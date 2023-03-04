Ep 12: Listener Questions Answered

Welcome to season two of Adore Beauty's podcast, Skincare School! Join Amy Clark and Dr. Michelle Wong from Lab Muffin Beauty Science as they take things up a notch from season one, touching on Korean & Japanese skincare, facials oils, how to use Vitamin A, how to navigate multiple skin concerns at once, and much more. If you missed season one, we recommend rewinding to have a listen to that before embarking on this semester's lessons. This episode was sponsored by Adore Beauty. FAQ Answered Dr Michelle Wong & Amy answer all the questions that you have asked throughout the season! We're so excited to dive into all the topics and give you the answers you've been waiting for. So sit tight and get ready for some serious knowledge bombs! FAQ: Does it matter what order I apply my serums in? Does it matter how long I wait in between applying products? Do you have any tips for managing Milia? How do I stop sunscreen balling up on my skin? What are the best and worst TikTok trend? Which treatment should I use for skin concerns? Why do brands keep reformulating their products? What is your skincare routine before an event? Do you get regular skin treatments? Do skin ingredients in makeup work as well as they do in straight skincare products? How do at home skin devices compare to in clinic? What is a step in your skincare routine that you can't go without and what is overrated? Is it possible to keep things simple and still get good results? Product Mentions: Sulwhasoo Concentrated Renewing Cream Classic Alpha-H Liquid Gold Hosts: Amy Clark and Michelle Wong