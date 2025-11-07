From Shutdown to Showdown: Trump vs. Mamdani | 11-06-25

On this Thursday edition of Sid & Friends in the Morning, Sid unpacks President Donald Trump's speech at the American Business Forum in Miami on the one-year anniversary of his presidential win, highlighting economic successes and addressing the ongoing government shutdown, calling Democrats "radicalized." Sid then emphasizes the Trump administration's efforts against waste and fraud, before noting Democratic victories in key states on Tuesday's Election Day, including that of Socialist Zohran Mamdani in NYC's Mayoral election. Tensions rise as Trump addresses New York City's new mayor in Mamdani, criticizing his approach and advising respect towards Washington. The resignation of NYC Fire Chief Robert Tucker and implications for city politics are mentioned. Sid also recounts George Santos, former Congressman, announcing his move to Florida on the program yesterday, lamenting the governance in New York. Arthur Aidala, Craig Carton, Larry Kudlow & Megyn Kelly join Sid on this Friday-eve installment of Sid & Friends in the Morning. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices