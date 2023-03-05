205. Jess McCloughan, RF Queens

Jess McCloughan joins the hosts in episode 205, to discuss her work providing RF Consultation, Products, and Services to Theatre & Entertainment venues, Production & Event suppliers Australia-wide & beyond. She has been in the industry for over a decade but recently launched her brand and company RF Queens. They talk about her path into the world of RF, how she identified a need in the market for remote RF services, some of the key tools she uses, her aspirations of touring with the largest tours in the world, and more. Jess has always been passionate about helping others grow and learn but also feel supported in the entertainment industry; she's noticed of the years a lack of female presences in the industry, so she went out to create a door for more to join the industry, especially those who are feminine-identifying working or wanting to work in the Events industry. She then founded The Tech Sisters in 2018, a group that empowers all feminine-identifying backstage "event heroes" since its creation, the group has grown to have over 1400 members; you should check out the Group on Facebook if you wish to join the community.Learn more about RF Queens here https://www.rfqueens.net/This episode is sponsored by Allen & Heath, and RCFJoin our Discord Server and our Facebook Group, and Follow us on InstagramPlease check out and support The Roadie Clinic, Their mission is simple. "We exist to empower & heal roadies and their families by providing resources & services tailored to the struggles of the touring lifestyle."The Signal To Noise podcast series on ProSoundWeb is hosted by Live Sound/PSW technical editor Michael Lawrence and pro audio veterans Kyle Chirnside, Chris Leonard, and Sam Boone