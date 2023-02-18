Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Sisters in Crime

Podcast Sisters in Crime
My sister Lexi and I have always had a passion for true crime. In our podcast, we dive deep into current and past true crime cases. Listen in as we cover some o... More
True Crime
Available Episodes

5 of 17
  • Colorado Dentist Arrested for Poisoning Wife
    This episode is about a dentist from Colorado that was just arrested for poisoning his wife to death.
    3/25/2023
    12:38
  • Episode16: Pennsylvania Search Warrant Information In Idaho College Student Murders
    We talk about the search warrant findings from Bryan Kohberger’s parents home in Pennsylvania as well as what was found in Bryan’s car.
    3/10/2023
    11:27
  • Episode 15: Woman Claims to be Madeleine McCann
    In today’s episode, we talk about the woman who is blowing up on social media claiming to be the missing Madeleine McCann.
    2/25/2023
    8:34
  • Episode 14: Idaho Murder Case Update/ Lindsay Clancy
    In today’s episode, we talk about a few updates in the Idaho College Student Murder case. Ashley also gives her thoughts on the Lindsay Clancy case.
    2/18/2023
    16:34
  • Episode 13 - Lindsay Clancy
    In today’s episode, Lexi talks about the new and developing Lindsay Clancy story and what we know so far.
    2/10/2023
    9:36

About Sisters in Crime

My sister Lexi and I have always had a passion for true crime. In our podcast, we dive deep into current and past true crime cases. Listen in as we cover some of the biggest cases and go over all the details as well as give our thoughts and opinions on each story.
