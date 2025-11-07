WABC Host Brian Kilmeade joins Sid to talk about the upcoming gubernatorial announcement by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, potential candidates for the New York governor race, and the recent election of a socialist mayor in New York City. Sid and Brian also talk about the performance and decisions of political figures, the government shutdown affecting airports, and Kilmeade's show 'One Nation' on Sunday nights. The discussion includes an anticipation of tough decisions for President Trump and insights about notable political dynamics in New York and nationally.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
15:58
--------
15:58
From Shutdown to Showdown: Trump vs. Mamdani | 11-06-25
On this Thursday edition of Sid & Friends in the Morning, Sid unpacks President Donald Trump's speech at the American Business Forum in Miami on the one-year anniversary of his presidential win, highlighting economic successes and addressing the ongoing government shutdown, calling Democrats "radicalized." Sid then emphasizes the Trump administration's efforts against waste and fraud, before noting Democratic victories in key states on Tuesday's Election Day, including that of Socialist Zohran Mamdani in NYC's Mayoral election. Tensions rise as Trump addresses New York City's new mayor in Mamdani, criticizing his approach and advising respect towards Washington. The resignation of NYC Fire Chief Robert Tucker and implications for city politics are mentioned. Sid also recounts George Santos, former Congressman, announcing his move to Florida on the program yesterday, lamenting the governance in New York. Arthur Aidala, Craig Carton, Larry Kudlow & Megyn Kelly join Sid on this Friday-eve installment of Sid & Friends in the Morning.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
2:50:22
--------
2:50:22
Larry Kudlow | 77 WABC Host | 11-06-25
WABC Host & economist Larry Kudlow calls into the morning show to touch upon the end of the NYC mayoral race, expressing concerns about the new mayor's potential socialist policies, and their impact on public safety and law enforcement. He underscores the importance of Jessica Tisch's leadership within the NYPD, criticizes the idea of a civilian review board and social workers handling domestic calls, and shares worries about the future of crime reduction. Kudlow further touches on potential financial challenges, such as funding cuts and the impracticality of the new mayor’s free services proposals, emphasizing the likelihood of continued tax increases and their negative impact on New York’s affordability.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
21:12
--------
21:12
Megyn Kelly | Sirius XM & Podcast Talk Show Host | 11-06-25
Megyn Kelly, Sirius XM & Podcast Talk Show Host, welcomes Sid onto her brand-new Sirius XM show and subsequent podcast to talk with Sid about his concerns over the election of Zohran Mamdani as the mayor of New York City. Sid warns about the safety of Jewish residents, the potential economic consequences, and the disinterest of younger generations in significant historical events. He criticizes the liberal Jews in New York for their voting choices and highlights the growing trend of anti-Israel sentiment. The duo also discuss the appeal of Mamdani to young, disaffected voters, who are more concerned with immediate economic relief than with understanding historical context.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
19:03
--------
19:03
Craig Carton | Sports Radio & Podcast Personality | 11-06-25
Craig Carton, Sports Radio & Podcast Personality, joins Sid to talk about the state of the New York Jets and Giants football teams. Carton criticizes the Jets' past performance and praises recent moves to overhaul the team, acknowledging their historical incompetence but viewing current changes as a step in the right direction. He also discusses the Giants, expressing disappointment in management and their results, suggesting they too need a significant reboot. Additionally, Carton touches on political topics, criticizing New Jersey's political landscape and recent elections, while conversing with host Sid Rosenberg about various related issues.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices