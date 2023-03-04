Ep 8: Navigating Multiple Skin Concerns At The Same Time
Welcome to season two of Adore Beauty's podcast, Skincare School! Join Amy Clark and Dr. Michelle Wong from Lab Muffin Beauty Science as they take things up a notch from season one, touching on Korean & Japanese skincare, facials oils, how to use Vitamin A, how to navigate multiple skin concerns at once, and much more. If you missed season one, we recommend rewinding to have a listen to that before embarking on this semester's lessons.
This episode was sponsored by Skinstitut.
Deep Dive: Navigating Multiple Skin Concerns At The Same Time
Dr Michelle Wong gives us some options of how to deal with multiple skin concerns at the same time, without making it difficult to follow or risking an impaired barrier. You want to keep an eye out for products and ingredients that having multiple functions. Plus, Amy recommends products which have the best bang for buck that won't compromise your skin barrier.
Q: What is Michelle's ultimate skincare routine that is affordable? And what will she use for the rest of her life?
Dr Michelle Wong reminds us why it's important not to completely copy someone's skincare routine and expect the same results. However, she runs through her favourite budget friendly brands (CeraVe , La Roche-Posay , BIODERMA , Bondi Sands , The Ordinary & Korean Brands) and the product that she has been using for 13 years.
Product Mentions:
Medik8 Press & Clear
Medik8 Press & Glow
Alpha-H Liquid Gold Midnight Reboot Serum
Alpha-H Beauty Sleep Power Peel
Cosmedix Refine Refinishing Treatment
Dermalogica Rapid Reveal Peel
The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser
BOOST LAB Retinol Night Renewal Serum
La Roche-Posay Redermic Retinol B3 Serum
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Pump Bottle
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micelle Solution
I'm From
Klairs
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume
Viviology Vitamin C Serum
Ultra Violette
Medik8 Crystal Retinal 1
Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3
Medik8 Crystal Retinal 6
Medik8 Crystal Retinal 10
CeraVe Foaming Cleanser
SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum
COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch
Hosts: Amy Clark and Michelle Wong
