Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Sisterhood Club Podcast in the App
Listen to Sisterhood Club Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsBusiness
Sisterhood Club Podcast

Sisterhood Club Podcast

Podcast Sisterhood Club Podcast
Podcast Sisterhood Club Podcast

Sisterhood Club Podcast

Sisterhood Club
add
Welcome to the Sisterhood Club podcast, where we talk all things business, Web3 and NFTs. We're on a mission to educate, elevate and empower women into the worl... More
BusinessEntrepreneurship
Welcome to the Sisterhood Club podcast, where we talk all things business, Web3 and NFTs. We're on a mission to educate, elevate and empower women into the worl... More

Available Episodes

5 of 33
  • Just start. Take the Leap - Vicki Stirling, CEO Startup Vic
    Just start. Take the leap and fail fast. Make sure you are trying. From my personal experience, what I have always tried to do is at least give it a go. Don’t just die wondering…Georgie and Pam were excited to sit down this week with Vicki Stirling, the CEO of Start-Up Victoria.👋 Introducing Vicki StirlingVicki is the CEO of Startup Victoria, Australia’s largest network for founders and entrepreneurs, and is driven by providing the community with world-class founder events and membership programs.Vicki loves to create connections and believes that amazing things can happen when you have the right people by your side. She has spent the last decade leading teams and setting strategy for Melbourne based startups, entrepreneurs and founders in the tech and e-commerce space. Outside of work you can find her in the yoga studio, heading out for a weekend hike, or strolling in the park with her dog Stan (who might even be making his first podcast appearance too)!🎙 In today’s podcast💜 The power of surrounding yourself with the right people💜 Just start. Don’t die wondering.💜 Developing our confidence to help us grow.🗝 Key questions asked:⭐️ What got you excited about the start-up world?⭐️ What makes a successful start-up?⭐️ What advice would you give to somebody wanting to start something?We’d love to hear your biggest takeaway - be sure to tag us in your social posts.With loveGeorgie and Pam x🔗 Connect with VickiLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vickistirling/Startup Vic: https://www.startupvictoria.com.au/__________________________________👯‍♀️ Join our ClubJoin the conversation on Discord 💜 https://discord.com/invite/mMvXjYpbjWFollow us on Instagram 👋 https://instagram.com/sisterhoodclub.nftCome and say hi on Twitter 🐥https://twitter.com/Sisterhoodclub_Learn more about us on our website 👯https://www.sisterhoodclub.io/Access the Sisterhood School,🎓 Mint a Sister https://mint.sisterhoodclub.ioCheck out the collection on Opensea 🌊 https://opensea.io/collection/sisterhoodclubofficial_________________________________🔗 Connect with GeorgieLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/georgiehubbard/Instragram: https://www.instagram.com/georgielhubbard/🔗 Connect with PamLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/caldwellpamela/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pam_caldwell_/ This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit newsletter.sisterhoodclub.io
    12/6/2022
    48:45
  • 100 Days of Crypto - Jordan Franklin aka The Happy Spender, Founder of Dear Crypto
    It gets pretty exhausting trying to be someone that you’re not, so you might as well lean into the person that you are…Georgie and Pam first met Jordan Franklin at the Australian Crypto Convention in the Gold Coast, and her energy and passion for the web3 space is infectious.We thoroughly enjoyed our conversation, and we could have sat down and spoken with Jordan all day.We hope after listening to this you’ll feel inspired, uplifted and more curious about web3 and crypto.👋 Introducing Jordan FranklinJordan Franklin is the incredible Sister behind @the_happyspender on TikTok and Instagram. Her foray into web3 started with a 100-day learning journey on cryptocurrency, which she shared on TikTok. Before then, she knew nothing about cryptocurrency and since then has quit her corporate job to continue learning, sharing and building a community full time. Her passion is translating complex stuff into plain English. Jordan and co-Founder, Samantha Smith are developing an ed-tech platform called Dear Crypto. Their vision is for Dear Crypto to become the most inclusive, approachable and empowering educational community in web3. It's early days for Dear Crypto as they build a Minimum Viable Product under the mentorship of Blackbird VC, where they are entrepreneurs in residence under the Giants Cohort 5 program.Jordan is passionate about education, start-up culture, community building, and maximising your Odyssey Years to find the thing that gives you drive and purpose.🎙 In today’s podcast💜 Why Jordan quit her full-time corporate job💜 Backing yourself 100%💜 The importance of having a support network around you and a strong community🗝 Key questions asked:⭐️ Where did Jordan go to find her information when learning crypto over the 100 days?⭐️ What was the catalyst and driver behind taking the step into the entrepreneurial journey?