Signs of the Second Coming of Christ

The Signs Podcast is a special production designed to help members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (and anyone else) prepare for and study th...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 27
Ep 27 | Midnight Mormons Guest Appearance
Shaun Bailey makes a guest appearance on the YouTube channel Midnight Mormons. With their permission, the audio of that episode is shared here. In the episode we discuss the most common misconception about the second coming, as well as how to build a model for the signs of the second coming. With host Cardon Ellis and co-hosts Kwaku El and Brad Whitbeck.
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/signs-podcast/message
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/signs-podcast/support
7/27/2023
1:09:44
Ep 26 | Can We Know The Day?
In this episode, we discuss Joseph Smith's take on knowing the day and the hour of the second coming, and a listener's interaction with a BYU historian who says not to listen to us. We answer questions such as: Are we allowed to talk about timelines? How many years between the appearances of Christ? Which appearance follows the silence in heaven? With special guest host Erik Burns.
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/signs-podcast/message
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/signs-podcast/support
7/17/2023
48:41
Ep 25 | Demons
In this episode, we discuss the demonic influences in the world and what to do about them. We answer questions such as: Who will survive the burning at Christ's coming? Is the Family Proclamation revelation? Has the world embraced ancient idolatry? What will cause the bottomless pit to open? What can we do about violence and secret combinations? With special guest host Jared Terry.
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/signs-podcast/message
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/signs-podcast/support
7/7/2023
55:10
Ep 24 | The Millennial Earth
In this episode, we discuss the millennial Earth and what changes will occur when the Earth is burned at Christ's coming. We answer questions such as: Did death exist outside of the Garden of Eden? Does the Earth have its own spirit? What will happen to the animals and the plants during the Millennium? Will there be different religions during the Millennium? With special guest host Jared Terry.
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/signs-podcast/message
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/signs-podcast/support
6/30/2023
46:09
Ep 23 | Proof We're in the Sixth Seal
In this episode, we will continue our simplified discussion of the seven seals and provide proof we are still in the sixth seal. We also answer questions such as: Will there be pain during The Millennium? How do you teach an effective Sunday School lesson? What do we have to do to preach the gospel to every nation? What is going on with the financial system in the USA? With special guest host Erik Burns.
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/signs-podcast/message
Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/signs-podcast/support
The Signs Podcast is a special production designed to help members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (and anyone else) prepare for and study the events surrounding the second coming of the Lord Jesus Christ. In each episode we attempt to answer common questions concerning the second coming and the signs of the times.
This podcast is not an official production of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but we faithfully sustain and support the Church, its leaders, its teachings, and the scriptures including the Bible and the Book of Mormon. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/signs-podcast/support