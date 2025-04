Episode 7 - No More Phantom Limbs

In the seventh and final episode of SILVERTONGUES, the team of rebels square up against Kai’s forces for the ultimate showdown. Silvertongues is produced by Acorn Arts & Entertainment. Written by Michael Alan Herman & Josie Eli Herman. Directed by Josie Eli Herman. Associate producer Christopher Nelson. Original scoring by Jesse Haugen. Please check out his website: https://www.jessehaugen.com/ Featuring music by Scott Buckley. 'Hiraeth' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au 'Uprising' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au 'Shadow and Dust' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au 'Effervescence' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au If you enjoyed our show and thought it was worth the price of a cup of coffee, please throw us a buck at: https://www.acornartsandentertainment.com/silvertongues or join our Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/acornartsandentertainment/ This episode stars Dan Johnson as Roscoe Talbott Sabrina Dahlgren as Tavi Jones Josie Eli Herman as Tasch Michael Alan Herman as Kai and Darcy James Herman as The Pilates Warrior Callie Bussell as Anika Perry Daniel Santillana as Elio Perry Annie Dilworth as Fargo Kaminski Jalen Wilson-Nelem as Officer Lennon Brittany Connors as Dispatch Scotty Schlueter and Lauren Schlueter as Guava Goddess Customer Scotty Schlueter as Frank Paul Lapczynski as Officer Rick Linda Rabin Hammell as Agatha Will Myers as Seth Budarocci Reach out to us: Email: [email protected] Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/silvertonguespodcast/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/silvertonguesthepodcast/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@silvertonguespodcast X.com: https://twitter.com/silvertonguesp