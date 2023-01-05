Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Shuttlepod Show
Connor Trinneer, Dominic Keating and Erica LaRose explore the world of Star Trek and life on Earth. Guests. Fan questions answered. Watch on YouTube. Listen her... More
TV & FilmAfter ShowsComedyComedy InterviewsFictionScience Fiction
Connor Trinneer, Dominic Keating and Erica LaRose explore the world of Star Trek and life on Earth. Guests. Fan questions answered. Watch on YouTube. Listen her... More

Available Episodes

5 of 37
  • Ep.2.16: "Does Not Not Compute" with Bonnie Gordon
    Season 2, episode 16 is here. Dominic, Connor, Erica, and Mark have a nerdier than typical conversation with the Computer from Star Trek Prodigy: Bonnie Gordon.We discuss Bonnie's music, her entry into the world of Star Trek, running off to Disney School and she even impresses us all with a wonderful talent: turning anybody into a jingle on the fly. She discusses her cos-play pro status, her TTRPG love, and her newest album release. Wash is looking great. Erica gets some fan questions in, a round of Star Trek Trivia, and we subject Bonnie to being Stuck on a Deserted Island with Connor Trinneer.” Get your jazz hands out, 'cause this is a live one!Bonnie's new album Con Artist is available anywhere (apple, Spotify, etc.), but also here: https://bonniegordon.bandcamp.com/album/con-artistThe full, complete version of this conversation is available to our amazing Patreon Members. If you enjoy this show, please like and subscribe! It's so important and appreciated!We have merch! Check out our website. www.shuttlepodshow.comIf you'd like to contribute more to the sustainability of the show, please consider becoming a Patreon member. You will have access to significant exciting membership perks including extended unabridged episodes, live events priorities, behind the scenes access and much more. We are committed to building an engaging immersive community experience for our Patreon Members while remaining dedicated to our vision of making our interviews freely available to the public on YouTube. Your help makes that happen. Patreon: https://patreon.com/shuttlepodshowFollow us: Insta: @shuttlepodshow Twitter: @shuttlepodshow Facebook: @shuttlepodshow https://www.shuttlepodshow.com
    5/3/2023
    1:25:36
  • Ep.2.15: "Wrong Moore" with Ronald B Moore
    Season 2, episode 15 is here. Dominic, Connor, Erica, and Mark have a wonderful conversation with 5 time Emmy Award Winning visual effects maestro Ronald B Moore, VFX steward of Star Trek TNG, TNG films, VOY, and ENT (not to mention Ghostbusters and more).We discuss Ronald's entry into VFX, breaking into "the business" and long hours. How he helped to push the Television Academy to recognize VFX as its own awards category, just how hilarious his first Emmy loss was and making infamous Planet Dog Poo. Wash is looking great, has been outside enjoying the LA rain. Erica gets some fan questions in, a round of Star Trek Trivia, and we subject Ron to being Stuck on a Deserted Island with Connor Trinneer.”It's a special one for fans of the sausage factory, 'cause this guy made the ships look good and the transporter swirl... Get cozy with your favorite cocktail or coffee mug, this one's a riot!The full, complete version of this conversation is available to our amazing Patreon Members. If you enjoy this show, please like and subscribe! It's so important and appreciated!We have merch! Check out our website. www.shuttlepodshow.comIf you'd like to contribute more to the sustainability of the show, please consider becoming a Patreon member. You will have access to significant exciting membership perks including extended unabridged episodes, live events priorities, behind the scenes access and much more. We are committed to building an engaging immersive community experience for our Patreon Members while remaining dedicated to our vision of making our interviews freely available to the public on YouTube. Your help makes that happen. Patreon: https://patreon.com/shuttlepodshowFollow us: Insta: @shuttlepodshow Twitter: @shuttlepodshow Facebook: @shuttlepodshow https://www.shuttlepodshow.com
    5/1/2023
    1:57:12
  • Ep.2.14: "Keep Your Shirt On" with Connor Trinneer
    #Tripisnotdead #FloridaManGoesToSpace Season 2, episode 14 is here. Dominic, Erica, and Mark have a wonderful conversation with Starfeet's first chief engineer and host of our show, Connor Trinneer, best known to us as Charles "Trip" Tucker III.We discuss Connor's childhood in Washington, traveling the country for a year in a VW bus with the fam, quitting the football team for drama school, finding his way to Kansas City to wrap his formal education, moving to NYC to be an actor and more. How booking his first soap opera outed him as a non-practicing magician AND gave him is first TV death - this time via the elevator shaft. Moving to LA (twice), almost booking Will and Grace, being big in Japan and getting Star Trek Enterprise. Wash is looking great, has been outside enjoying the LA rain. Erica gets some fan questions in, this week’s Star Trek Trivia is replaced with Who Knows