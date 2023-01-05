Ep.2.14: "Keep Your Shirt On" with Connor Trinneer

#Tripisnotdead #FloridaManGoesToSpace Season 2, episode 14 is here. Dominic, Erica, and Mark have a wonderful conversation with Starfeet's first chief engineer and host of our show, Connor Trinneer, best known to us as Charles "Trip" Tucker III.We discuss Connor's childhood in Washington, traveling the country for a year in a VW bus with the fam, quitting the football team for drama school, finding his way to Kansas City to wrap his formal education, moving to NYC to be an actor and more. How booking his first soap opera outed him as a non-practicing magician AND gave him is first TV death - this time via the elevator shaft. Moving to LA (twice), almost booking Will and Grace, being big in Japan and getting Star Trek Enterprise. Wash is looking great, has been outside enjoying the LA rain. Erica gets some fan questions in, this week's Star Trek Trivia is replaced with Who Knows Connor Best Trivia, and Connor plays "Stuck on a Deserted Island with Dominic Keating."It's a special one for the Shuttlepod Show family, and we have a lotta laughs with our very own. Our favorite southern boy spaceship engineer isn't in his blue skivvies, but it's still a good one... Get cozy with your favorite cocktail or coffee mug, this one's a riot!