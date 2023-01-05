Emmalee Bierly, LMFT and Jennifer Chaiken, LMFT, owners and co-founders of The Therapy Group (@thetherapygrp), bring you the ShrinkChicks Podcast. ShrinkChicks ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 164
When Fear Gets in the Way
Today on ShrinkChicks, Emmalee and Jen are talking about fear and resistance and what to do when they get in the way. They highlight the various responses we all can have to fear: fight, flight, freeze, and fawn and share which responses the two of them typically experience. Emmalee and Jen discuss the nuances that exist with fear and how fear can both help us and hurt us. They answer your questions about a fear of being less than, the shame spiral that can occur when fear wins, how to work on rewiring our brains from triggers we learned in our childhood, feeling paralyzed by fear, our appetites for risk, and so much more! The episode wraps up with a Dear Em & Jen about a listener's Mother in Law violating her and her partner's boundaries. Tune in to gain insight, awareness, and action!
SHRINKCHICKS MERCH
Check out ShrinkChicks on YouTube by subscribing here! https://youtube.com/channel/UCrxuhDqoL4ML3UE8b2J2BBg
A special thank you to this week's sponsors for supporting ShrinkChicks! We have these exclusive offers for our listeners:
Lume: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with Lume deodorant and get $5 off off your Starter Pack (that’s over 40% off) with promo code SHRINKCHICKS at lumedeodorant.com/shrinkchicks
Athletic Greens: Athletic Greens is giving you a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase. Go to athleticgreens.com/SHRINK !
Athena Club: go to athenaclub.com and use promo code SHRINKCHICKS today and you’ll get 25% off your first order!
Honeylove: Treat yourself and save 20% off at honeylove.com with code SHRINKCHICKS !
Rocket Money: Stop throwing your money away. Cancel unwanted subscriptions – and manage your expenses the easy way by going to RocketMoney.com/shrinkchicks
Headspace: For a limited time, you can try Headspace FREE for 30 days by going to Headspace.com/shrinkchicks30
Miracle Sheets: Go to trymiracle.com/shrinkchicks and use the
code SHRINKCHICKS to claim your free 3 piece towel set and save over 40% off!
Shopify: Take your business to the next level by signing up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/shrinkchicks
5/15/2023
41:02
Finding Joy in the Routine
This week on ShrinkChicks, Emmalee and Jen dive into a topic that many were curious to hear about: finding joy in the day-to-day routine. They discuss how they each find joy in their day to day, tips for how to incorporate it, and the challenge of transitioning out of a chaotic period of life to a calmer one. Emmalee and Jen answer listener questions about minimizing the pressure to always do more, changing up the routine as a stay-at-home mom, comparing to those with “glamorous” lifestyles on social media, finding joy through depression, starting a routine with ADHD, and so much more! Lastly, they answer a Dear Em & Jen question about a sibling always one-upping/copying. Tune in to gain insight, awareness, and action!
SHRINKCHICKS MERCH
Check out ShrinkChicks on YouTube by subscribing here! https://youtube.com/channel/UCrxuhDqoL4ML3UE8b2J2BBg
A special thank you to this week's sponsors for supporting ShrinkChicks! We have these exclusive offers for our listeners:
Lume: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with Lume deodorant and get $5 off off your Starter Pack (that’s over 40% off) with promo code SHRINKCHICKS at lumedeodorant.com/shrinkchicks
Athletic Greens: Athletic Greens is giving you a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase. Go to athleticgreens.com/SHRINK !
Athena Club: go to athenaclub.com and use promo code SHRINKCHICKS today and you’ll get 25% off your first order!
Honeylove: Treat yourself and save 20% off at honeylove.com with code SHRINKCHICKS !
Rocket Money: Stop throwing your money away. Cancel unwanted subscriptions – and manage your expenses the easy way by going to RocketMoney.com/shrinkchicks
Headspace: For a limited time, you can try Headspace FREE for 30 days by going to Headspace.com/shrinkchicks30
Miracle Sheets: Go to trymiracle.com/shrinkchicks and use the
code SHRINKCHICKS to claim your free 3 piece towel set and save over 40% off!
Shopify: Take your business to the next level by signing up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/shrinkchicks
5/8/2023
43:06
Is it a Reg Flag or Just Not a Good Fit?
Today on ShrinkChicks, Emmalee and Jen are joined by one of their amazing clinicians from The Therapy Group, Lauren Larkin, LMHC, and they are talking all things dating! Lauren shares some of the work she does with her clients around dating, a specific exercise she uses, her own personal red flag/deal breaker story, and how she worked through it. Em, Jen, and Lauren answer your questions about dating red flags, share why they disagree with some of the rigid dating advice that’s out there, and discuss the many nuances and gray areas around dating. Tune in to find out why Lauren thinks closure is BS and to gain some insight, awareness, and action when it comes to red flags, deal breakers, and if there's room for flexibility!
