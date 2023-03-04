Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Skincare School

Skincare School

Podcast Skincare School
Podcast Skincare School

Skincare School

Adore Beauty
Adore Beauty's podcast Skincare School, hosted by Amy Clark and Dr. Michelle Wong from Lab Muffin Beauty Science takes things right back to basics, making skin care simple, accessible, and most importantly, F-U-N!
ArtsFashion & Beauty
Adore Beauty's podcast Skincare School, hosted by Amy Clark and Dr. Michelle Wong from Lab Muffin Beauty Science takes things right back to basics, making skin ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 25
  • Ep 12: Listener Questions Answered
    Welcome to season two of Adore Beauty's podcast, Skincare School! Join Amy Clark and Dr. Michelle Wong from Lab Muffin Beauty Science as they take things up a notch from season one, touching on Korean & Japanese skincare, facials oils, how to use Vitamin A, how to navigate multiple skin concerns at once, and much more. If you missed season one, we recommend rewinding to have a listen to that before embarking on this semester's lessons.   This episode was sponsored by Adore Beauty.   FAQ Answered Dr Michelle Wong & Amy answer all the questions that you have asked throughout the season!  We're so excited to dive into all the topics and give you the answers you've been waiting for. So sit tight and get ready for some serious knowledge bombs!  FAQ: Does it matter what order I apply my serums in? Does it matter how long I wait in between applying products?  Do you have any tips for managing Milia? How do I stop sunscreen balling up on my skin? What are the best and worst TikTok trend? Which treatment should I use for skin concerns? Why do brands keep reformulating their products? What is your skincare routine before an event? Do you get regular skin treatments?  Do skin ingredients in makeup work as well as they do in straight skincare products? How do at home skin devices compare to in clinic?  What is a step in your skincare routine that you can't go without and what is overrated?  Is it possible to keep things simple and still get good results?    Product Mentions:  Sulwhasoo Concentrated Renewing Cream Classic Alpha-H Liquid Gold   Whether you’re on the hunt for skincare advice, wanting to share your best beauty tips, or are just looking for someone to indulge in a cringey convo with, the Beauty IQ FB Community has got ya covered! Join the FB group today.   Want to listen to Skincare School or Beauty IQ Uncensored while you shop? Download the Adore Beauty App today.    Hosts: Amy Clark and Michelle Wong Disclaimer: https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/disclaimer.htmlSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/3/2023
    33:28
  • Ep 11: A Deep Dive On Facial Oils
    Welcome to season two of Adore Beauty's podcast, Skincare School! Join Amy Clark and Dr. Michelle Wong from Lab Muffin Beauty Science as they take things up a notch from season one, touching on Korean & Japanese skincare, facials oils, how to use Vitamin A, how to navigate multiple skin concerns at once, and much more. If you missed season one, we recommend rewinding to have a listen to that before embarking on this semester's lessons.   This episode was sponsored by Adore Beauty.   Deep Dive: Face Oils Amy and Dr Michelle Wong break down exactly what face oils do, why you should or shouldn't use them and the different types. Face oils can be helpful in either maintaining your skins oil levels or helping signal the skin to produce more or less oil.    Q:  I have acne-prone skin but I love to use a facial oil in my routine - are there any particular types of oils I should avoid for my skin type? Amy and Dr Michelle Wong run us through what face oils people should avoid if they have acne-prone skin.    Product Mentions:  Face Oils   Whether you’re on the hunt for skincare advice, wanting to share your best beauty tips, or are just looking for someone to indulge in a cringey convo with, the Beauty IQ FB Community has got ya covered! Join the FB group today.   Want to listen to Skincare School or Beauty IQ Uncensored while you shop? Download the Adore Beauty App today.    Hosts: Amy Clark and Michelle Wong Disclaimer: https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/disclaimer.htmlSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/27/2023
    26:49
  • Ep 10: How Long Your Fave Ingredients Really Take To Work
    Welcome to season two of Adore Beauty's podcast, Skincare School! Join Amy Clark and Dr. Michelle Wong from Lab Muffin Beauty Science as they take things up a notch from season one, touching on Korean & Japanese skincare, facials oils, how to use Vitamin A, how to navigate multiple skin concerns at once, and much more. If you missed season one, we recommend rewinding to have a listen to that before embarking on this semester's lessons.   This episode was sponsored by Murad.   Deep Dive: How Long Do Your Fave Ingredients Really Take To Work? Everyone wants a quick fix. We all expect things to just happen but Dr Michelle Wong gives us realistic expectations about our skincare. She explains why some ingredients will take longer to work depending on the outcome your hoping to achieve and why it's important to use products consistently. Plus, tips and tricks to see if a product is actually working! If you are trying to make a big difference to your skin, it will take time. Good things are worth the wait!    Q:  I started using skincare about 3 months ago but haven’t really noticed a difference in my skin. How long should I wait until I change products? Amy and Dr Michelle Wong talk about why it could be taking you longer than expected, and the importance of having realistic expectations. Dr Michelle Wong suggests that all the changes can be happening slowly so she we should all be taking photos of the progress as we can trick ourselves so easily!    Product Mentions:  SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum   Whether you’re on the hunt for skincare advice, wanting to share your best beauty tips, or are just looking for someone to indulge in a cringey convo with, the Beauty IQ FB Community has got ya covered! Join the FB group today.   Want to listen to Skincare School or Beauty IQ Uncensored while you shop? Download the Adore Beauty App today.    Hosts: Amy Clark and Michelle Wong Disclaimer: https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/disclaimer.htmlSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/20/2023
