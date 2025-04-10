Powered by RND
Silvertongues
  • Q&A Special with the Creators
    In this Q&A special, the creators of Silvertongues answer questions from listeners and give behind the scenes insights into the making of the show! If you'd like to help us create more shows, consider joining our Patreon! It's full of Magic. Wonder. Intrigue. And also bonus content. https://www.patreon.com/c/acornartsandentertainment/ For more information, check out the Silvertongues website at: https://www.acornartsandentertainment.com/silvertongues
    44:30
  • Episode 7 - No More Phantom Limbs
    In the seventh and final episode of SILVERTONGUES, the team of rebels square up against Kai’s forces for the ultimate showdown. Silvertongues is produced by Acorn Arts & Entertainment. Written by Michael Alan Herman & Josie Eli Herman. Directed by Josie Eli Herman. Associate producer Christopher Nelson. Original scoring by Jesse Haugen. Please check out his website: https://www.jessehaugen.com/  Featuring music by Scott Buckley. 'Hiraeth' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au 'Uprising' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au 'Shadow and Dust' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au 'Effervescence' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au If you enjoyed our show and thought it was worth the price of a cup of coffee, please throw us a buck at: https://www.acornartsandentertainment.com/silvertongues or join our Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/acornartsandentertainment/ This episode stars Dan Johnson as Roscoe Talbott Sabrina Dahlgren as Tavi Jones Josie Eli Herman as Tasch Michael Alan Herman as Kai and Darcy James Herman as The Pilates Warrior Callie Bussell as Anika Perry Daniel Santillana as Elio Perry Annie Dilworth as Fargo Kaminski Jalen Wilson-Nelem as Officer Lennon Brittany Connors as Dispatch Scotty Schlueter and Lauren Schlueter as Guava Goddess Customer Scotty Schlueter as Frank Paul Lapczynski as Officer Rick Linda Rabin Hammell as Agatha Will Myers as Seth Budarocci Reach out to us: Email: [email protected] Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/silvertonguespodcast/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/silvertonguesthepodcast/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@silvertonguespodcast X.com: https://twitter.com/silvertonguesp
    32:56
  • Episode 6.5 - Guava Goddess
    IN THE PAST, Roscoe & Tavi meet each other on the Kalalani Island chain. Silvertongues is produced by Acorn Arts & Entertainment. Written by Michael Alan Herman & Josie Eli Herman. Directed by Josie Eli Herman. Associate producer Christopher Nelson. Original scoring by Jesse Haugen. Please check out his website: https://www.jessehaugen.com/ Featuring music by TrackTribe.  “Island Wave” @TrackTribe If you enjoyed our show and thought it was worth the price of a cup of coffee, please throw us a buck at: https://www.acornartsandentertainment.com/silvertongues or join our Patreon at: ⁠https://www.patreon.com/acornartsandentertainment/⁠  This episode stars (in order of appearance) Will Myers as Seth Budarocci Dan Johnson as Roscoe Talbott Sabrina Dahlgren as Tavi Jones Reach out to us: Email: ⁠[email protected] ⁠Instagram: ⁠https://www.instagram.com/silvertonguespodcast/⁠ Facebook: ⁠https://www.facebook.com/silvertonguesthepodcast/⁠ Threads: ⁠https://www.threads.net/@silvertonguespodcast⁠ X.com: ⁠https://twitter.com/silvertonguesp
    3:05
  • Episode 6 - Love In the Time of Rebellion
    In the sixth episode of SILVERTONGUES, Roscoe and Tavi squad up with rebels of Kalalani to break Kai’s hold on the island.  Silvertongues is produced by Acorn Arts & Entertainment. Written by Michael Alan Herman & Josie Eli Herman. Directed by Josie Eli Herman. Associate producer Christopher Nelson. Original scoring by Jesse Haugen. Please check out his website: https://www.jessehaugen.com/ Featuring music by Scott Buckley. 'Hiraeth' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au Featuring music by Fuzzeke. 'Plan A' by Fuzzeke Featuring music by Tunetank. 'Flying in the Clouds' by Tunetank If you enjoyed our show and thought it was worth the price of a cup of coffee, please throw us a buck at: https://www.acornartsandentertainment.com/silvertongues or join our Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/acornartsandentertainment/ This episode stars (in order of appearance) Will Myers as Seth Budarocci Michael Alan Herman as Kai and Darcy Savannah Jordan as Rebeccah the Radio Intern Dan Johnson as Roscoe Talbott Sabrina Dahlgren as Tavi Jones Callie Bussell as Anika Perry Collin Wojcik as The Gas Station Clerk Annie Dilworth as Fargo Kaminski Josie Eli Herman as Tasch Dale Dobson as the Pilates Team Leader Jalen Wilson-Nelem as Officer Lennon Daniel Santillana as Elio Perry Reach out to us: Email: [email protected] Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/silvertonguespodcast/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/silvertonguesthepodcast/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@silvertonguespodcast X.com: https://twitter.com/silvertonguesp
    26:21
  • Episode 5.5 - The Devil You Know
    IN THE PAST, Roscoe & Tavi contemplate their next steps after their visit to Kai’s resort.  Silvertongues is produced by Acorn Arts & Entertainment. Written by Michael Alan Herman & Josie Eli Herman. Directed by Josie Eli Herman. Associate producer Christopher Nelson. Original scoring by Jesse Haugen. Please check out his website: https://www.jessehaugen.com/ Featuring music by Scott Buckley. 'Shadow and Dust”' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au 'Filaments”' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au “Nameless” by Fuzzeke - copyright free music If you enjoyed our show and thought it was worth the price of a cup of coffee, please throw us a buck at: https://www.acornartsandentertainment.com/silvertongues or join our Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/acornartsandentertainment/  This episode stars (in order of appearance) Dan Johnson as Roscoe Talbott Sabrina Dahlgren as Tavi Jones Michael Alan Herman as Kai Reach out to us: Email: [email protected] Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/silvertonguespodcast/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/silvertonguesthepodcast/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@silvertonguespodcast X.com: https://twitter.com/silvertonguesp
    5:42

About Silvertongues

On the tranquil shores of the Kalalani Island Chain, two lost souls discover they have no past. But paradise turns deadly when Roscoe Talbott and Tavi Jones uncover a conspiracy that blurs the lines between truth and lies. Silvertongues is an indie science-fiction podcast produced by Acorn Arts & Entertainment. Associate producer Christopher L. Nelson. Written by Michael Alan Herman & Josie Eli Herman Directed by Josie Eli Herman Cover art painted and designed by Josie Eli Herman.
