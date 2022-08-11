Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
αυτό σε τσιχλοφουσκί το έχετε;

Podcast αυτό σε τσιχλοφουσκί το έχετε;
η Dariushka μιλάει σε ένα μικρόφωνο για ό,τι θέμα floats her boat, μερικές φορές μόνη της και μερικές φορές με παρέα, έχοντας πάντα στο μυαλό της ότι το καλύτερο χρώμα σε ολάκερο το σύμπαν είναι το Τσιχλοφουσκί. 🌷
LeisureEducationLanguage LearningComedy
Available Episodes

  • κατσαρίδες, διάλεκτοι και περισπωμένες ft. Φοίβος Παναγιωτίδης
    Ποτέ δε θα σταματήσει να είναι υπερκούλ και υπερτέλειο το γεγεονός ότι Ο ΦΟΙΒΟΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΙΔΗΣ ήρθε στο podcast μου. Δεν έχω λόγια, είμαι αιώνια ευγνώμων.• κείμενο και mp3 διαθέσιμα για όλους εδώ: https://tinyurl.com/katsaridesSUPPORT THIS PROJECT:• on Patreon: http://bit.ly/six-thousand-patrons• on PayPal: paypal.me/sixthousandislandsGREEK STUFF:• free podcast transcripts: https://bit.ly/six-season-1• book a greek lesson: https://calendly.com/sixthousandislands/trialSOCIALS:• newsletter: http://bit.ly/island-newsletters• instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whyisdaria/sixthousandislands.com 🏝️  Support the show
    5/31/2023
    1:06:19
  • όλοι οι δρόμοι οδηγούν στη Ρώμη
    επιτέλους το όνειρό μου να νιώσω σαν τον Ezio Auditore έγινε πραγματικότητα. [full transcript available on Patreon]SUPPORT THIS PROJECT:• on Patreon: http://bit.ly/six-thousand-patrons• on PayPal: paypal.me/sixthousandislandsGREEK STUFF:• free podcast transcripts: https://bit.ly/six-season-1• book a greek lesson: https://calendly.com/sixthousandislands/trialSOCIALS:• newsletter: http://bit.ly/island-newsletters• instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whyisdaria/sixthousandislands.com 🏝️  Support the show
    3/22/2023
    9:40
  • οι παχιές, ζουμερές μου φλέβες
    μιλάω για φλέβες και νοσοκομεία και αίματα και βελόνες σε αυτό το επεισόδιο. κατα τα άλλα 10/10 η πιο σουρεάλ εμπειρία μου σε νοσοκομείο έβερ. [full transcript available on Patreon]SUPPORT THIS PROJECT:• on Patreon: http://bit.ly/six-thousand-patrons• on PayPal: paypal.me/sixthousandislandsGREEK STUFF:• free podcast transcripts: https://bit.ly/six-season-1• book a greek lesson: https://calendly.com/sixthousandislands/trialSOCIALS:• newsletter: http://bit.ly/island-newsletters• instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whyisdaria/sixthousandislands.com 🏝️  Support the show
    1/26/2023
    8:32
  • ο θαυμάσιος κύριος Jan
    One of the greatest gifts my work has given me is the fortune of meeting Jan. He is one of the warmest, most wonderful and most inspiring people I've ever met. He's contributed to sixthousandislands in countless ways, he's a dear friend and I just consider myself lucky to know him, and I hope you've enjoyed his first guest appearance on the podcast! :DΣπίτι χωρίς Jan,προκοπή δεν καν. [full transcript available on Patreon]SUPPORT THIS PROJECT:• on Patreon: http://bit.ly/six-thousand-patrons• on PayPal: paypal.me/sixthousandislandsGREEK STUFF:• free podcast transcripts: https://bit.ly/six-season-1• book a greek lesson: https://calendly.com/sixthousandislands/trialSOCIALS:• newsletter: http://bit.ly/island-newsletters• instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whyisdaria/sixthousandislands.com 🏝️  Support the show
    11/8/2022
    21:18
  • οι πιο (σ)κουλ αναμνήσεις
    I was, I am and I always will be too cool for school. [full transcript available on Patreon]SUPPORT THIS PROJECT:• on Patreon: http://bit.ly/six-thousand-patrons• on PayPal: paypal.me/sixthousandislandsGREEK STUFF:• free podcast transcripts: https://bit.ly/six-season-1• book a greek lesson: https://calendly.com/sixthousandislands/trialSOCIALS:• newsletter: http://bit.ly/island-newsletters• instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whyisdaria/sixthousandislands.com 🏝️  Support the show
    10/18/2022
    5:30

About αυτό σε τσιχλοφουσκί το έχετε;

η Dariushka μιλάει σε ένα μικρόφωνο για ό,τι θέμα floats her boat, μερικές φορές μόνη της και μερικές φορές με παρέα, έχοντας πάντα στο μυαλό της ότι το καλύτερο χρώμα σε ολάκερο το σύμπαν είναι το Τσιχλοφουσκί. 🌷
