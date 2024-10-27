When the unthinkable happens to someone you love, you do the only thing you know how to do and band together as a family to push through the trauma. Jené Sena,...

There seems to be a trend in our society today in which people feel more comfortable blaming the victim and in Trisha’s case, shaming her as a “bad mom” because her child was abducted. We discuss the ramifications of this on victims/survivors and their families and how it deters other victims from coming forward, with renowned trauma specialist and author Dr. Asa Brown.

What actually happened during those 47 heart wrenching hours at Moreau Lake State Park. Trisha reveals new details about the case that were previously unreleased, and she and Jené address the misinformation about Charlotte and the case in the media and on social media.

Trisha and Jené discuss what they’ve been doing to further their mission, an encounter with Elizabeth Smart, and what people need to know about Amber Alerts and missing children.

Trisha and Jené discuss the upcoming 1st anniversary of Charlotte’s abduction, and explore whether we can rely on the government and current laws to keep our children safe from predators and sex traffickers. They also share the details of their bill, the Child Survivor Privacy Act.

About Sisterhood of the Survivors

When the unthinkable happens to someone you love, you do the only thing you know how to do and band together as a family to push through the trauma. Jené Sena, a veteran journalist, author, and women’s advocate, and Trisha Sena, a corporate executive in the food services industry, are sisters-in-law who were thrust into the national spotlight in October of 2023 when one of their children was abducted from a family camping trip. That led to a 47-hour search that gripped the nation, and ultimately ended with a ransom note and dramatic rescue. They understand that their outcome is not what every family gets, and they have set out on a mission to advocate for other victims, survivors, and their families. Sisterhood of the Survivors will share their personal stories as they heal from this traumatic event in its aftermath, as well as the stories of others.