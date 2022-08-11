η Dariushka μιλάει σε ένα μικρόφωνο για ό,τι θέμα floats her boat, μερικές φορές μόνη της και μερικές φορές με παρέα, έχοντας πάντα στο μυαλό της ότι το καλύτερ...
κατσαρίδες, διάλεκτοι και περισπωμένες ft. Φοίβος Παναγιωτίδης
Ποτέ δε θα σταματήσει να είναι υπερκούλ και υπερτέλειο το γεγεονός ότι Ο ΦΟΙΒΟΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΙΔΗΣ ήρθε στο podcast μου. Δεν έχω λόγια, είμαι αιώνια ευγνώμων.• κείμενο και mp3 διαθέσιμα για όλους εδώ: https://tinyurl.com/katsarides
5/31/2023
1:06:19
όλοι οι δρόμοι οδηγούν στη Ρώμη
επιτέλους το όνειρό μου να νιώσω σαν τον Ezio Auditore έγινε πραγματικότητα. [full transcript available on Patreon]
3/22/2023
9:40
οι παχιές, ζουμερές μου φλέβες
μιλάω για φλέβες και νοσοκομεία και αίματα και βελόνες σε αυτό το επεισόδιο. κατα τα άλλα 10/10 η πιο σουρεάλ εμπειρία μου σε νοσοκομείο έβερ. [full transcript available on Patreon]
1/26/2023
8:32
ο θαυμάσιος κύριος Jan
One of the greatest gifts my work has given me is the fortune of meeting Jan. He is one of the warmest, most wonderful and most inspiring people I've ever met. He's contributed to sixthousandislands in countless ways, he's a dear friend and I just consider myself lucky to know him, and I hope you've enjoyed his first guest appearance on the podcast! :DΣπίτι χωρίς Jan,προκοπή δεν καν. [full transcript available on Patreon]
11/8/2022
21:18
οι πιο (σ)κουλ αναμνήσεις
I was, I am and I always will be too cool for school. [full transcript available on Patreon]
