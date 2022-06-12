How to avoid scams in Web3 - Pamela Kerr, CEO Virtual Horizons & Metaverse Art Curator

Web3 is an opportunity, however, you have to bring what you have to it. People who wake up in the morning and have lost a lot of money (like I have done) the only person responsible for changing that, is you.After first speaking with Pamela Kerr in one of our Twitter Spaces, we knew that we had to get her on the podcast - and it certainly didn’t disappoint.We recorded this podcast only days before the FTX saga of last week, but after Pamela lost all of her retirement savings to a scam, this episode couldn’t be coming out at a perfect time.👋 Introducing Pamela KerrPamela immigrated to Australia 9 years ago after “semi-retiring”, having served as a Lawyer and a Detective in the Northern Ireland Police Force.Pamela is an entrepreneur with three successful businesses and a demonstrated history of working in the consumer goods industry. She’s skilled in trend analysis, coaching, advertising, sales, and retail.Pamela is a visionary and dream builder with a passion for the future and human beings.“Who would have thought being scammed by a fake Gary Vaynerchuk would have fuelled my passion for Web3.”Pamela is the founder of the Corals NFT project, and she founded Virtual Horizons, managing NFT Artists whilst curating a gallery in the metaverse🎙 In today’s podcast💜 How was Pamela scammed by “Gary Vee”💜 What transpired after Pamela spoke to the real Gary Vee💜 The Web3 mindset Pamela adopts and the 4 words she repeats to herself in the mirror daily.“Keep going, you are valuable to this world, and you still have a lot more to give”🗝 Key questions asked:⭐️ What advice would you give to people navigating through these market situations?⭐️ What does DYOR (do your own research) mean to you, and how do you go about it?⭐️ What do you tell your artists when they are having “imposter syndrome” moments?This episode was truly amazing, and we can’t wait to hear your thoughts.With loveGeorgie and Pam x🥳 Black Friday OfferWe have a little Black Friday special 🎉Between NOW and Friday, 25th November, anyone who mints one of our Sister NFTs will also be able to claim a FREE sisterhood Daily usually(normally $50) to set themselves up for success in 2023 🎉Mint your Sister here: https://mint.sisterhoodclub.io🔗 Connect with PamelaLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/pamelakerrvh1/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/Pamela1Vh__________________________________👯‍♀️ Join our ClubJoin the conversation on Discord 💜 https://discord.com/invite/mMvXjYpbjWFollow us on Instagram 👋 https://instagram.com/sisterhoodclub.nftCome and say hi on Twitter 🐥 https://twitter.com/Sisterhoodclub_Learn more about us on our website 👯 https://www.sisterhoodclub.io/Access the Sisterhood School,🎓 https://mint.sisterhoodclub.ioCheck out the collection on Opensea 🌊 https://opensea.io/collection/sisterhoodclubofficial_________________________________🔗 Connect with GeorgieLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/georgiehubbard/Instragram: https://www.instagram.com/georgielhubbard/🔗 Connect with PamLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/caldwellpamela/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pam_caldwell_/ This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit newsletter.sisterhoodclub.io