Connor Best Trivia, and Connor plays “Stuck on a Deserted Island with Dominic Keating.”It's a special one for the Shuttlepod Show family, and we have a lotta laughs with our very own. Our favorite southern boy spaceship engineer isn't in his blue skivvies, but it's still a good one... Get cozy with your favorite cocktail or coffee mug, this one's a riot!The full, complete version of this conversation is available to our amazing Patreon Members. If you enjoy this show, please like and subscribe! It's so important and appreciated!We have merch! Check out our website. www.shuttlepodshow.comIf you'd like to contribute more to the sustainability of the show, please consider becoming a Patreon member. You will have access to significant exciting membership perks including extended unabridged episodes, live events priorities, behind the scenes access and much more. We are committed to building an engaging immersive community experience for our Patreon Members while remaining dedicated to our vision of making our interviews freely available to the public on YouTube. Your help makes that happen. Patreon: https://patreon.com/shuttlepodshowFollow us: Insta: @shuttlepodshow Twitter: @shuttlepodshow Facebook: @shuttlepodshow https://www.shuttlepodshow.com
    4/27/2023
    1:53:42
  • Ep.2.13: "The Doctor Is In" with Gates McFadden
    The Doctor is in! That's right - Season 2, episode 13 is here. Connor, Dominic, and Erica have a wonderful conversation with Star Trek royalty, Gates McFadden, best known to us as Dr. Crusher.We discuss Gates' childhood in Ohio, running off to France for school, finding her way back to the US, her first first name and more. How booking Star Trek got her to LA and what it's like having the family reunion that is Picard season 3. Wash is looking better than ever. Erica gets some fan questions in, this week’s Star Trek Trivia gets outed as a sham, and Gates plays “Stuck on a Deserted Island with Connor Trinneer.”It's another awesome conversation and another amazing Star Trek icon having some laughs. The Doctor will see you now, but we already know the prescription... mimosas and fun, so buckle up! The full, complete version of this conversation is available to our amazing Patreon Members. If you enjoy this show, please like and subscribe! It's so important and appreciated!We have merch! Check out our website. www.shuttlepodshow.comIf you'd like to contribute more to the sustainability of the show, please consider becoming a Patreon member. You will have access to significant exciting membership perks including extended unabridged episodes, live events priorities, behind the scenes access and much more. We are committed to building an engaging immersive community experience for our Patreon Members while remaining dedicated to our vision of making our interviews freely available to the public on YouTube. Your help makes that happen. Patreon: https://patreon.com/shuttlepodshowFollow us: Insta: @shuttlepodshow Twitter: @shuttlepodshow Facebook: @shuttlepodshow https://www.shuttlepodshow.com
    4/24/2023
    1:30:39
  • Ep.2.12: "The Eyes Have It" with Robert O'Reilly
    Glory to you... and your HOUSE! That's right - Season 2, episode 12 is here. Connor, Dominic, and Erica have a wonderful conversation with Robert O'Reilly, best known to us as Gowron, smote Chancellor of the Klingon Empire. We discuss Robert's New York City childhood, his Irish family, his failures with carpentry, and how being bad with wood led him to be great at acting. Irish wakes. University of Ohio. Accents. Making it to LA. Writing poetry and short stories. Fighting with his friend JG Hertzler. And of course, booking Star Trek and the birth of "those eyes!" Wash is looking better. Erica gets some fan questions in, this week’s Star Trek Trivia gets chopped because of time, and Robert plays “Stuck on a Deserted Island with Connor Trinneer.” It's another awesome conversation and another amazing Star Trek icon having some laughs. Scoop some Bloodwine and join us! FOR THE GLORY OF THE KLINGON EMPIRE!! The full, complete version of this conversation is available to our amazing Patreon Members. If you enjoy this show, please like and subscribe! It's so important and appreciated!We have merch! Check out our website. www.shuttlepodshow.comIf you'd like to contribute more to the sustainability of the show, please consider becoming a Patreon member. You will have access to significant exciting membership perks including extended unabridged episodes, live events priorities, behind the scenes access and much more. We are committed to building an engaging immersive community experience for our Patreon Members while remaining dedicated to our vision of making our interviews freely available to the public on YouTube. Your help makes that happen. Patreon: https://patreon.com/shuttlepodshowFollow us: Insta: @shuttlepodshow Twitter: @shuttlepodshow Facebook: @shuttlepodshow https://www.shuttlepodshow.com
    4/23/2023
    1:24:24

About Shuttlepod Show

Connor Trinneer, Dominic Keating and Erica LaRose explore the world of Star Trek and life on Earth. Guests. Fan questions answered. Watch on YouTube. Listen here. Patreon for those who just love us.
Podcast website

