In the seventh and final episode of SILVERTONGUES, the team of rebels square up against Kai’s forces for the ultimate showdown.
Silvertongues is produced by Acorn Arts & Entertainment. Written by Michael Alan Herman & Josie Eli Herman. Directed by Josie Eli Herman. Associate producer Christopher Nelson. Original scoring by Jesse Haugen. Please check out his website: https://www.jessehaugen.com/
Featuring music by Scott Buckley. 'Hiraeth' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au
'Uprising' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au
'Shadow and Dust' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au
'Effervescence' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au
This episode stars
Dan Johnson as Roscoe Talbott
Sabrina Dahlgren as Tavi Jones
Josie Eli Herman as Tasch
Michael Alan Herman as Kai and Darcy
James Herman as The Pilates Warrior
Callie Bussell as Anika Perry
Daniel Santillana as Elio Perry
Annie Dilworth as Fargo Kaminski
Jalen Wilson-Nelem as Officer Lennon
Brittany Connors as Dispatch
Scotty Schlueter and Lauren Schlueter as Guava Goddess Customer
Scotty Schlueter as Frank
Paul Lapczynski as Officer Rick
Linda Rabin Hammell as Agatha
Will Myers as Seth Budarocci
