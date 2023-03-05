Signal To Noise Podcast is about having conversations with people from all over the audio industry. We discuss everything from career path, technical knowledge,... More
205. Jess McCloughan, RF Queens
Jess McCloughan joins the hosts in episode 205, to discuss her work providing RF Consultation, Products, and Services to Theatre & Entertainment venues, Production & Event suppliers Australia-wide & beyond. She has been in the industry for over a decade but recently launched her brand and company RF Queens. They talk about her path into the world of RF, how she identified a need in the market for remote RF services, some of the key tools she uses, her aspirations of touring with the largest tours in the world, and more. Jess has always been passionate about helping others grow and learn but also feel supported in the entertainment industry; she's noticed of the years a lack of female presences in the industry, so she went out to create a door for more to join the industry, especially those who are feminine-identifying working or wanting to work in the Events industry. She then founded The Tech Sisters in 2018, a group that empowers all feminine-identifying backstage "event heroes" since its creation, the group has grown to have over 1400 members; you should check out the Group on Facebook if you wish to join the community.Learn more about RF Queens here https://www.rfqueens.net/
5/17/2023
1:12:14
204. Sam Feine, Audio Systems Engineer - Sonos
Sam Feine, an audio systems engineer at Sonos, joins to talk about his journey through live sound into consumer audio, and his background in designing loudspeakers with Community, Fulcrum, and Biamp before arriving at Sonos. He talks about his passion for being a maker and touches on some of his projects including making his own in-ear monitors, refurbishing a pizza oven, and building a robotic couch before speculating on the future of consumer audio and sonic signatures of different manufacturers. Learn more about Sam's projects here https://samfeine.com/
5/10/2023
1:08:50
203. Chris & Kyle - Per Diem, Lessons Learned and more Q&A
On episode 203 Chris and Kyle take questions from the Discord and Facebook communities. Topics such as Per Diem, advice on advancing festivals, hard lessons learned, what looking for the "bigger gig" looks like, and more.
5/3/2023
1:08:07
202. Sam & Kyle - Downtime and Reflection
In episode 202 Sam and Kyle discuss being a freelancer, jumping from artist to artist, managing crowd expectations, and working through genre shifts. They also discuss dealing with the uncertainty of being home, and the most significant things they've learned in the last month, and in the last year.
4/26/2023
1:08:37
201. Finlay Watt, Mon/ RF Tech & System Engineer
On episode 201 the hosts are joined by Finlay Watt from Glasgow, Scotland. Finely talks about his work as the monitor/RF technician & crew chief on Liam Gallagher's 2022 world tour, deploying a large outdoor system at an event for the Pope covering 1.5 million people and more. They discuss the differences between touring in the UK/Europe vs. the United States and more.
