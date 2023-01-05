Things We Want to Hold Onto From our Families

Emmalee and Jen often talk about intergenerational trauma/patterns and how to work on breaking those patterns in your adult life. This week on ShrinkChicks, they are talking about the other side of the coin: the things we want to keep from our families of origin, the really great things that are passed down. Em and Jen shift the focus from what we don't want to take with us to what we do. They share some listener responses to this question, the things from their own families that they hold onto, how challenging and triggering it was to take their parent's advice as young adults, the nuances that exist in our relationships with our parents, love languages being passed down, and so much more! Tune in to gain insight, awareness, and action!