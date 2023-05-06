Sleep and Relax ASMR is a weekly podcast that creates audio experiences designed to help people sleep and relax.
The show uses various ASMR triggers including... More
Delta Waves for Sleep (Binaural Beats)
On this episode of Sleep and Relax ASMR, we listen to soothing Delta Waves for sleep and relaxation. These binaural beats are intended to offer an ideal frequency to improve your night's rest. Enjoy!
Thanks to iantm for some of the audio used this episode!
6/14/2023
32:34
Mumbled Mushrooms
On this episode of the podcast, I ramble about mushrooms and go into edible vs non-edible mushrooms for nearly 30 minutes. Enjoy!
6/12/2023
30:37
Garden Rain
On today's episode of Sleep and Relax ASMR, we enjoy 30+ minutes of lovely rain in an English garden. Enjoy!
6/7/2023
30:49
A Sleepy Ramble on a Sequence of Dreams
On this episode I discuss a strange sequence of non-related dreams last night, and touch on the topic of friendships and communication. Enjoy!
6/5/2023
26:19
Plaza Di Pietro
On today's episode, we enjoy the sounds of a busy plaza in Italy. You can hear the sound of Italian conversations, footsteps, and traffic. Enjoy!
The show uses various ASMR triggers including whispers, gentle speaking, relaxing background noise, and general ambiance to help people unwind and relax from their busy lives.
Our goal is to create the best ASMR content possible. Whether you enjoy the sound of soothing waves, snow crunching on a mountain, a soft spoken ramble, or whispered storytelling, Sleep and Relax ASMR has your ASMR needs covered.
Listen along on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sleepandrelaxasmr/support