensed therapist. Available worldwide --- FOUR SIGMATIC Delicious and almost-magically easy products to help you achieve elevated wellness and feel your best. Products ranging from coffee to protein powder. Enjoy 10% off at ⁠⁠foursigmatic.com⁠⁠ Jupiter Organic CBD Get 10% off your order of Jupiter CBD by visiting ⁠GetJupiter.com⁠ and using code ASMR at checkout ⁠https://www.getjupiter.com/sleepandrelaxasmr⁠ --- DOWNLOAD: Apple Podcasts: ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sleep-and-relax-asmr/id1133320064⁠ Anchor: ⁠https://anchor.fm/sleepandrelaxasmr⁠ Radio Public: ⁠https://radiopublic.com/sleep-and-relax-asmr-6pAPm8⁠ Spotify: ⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/4VvI482AIUgKZGfOWqjuyw⁠ Stitcher: ⁠http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/sleep-and-relax-asmr⁠ Castbox: ⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id356618⁠ TuneIn Radio: ⁠http://tunein.com/radio/Sleep-and-Relax-ASMR-p899136/⁠ Pobean: ⁠https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/tvjti-4fcb7/Sleep-and-Relax-ASMR-Podcast⁠ --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sleepandrelaxasmr/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sleepandrelaxasmr/support
    6/12/2023
    30:37
  • Garden Rain
    On today's episode of Sleep and Relax ASMR, we enjoy 30+ minutes of lovely rain in an English garden. Enjoy! --- Tip / Buy us a coffee!⁠ ⁠⁠buymeacoff.ee/sI5ZB4N⁠ --- My sponsor, Betterhelp: ⁠⁠https://Betterhelp.com/Relax⁠⁠ 10% off exclusive offer to Sleep and Relax ASMR listeners. BetterHelp is the largest online counseling platform worldwide. They offer convenient, discreet, and affordable access to a licensed therapist. Available worldwide --- FOUR SIGMATIC Delicious and almost-magically easy products to help you achieve elevated wellness and feel your best. Products ranging from coffee to protein powder. Enjoy 10% off at ⁠⁠foursigmatic.com⁠⁠ Jupiter Organic CBD Get 10% off your order of Jupiter CBD by visiting ⁠GetJupiter.com⁠ and using code ASMR at checkout ⁠https://www.getjupiter.com/sleepandrelaxasmr⁠ --- DOWNLOAD: Apple Podcasts: ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sleep-and-relax-asmr/id1133320064⁠ Anchor: ⁠https://anchor.fm/sleepandrelaxasmr⁠ Radio Public: ⁠https://radiopublic.com/sleep-and-relax-asmr-6pAPm8⁠ Spotify: ⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/4VvI482AIUgKZGfOWqjuyw⁠ Stitcher: ⁠http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/sleep-and-relax-asmr⁠ Castbox: ⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id356618⁠ TuneIn Radio: ⁠http://tunein.com/radio/Sleep-and-Relax-ASMR-p899136/⁠ Pobean: ⁠https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/tvjti-4fcb7/Sleep-and-Relax-ASMR-Podcast⁠ --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sleepandrelaxasmr/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sleepandrelaxasmr/support
    6/7/2023
    30:49
  • A Sleepy Ramble on a Sequence of Dreams
    On this episode I discuss a strange sequence of non-related dreams last night, and touch on the topic of friendships and communication. Enjoy! --- Tip / Buy us a coffee!⁠ ⁠⁠buymeacoff.ee/sI5ZB4N⁠ --- My sponsor, Betterhelp: ⁠⁠https://Betterhelp.com/Relax⁠⁠ 10% off exclusive offer to Sleep and Relax ASMR listeners. BetterHelp is the largest online counseling platform worldwide. They offer convenient, discreet, and affordable access to a licensed therapist. Available worldwide --- FOUR SIGMATIC Delicious and almost-magically easy products to help you achieve elevated wellness and feel your best. Products ranging from coffee to protein powder. Enjoy 10% off at ⁠⁠foursigmatic.com⁠⁠ Jupiter Organic CBD Get 10% off your order of Jupiter CBD by visiting ⁠GetJupiter.com⁠ and using code ASMR at checkout ⁠https://www.getjupiter.com/sleepandrelaxasmr⁠ --- DOWNLOAD: Apple Podcasts: ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sleep-and-relax-asmr/id1133320064⁠ Anchor: ⁠https://anchor.fm/sleepandrelaxasmr⁠ Radio Public: ⁠https://radiopublic.com/sleep-and-relax-asmr-6pAPm8⁠ Spotify: ⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/4VvI482AIUgKZGfOWqjuyw⁠ Stitcher: ⁠http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/sleep-and-relax-asmr⁠ Castbox: ⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id356618⁠ TuneIn Radio: ⁠http://tunein.com/radio/Sleep-and-Relax-ASMR-p899136/⁠ Pobean: ⁠https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/tvjti-4fcb7/Sleep-and-Relax-ASMR-Podcast⁠ --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sleepandrelaxasmr/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sleepandrelaxasmr/support
    6/5/2023
    26:19
  • Plaza Di Pietro
    On today's episode, we enjoy the sounds of a busy plaza in Italy. You can hear the sound of Italian conversations, footsteps, and traffic. Enjoy! --- Tip / Buy us a coffee!⁠ ⁠⁠buymeacoff.ee/sI5ZB4N⁠ --- My sponsor, Betterhelp: ⁠⁠https://Betterhelp.com/Relax⁠⁠ 10% off exclusive offer to Sleep and Relax ASMR listeners. BetterHelp is the largest online counseling platform worldwide. They offer convenient, discreet, and affordable access to a licensed therapist. Available worldwide --- FOUR SIGMATIC Delicious and almost-magically easy products to help you achieve elevated wellness and feel your best. Products ranging from coffee to protein powder. Enjoy 10% off at ⁠⁠foursigmatic.com⁠⁠ Jupiter Organic CBD Get 10% off your order of Jupiter CBD by visiting ⁠GetJupiter.com⁠ and using code ASMR at checkout ⁠https://www.getjupiter.com/sleepandrelaxasmr⁠ --- DOWNLOAD: Apple Podcasts: ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sleep-and-relax-asmr/id1133320064⁠ Anchor: ⁠https://anchor.fm/sleepandrelaxasmr⁠ Radio Public: ⁠https://radiopublic.com/sleep-and-relax-asmr-6pAPm8⁠ Spotify: ⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/4VvI482AIUgKZGfOWqjuyw⁠ Stitcher: ⁠http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/sleep-and-relax-asmr⁠ Castbox: ⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id356618⁠ TuneIn Radio: ⁠http://tunein.com/radio/Sleep-and-Relax-ASMR-p899136/⁠ Pobean: ⁠https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/tvjti-4fcb7/Sleep-and-Relax-ASMR-Podcast⁠ --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sleepandrelaxasmr/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sleepandrelaxasmr/support
    5/31/2023
    24:50

More Arts podcasts

About Sleep and Relax ASMR

Sleep and Relax ASMR is a weekly podcast that creates audio experiences designed to help people sleep and relax. The show uses various ASMR triggers including whispers, gentle speaking, relaxing background noise, and general ambiance to help people unwind and relax from their busy lives. Our goal is to create the best ASMR content possible. Whether you enjoy the sound of soothing waves, snow crunching on a mountain, a soft spoken ramble, or whispered storytelling, Sleep and Relax ASMR has your ASMR needs covered. Listen along on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sleepandrelaxasmr/support
Podcast website