⭐️ What does self-care look like to you, especially at the start of your business journey?We’d love to hear your biggest takeaway - be sure to tag us in your social posts.With loveGeorgie and Pam x🔗 Connect with JordanLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jordan-franklin-dear-crypto/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_happyspender/Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@the_happyspender__________________________________👯‍♀️ Join our ClubJoin the conversation on Discord 💜 https://discord.com/invite/mMvXjYpbjWFollow us on Instagram 👋 https://instagram.com/sisterhoodclub.nftCome and say hi on Twitter 🐥https://twitter.com/Sisterhoodclub_Learn more about us on our website 👯https://www.sisterhoodclub.io/Access the Sisterhood School,🎓 Mint a Sister https://mint.sisterhoodclub.ioCheck out the collection on Opensea 🌊 https://opensea.io/collection/sisterhoodclubofficial_________________________________🔗 Connect with GeorgieLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/georgiehubbard/Instragram: https://www.instagram.com/georgielhubbard/🔗 Connect with PamLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/caldwellpamela/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pam_caldwell_/ This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit newsletter.sisterhoodclub.io
    11/29/2022
    54:49
  • Building an NFT Business in Web3 - Fity.Eth Founder Apocalyptic Apes
    In no business have you heard of people buying high and selling higher; it doesn’t make sense. If someone is coming into Web3 right now, I would tell them one thing. Join a community, listen, pay attention and stop being selfish.Learn more about the Sisterhood Club: https://www.sisterhoodclub.io/We smiled throughout this entire conversation! No joke, we had to drag this man off a Twitter Space to ensure he arrived on time for our podcast. (this is where you’ll often find him).We have so much respect for everything, Fity.Eth has achieved in the Web3 space and continues to build; he is a true inspiration.If you get a chance, check out the videos because we spend the whole podcast speaking to an Ape (very Web3).👋 Introducing Fity.EthFity.eth is an NFT enthusiast and the creator of Apocalyptic Apes, an NFT art collection known for its dynamic community. The founder and community behind Apocalyptic Apes contribute to global impact. Apocalyptic Apes is one of the first original derivative NFTs to achieve blue-chip status in less than three months and has a trading volume of over 9K in Ethereum ($15,000,000+).The Apocalyptic Apes’ mission is to nurture a Web3-savvy community that is strong and aligned with the vision to not only benefit financially as a team but to partner with forward-thinking businesses and projects for the greater good of planet earth.Apocalyptic Apes have partnered with United Sauces to release a hot sauce collection.🎙 In today’s podcast💜 What drives Fity every day💜 What NFTs is Fity buying right now? It’s not a bear market; it’s a buyer’s market.💜 Why has Fity decided to launch a Hot Sauce and partner with United Sauces?🗝 Key questions asked:⭐️ What advice would you have to people entering the Web3 space?⭐️ How has Fity gone about brokering business deals?⭐️ How has Fity developed the mindset to get him to where he is today?⭐️ What does a typical day for Fity look like?There were so many incredible moments from this week’s episode.We’d love to hear your biggest takeaway - be sure to tag us in your social posts.With loveGeorgie and Pam x🔗 Connect with FityTwitter: https://twitter.com/Fityeth__________________________________👯‍♀️ Join our ClubJoin the conversation on Discord 💜 https://discord.com/invite/mMvXjYpbjWFollow us on Instagram 👋 https://instagram.com/sisterhoodclub.nftCome and say hi on Twitter 🐥 https://twitter.com/Sisterhoodclub_Learn more about us on our website 👯 https://www.sisterhoodclub.io/Access the Sisterhood School,🎓 Mint a Sister https://mint.sisterhoodclub.ioCheck out the collection on Opensea 🌊 https://opensea.io/collection/sisterhoodclubofficial_________________________________🔗 Connect with GeorgieLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/georgiehubbard/Instragram: https://www.instagram.com/georgielhubbard/🔗 Connect with PamLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/caldwellpamela/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pam_caldwell_/ This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit newsletter.sisterhoodclub.io
    11/22/2022
    55:13
  • How to avoid scams in Web3 - Pamela Kerr, CEO Virtual Horizons & Metaverse Art Curator
    Web3 is an opportunity, however, you have to bring what you have to it. People who wake up in the morning and have lost a lot of money (like I have done) the only person responsible for changing that, is you.After first speaking with Pamela Kerr in one of our Twitter Spaces, we knew that we had to get her on the podcast - and it certainly didn’t disappoint.We recorded this podcast only days before the FTX saga of last week, but after Pamela lost all of her retirement savings to a scam, this episode couldn’t be coming out at a perfect time.👋 Introducing Pamela KerrPamela immigrated to Australia 9 years ago after “semi-retiring”, having served as a Lawyer and a Detective in the Northern Ireland Police Force.Pamela is an entrepreneur with three successful businesses and a demonstrated history of working in the consumer goods industry. She’s skilled in trend analysis, coaching, advertising, sales, and retail.Pamela is a visionary and dream builder with a passion for the future and human beings.“Who would have thought being scammed by a fake Gary Vaynerchuk would have fuelled my passion for Web3.”Pamela is the founder of the Corals NFT project, and she founded Virtual Horizons, managing NFT Artists whilst curating a gallery in the metaverse🎙 In today’s podcast💜 How was Pamela scammed by “Gary Vee”💜 What transpired after Pamela spoke to the real Gary Vee💜 The Web3 mindset Pamela adopts and the 4 words she repeats to herself in the mirror daily.