The unapologetic truth to remedy spiritual blindness, Welcome, to SIGHT TO THE BLIND!
  • 172: NEW MOON OF THE 4TH MONTH
    --------  
    4:19
  • 171: Weary, Not Faint
    JFK Files - Chiefs - Church 2819 - P.A.M. - "Prophetic" - Parables of Yahusha - Tree of Life - The Entrance
    --------  
    1:01:59
  • 170: January 20
    Inauguration - Sports Betting - Jesus Prayers - Climate Change - The Scriptures
    --------  
    55:57
  • 169: Rant 8: Due Season
    Tik Tok - MLK - Trump Stuff - Galatians 6 - Due Seasons
    --------  
    48:55
  • 168: SHAVU'OTH
    Feast of Shavuot - Calendar - Feast Day Scriptures - Comfortability - The Luke Warm 
    --------  
    50:59

