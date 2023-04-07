Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Sincerely Fortune

Podcast Sincerely Fortune
Fortune Feimster
Comedian and actress Fortune Feimster is known to audiences as a fun, silly performer who likes to dance with ice cream. But in this podcast, she discusses a ne...
Comedy
Available Episodes

5 of 177
  • 176 - July Q&A
    Fortune talks about her birthday and the 4th of July and then answers questions from the Sincerely Fortune listeners. 
    7/4/2023
    32:17
  • 175 - Sit Abouts
    Fortune and her mom Ginger talk about Fortune's upcoming birthday, going to Hooters, pride month, and the missing submersible. 
    6/21/2023
    30:35
  • 174 - Pride Talk with Zach Noe Towers
    Fortune and fellow comedian Zach Noe Towers go deeper into what pride means to them and how they feel about recent attacks against the community, and then they pivot into their regular silliness with each other. 
    6/7/2023
    35:58
  • 173 - Alexa, Play Fubar (with Ginger)
    Fortune is joined by her mom Ginger who reveals she has an Alexa and tells her recent experience with a counterfit bill. Plus, it's the Fubar premiere week! 
    5/24/2023
    33:05
  • 172 - Nostalgia
    Fortune takes a trip down memory lane as her 20 year annivesary in Los Angeles is coming up, and she gets a little emotional in the process. She also reminices about childhood things and the end of an era with MTV. 
    5/10/2023
    30:51

About Sincerely Fortune

Comedian and actress Fortune Feimster is known to audiences as a fun, silly performer who likes to dance with ice cream. But in this podcast, she discusses a new topic every week in a more real, sincere way.
