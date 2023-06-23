Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Signs of the Second Coming of Christ in the App
Listen to Signs of the Second Coming of Christ in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
Signs of the Second Coming of Christ

Signs of the Second Coming of Christ

Podcast Signs of the Second Coming of Christ
Podcast Signs of the Second Coming of Christ

Signs of the Second Coming of Christ

Shaun Bailey and Landon Alley
add
The Signs Podcast is a special production designed to help members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (and anyone else) prepare for and study th...
More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
The Signs Podcast is a special production designed to help members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (and anyone else) prepare for and study th...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 27
  • Ep 27 | Midnight Mormons Guest Appearance
    Shaun Bailey makes a guest appearance on the YouTube channel Midnight Mormons. With their permission, the audio of that episode is shared here. In the episode we discuss the most common misconception about the second coming, as well as how to build a model for the signs of the second coming. With host Cardon Ellis and co-hosts Kwaku El and Brad Whitbeck. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/signs-podcast/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/signs-podcast/support
    7/27/2023
    1:09:44
  • Ep 26 | Can We Know The Day?
    In this episode, we discuss Joseph Smith's take on knowing the day and the hour of the second coming, and a listener's interaction with a BYU historian who says not to listen to us. We answer questions such as: Are we allowed to talk about timelines? How many years between the appearances of Christ? Which appearance follows the silence in heaven? With special guest host Erik Burns. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/signs-podcast/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/signs-podcast/support
    7/17/2023
    48:41
  • Ep 25 | Demons
    In this episode, we discuss the demonic influences in the world and what to do about them. We answer questions such as: Who will survive the burning at Christ's coming? Is the Family Proclamation revelation? Has the world embraced ancient idolatry? What will cause the bottomless pit to open? What can we do about violence and secret combinations? With special guest host Jared Terry. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/signs-podcast/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/signs-podcast/support
    7/7/2023
    55:10
  • Ep 24 | The Millennial Earth
    In this episode, we discuss the millennial Earth and what changes will occur when the Earth is burned at Christ's coming. We answer questions such as: Did death exist outside of the Garden of Eden? Does the Earth have its own spirit? What will happen to the animals and the plants during the Millennium? Will there be different religions during the Millennium? With special guest host Jared Terry. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/signs-podcast/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/signs-podcast/support
    6/30/2023
    46:09
  • Ep 23 | Proof We're in the Sixth Seal
    In this episode, we will continue our simplified discussion of the seven seals and provide proof we are still in the sixth seal. We also answer questions such as: Will there be pain during The Millennium? How do you teach an effective Sunday School lesson? What do we have to do to preach the gospel to every nation? What is going on with the financial system in the USA? With special guest host Erik Burns. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/signs-podcast/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/signs-podcast/support
    6/23/2023
    48:46

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Signs of the Second Coming of Christ

The Signs Podcast is a special production designed to help members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (and anyone else) prepare for and study the events surrounding the second coming of the Lord Jesus Christ. In each episode we attempt to answer common questions concerning the second coming and the signs of the times. This podcast is not an official production of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but we faithfully sustain and support the Church, its leaders, its teachings, and the scriptures including the Bible and the Book of Mormon. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/signs-podcast/support
Podcast website

Listen to Signs of the Second Coming of Christ, The Exorcist Files and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Signs of the Second Coming of Christ

Signs of the Second Coming of Christ

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store