What happens when a skin condition threatens to take away the activity that makes you feel most like yourself? Lifelong competitive swimmer and International Topical Steroid Awareness Network (ITSAN) founder Kelly Palace joins host Dylan Marron to share how eczema and topical steroid withdrawal changed her relationship with the water. She opens up about swimming through the pain of cracked infection-prone skin, and the periods when she had to step away from the sport altogether. Kelly also reflects on finding her way back to the pool, setting boundaries around what her body could handle, and becoming a stronger, faster swimmer in her 60s. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

How do you live fully when a skin condition can shape what you wear, where you go, and whether you feel able to leave the house? Eczema patient advocate Ashley Ann joins host Dylan Marron to share what it was like growing up with atopic dermatitis that could change an ordinary day without warning – and the panic she felt when the topical treatment she had relied on for years suddenly stopped providing the relief she expected. She opens up about experiencing topical steroid withdrawal and rebuilding her trust in medical care. Ashley also reflects on the importance of asking more questions in the doctor’s office, recognizing when something isn't working, and how to meet flare-ups with something she never had as a child: the confidence that she will be okay. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

How do you embrace the freedom of travel when eczema can make every trip harder before you have even left home? Solo traveller and writer Sarah Simon joins host Dylan Marron to share how she fell in love with exploring the world on her own even as her skin made each trip more complicated. From flare-ups triggered by packing and dry airplane air to sleepless nights spent managing the itch far from home, Sarah reflects on the physical and emotional work that happens behind the adventure and the difficult trip that challenged her habit of pushing through discomfort. She shares how travelling with eczema taught her to prepare for what she can, let go of what she can’t, and why taking a break doesn’t have to make the adventure smaller. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

What happens when an itch demands so much of your attention that it begins to take you away from the life you love? Filmmaker and athlete Jeremy Paredes joins host Dylan Marron to reveal how severe eczema and the relentless itch-scratch cycle disrupted his sleep, concentration, mental health and lifelong love of soccer. When his condition takes a life-threatening turn, Jeremy is forced to confront just how much eczema has taken from his life. He shares how the support of his “village” helped him find a way forward and how filmmaking allowed him to reconnect with the sport he loved, tell his story and begin feeling like himself again. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

How do you find your personal style when what you want to wear isn’t always what your skin can handle? Fashion content creator Andrew Polo joins host Dylan Marron to share how he found a love for fashion while navigating the frustrations of dressing with eczema. Andrew opens up about the considerations that familiar fashion advice often leaves out like how flakes could show up on black clothing and which fabrics irritate his skin. He reflects on finding room to experiment, building confidence without ignoring his insecurities, and helping others see that personal style can make room for eczema too. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Skinquiries

About Skinquiries

About Skinquiries