“Keep going, you are valuable to this world, and you still have a lot more to give”🗝 Key questions asked:⭐️ What advice would you give to people navigating through these market situations?⭐️ What does DYOR (do your own research) mean to you, and how do you go about it?⭐️ What do you tell your artists when they are having “imposter syndrome” moments?This episode was truly amazing, and we can’t wait to hear your thoughts.With loveGeorgie and Pam x🥳 Black Friday OfferWe have a little Black Friday special 🎉Between NOW and Friday, 25th November, anyone who mints one of our Sister NFTs will also be able to claim a FREE sisterhood Daily usually(normally $50) to set themselves up for success in 2023 🎉Mint your Sister here: https://mint.sisterhoodclub.io🔗 Connect with PamelaLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/pamelakerrvh1/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/Pamela1Vh__________________________________👯‍♀️ Join our ClubJoin the conversation on Discord 💜 https://discord.com/invite/mMvXjYpbjWFollow us on Instagram 👋 https://instagram.com/sisterhoodclub.nftCome and say hi on Twitter 🐥 https://twitter.com/Sisterhoodclub_Learn more about us on our website 👯 https://www.sisterhoodclub.io/Access the Sisterhood School,🎓 https://mint.sisterhoodclub.ioCheck out the collection on Opensea 🌊 https://opensea.io/collection/sisterhoodclubofficial_________________________________🔗 Connect with GeorgieLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/georgiehubbard/Instragram: https://www.instagram.com/georgielhubbard/🔗 Connect with PamLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/caldwellpamela/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pam_caldwell_/ This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit newsletter.sisterhoodclub.io
    11/15/2022
    54:39
  • Building your brand in Web3 - Olga Bubnova, CMO, Founder B.gain
    When I started producing content, I was scared of putting (my work) out there because I didn’t have the confidence inside of me. It wasn’t bad; my confidence got in my way.Want to know when a new episode drops? SubscribeToday we sat down with Olga Bubnova to talk about marketing, building confidence, and the opportunities that grow from building a personal brand in Web3.👋 Introducing Olga BubnovaOlga is the CEO and Founder of B.gain. A brand management and marketing agency focused on creating and executing brand & marketing strategies, communication plans & engagement programs for the tech industry.Olga has been in marketing, client and stakeholder engagement roles in various Australian and international businesses since 2008. She is passionate about communications, branding and content creation.Working with ICT professionals, managing tech conferences, writing about the ICT industry, and building brand awareness with other sectors daily led her to the world of entrepreneurship, where she actively uses her diverse and extensive experience to help others succeed.Olga’s passion for emerging technology led her to discover blockchain technology, and she is excited about where🎙 In today’s podcast💜 Having the confidence to develop a personal brand💜 The opportunities that have grown from consistently showing up on social media💜 Is Web2 and Web3 marketing any different?🗝 Key questions asked:⭐️ How are you advising companies with their web3 strategies?⭐️ When discovering and learning about blockchain technology, when did the “penny drop” for you?⭐️ What key steps businesses and brands should follow when building their companies or personal brands in the web3 space?⭐️ How should people begin building a personal brand in web3?___________________________________🔗 Connect with OlgaLinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/olgabubnova/Twitter - https://twitter.com/Bgaincomms__________________________________👯‍♀️ Join our ClubJoin the conversation on Discord 💜 https://discord.com/invite/mMvXjYpbjWFollow us on Instagram 👋 https://instagram.com/sisterhoodclub.nftCome and say hi on Twitter 🐥 https://twitter.com/Sisterhoodclub_Learn more about us on our website 👯 https://www.sisterhoodclub.io/Access the Sisterhood School,🎓 Mint a Sister https://mint.sisterhoodclub.ioCheck out the collection on Opensea 🌊 https://opensea.io/collection/sisterhoodclubofficial_________________________________🔗 Connect with GeorgieLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/georgiehubbard/Instragram: https://www.instagram.com/georgielhubbard/🔗 Connect with PamLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/caldwellpamela/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pam_caldwell_/________________________________Let us know what you thought of today’s podcast episode - we’d love to hear from you.With loveGeorgie and Pam x This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit newsletter.sisterhoodclub.io
    11/8/2022
    40:09

More Business podcasts

About Sisterhood Club Podcast

Welcome to the Sisterhood Club podcast, where we talk all things business, Web3 and NFTs. We're on a mission to educate, elevate and empower women into the world of Web3. Join us on this journey as we learn together from leading experts. This podcast is for entertainment purposes only, so please do your own research.

newsletter.sisterhoodclub.io
Podcast website

Listen to Sisterhood Club Podcast, Innovation Bites and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Sisterhood Club Podcast

Sisterhood Club Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store