    25:16
  • Ep 9: Skincare Myths Busted
    Welcome to season two of Adore Beauty's podcast, Skincare School! Join Amy Clark and Dr. Michelle Wong from Lab Muffin Beauty Science as they take things up a notch from season one, touching on Korean & Japanese skincare, facials oils, how to use Vitamin A, how to navigate multiple skin concerns at once, and much more. If you missed season one, we recommend rewinding to have a listen to that before embarking on this semester's lessons.   This episode was sponsored by Aesthetics Rx.   Deep Dive: Myths vs Truths Dr Michelle Wong debunks skincare myths. There have always been myths about skincare but in the last few years they have really amped up. Amy throws the most common skincare myths at Dr Michelle Wong to debunk in this episode such as 'you need to double cleanse to get truely deep skin' and 'should we touch a dropper to our face?'   Q: How can I figure out what’s a gentler retinol versus a really strong one?  Dr Michelle Wong talks about the different retinol formulas, what additional ingredients to look for that will be gentler on your skin and ranks the different Vit A derivatives and why the word gentler can be misleading.    Whether you’re on the hunt for skincare advice, wanting to share your best beauty tips, or are just looking for someone to indulge in a cringey convo with, the Beauty IQ FB Community has got ya covered! Join the FB group today.   Want to listen to Skincare School or Beauty IQ Uncensored while you shop? Download the Adore Beauty App today.    Hosts: Amy Clark and Michelle Wong Disclaimer: https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/disclaimer.htmlSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/13/2023
    26:41
  • Ep 8: Navigating Multiple Skin Concerns At The Same Time
    Welcome to season two of Adore Beauty's podcast, Skincare School! Join Amy Clark and Dr. Michelle Wong from Lab Muffin Beauty Science as they take things up a notch from season one, touching on Korean & Japanese skincare, facials oils, how to use Vitamin A, how to navigate multiple skin concerns at once, and much more. If you missed season one, we recommend rewinding to have a listen to that before embarking on this semester's lessons.   This episode was sponsored by Skinstitut.   Deep Dive: Navigating Multiple Skin Concerns At The Same Time Dr Michelle Wong gives us some options of how to deal with multiple skin concerns at the same time, without making it difficult to follow or risking an impaired barrier. You want to keep an eye out for products and ingredients that having multiple functions. Plus, Amy recommends products which have the best bang for buck that won't compromise your skin barrier.    Q: What is Michelle's ultimate skincare routine that is affordable? And what will she use for the rest of her life? Dr Michelle Wong reminds us why it's important not to completely copy someone's skincare routine and expect the same results. However, she runs through her favourite budget friendly brands (CeraVe , La Roche-Posay , BIODERMA , Bondi Sands , The Ordinary & Korean Brands) and the product that she has been using for 13 years.    Product Mentions:  Medik8 Press & Clear Medik8 Press & Glow Alpha-H Liquid Gold Midnight Reboot Serum Alpha-H Beauty Sleep Power Peel Cosmedix Refine Refinishing Treatment Dermalogica Rapid Reveal Peel The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser BOOST LAB Retinol Night Renewal Serum La Roche-Posay Redermic Retinol B3 Serum Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Pump Bottle Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micelle Solution I'm From Klairs La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume Viviology Vitamin C Serum Ultra Violette Medik8 Crystal Retinal 1 Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3 Medik8 Crystal Retinal 6 Medik8 Crystal Retinal 10 CeraVe Foaming Cleanser SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch   Whether you’re on the hunt for skincare advice, wanting to share your best beauty tips, or are just looking for someone to indulge in a cringey convo with, the Beauty IQ FB Community has got ya covered! Join the FB group today.   Want to listen to Skincare School or Beauty IQ Uncensored while you shop? Download the Adore Beauty App today.    Hosts: Amy Clark and Michelle Wong Disclaimer: https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/disclaimer.htmlSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/6/2023
    32:12

About Skincare School

Adore Beauty's podcast Skincare School, hosted by Amy Clark and Dr. Michelle Wong from Lab Muffin Beauty Science takes things right back to basics, making skin care simple, accessible, and most importantly, F-U-N! 

Right now, taking care of your skin has never been cooler. The world of skin care is exciting… and bloody overwhelming.

Season 1 was all about the basics, but that doesn’t mean we’re going from 0 to 100 with Season 2 - we’re keeping it simple. Season 2 coming soon! 