Lauren's TikTok: @leltherapy
SHRINKCHICKS MERCH
Check out ShrinkChicks on YouTube by subscribing here! https://youtube.com/channel/UCrxuhDqoL4ML3UE8b2J2BBg
A special thank you to this week's sponsors for supporting ShrinkChicks! We have these exclusive offers for our listeners:
Lume: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with Lume deodorant and get $5 off off your Starter Pack (that’s over 40% off) with promo code SHRINKCHICKS at lumedeodorant.com/shrinkchicks
Athletic Greens: Athletic Greens is giving you a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase. Go to athleticgreens.com/SHRINK !
Jenni Kayne: Our listeners get 15% off their first order on jennikayne.com when you use code SHRINKCHICKS at checkout!
Athena Club: go to athenaclub.com and use promo code SHRINKCHICKS today and you’ll get 25% off your first order!
Honeylove: Treat yourself and save 20% off at honeylove.com with code SHRINKCHICKS !
The Farmer's Dog: Get 50% off your first box of fresh, healthy food plus free shipping at thefarmersdog.com/shrinkchicks !
Pretty Litter: Go to prettylitter.com/shrinkchicks to save 20% on your first order!
Rocket Money: Stop throwing your money away. Cancel unwanted subscriptions – and manage your expenses the easy way by going to RocketMoney.com/shrinkchicks
Headspace: For a limited time, you can try Headspace FREE for 30 days by going to Headspace.com/shrinkchicks30
5/1/2023
47:18
Things We Want to Hold Onto From our Families
Emmalee and Jen often talk about intergenerational trauma/patterns and how to work on breaking those patterns in your adult life. This week on ShrinkChicks, they are talking about the other side of the coin: the things we want to keep from our families of origin, the really great things that are passed down. Em and Jen shift the focus from what we don’t want to take with us to what we do. They share some listener responses to this question, the things from their own families that they hold onto, how challenging and triggering it was to take their parent’s advice as young adults, the nuances that exist in our relationships with our parents, love languages being passed down, and so much more! Tune in to gain insight, awareness, and action!
SHRINKCHICKS MERCH
Check out ShrinkChicks on YouTube by subscribing here! https://youtube.com/channel/UCrxuhDqoL4ML3UE8b2J2BBg
A special thank you to this week's sponsors for supporting ShrinkChicks! We have these exclusive offers for our listeners:
Lume: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with Lume deodorant and get $5 off off your Starter Pack (that’s over 40% off) with promo code SHRINKCHICKS at lumedeodorant.com/shrinkchicks
Athletic Greens: Athletic Greens is giving you a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase. Go to athleticgreens.com/SHRINK !
Jenni Kayne: Our listeners get 15% off their first order on jennikayne.com when you use code SHRINKCHICKS at checkout!
Athena Club: go to athenaclub.com and use promo code SHRINKCHICKS today and you’ll get 25% off your first order!
Honeylove: Treat yourself and save 20% off at honeylove.com with code SHRINKCHICKS !
The Farmer's Dog: Get 50% off your first box of fresh, healthy food plus free shipping at thefarmersdog.com/shrinkchicks !
Pretty Litter: Go to prettylitter.com/shrinkchicks to save 20% on your first order!
Rocket Money: Stop throwing your money away. Cancel unwanted subscriptions – and manage your expenses the easy way by going to RocketMoney.com/shrinkchicks
Headspace: For a limited time, you can try Headspace FREE for 30 days by going to Headspace.com/shrinkchicks30
4/24/2023
38:28
Why is it So Hard to Stop Comparing?
On today's episode of ShrinkChicks, Emmalee and Jen are diving into the topic of comparison: why we compare, where it can come from, and the inevitability of it. They answer your questions about different kinds of comparison like body comparison, life stage comparison, career comparison, relationship comparison, and getting in touch with the feeling underneath it. They also cover competition between siblings, jealousy and envy, and the "keeping up with the Joneses" mentality. The episode ends with a Dear Em & Jen about a listener's partner still being in touch with their ex. Tune in to gain insight, awareness, and action!
SHRINKCHICKS MERCH
Check out ShrinkChicks on YouTube by subscribing here! https://youtube.com/channel/UCrxuhDqoL4ML3UE8b2J2BBg
A special thank you to this week's sponsors for supporting ShrinkChicks! We have these exclusive offers for our listeners:
Lume: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with Lume deodorant and get $5 off off your Starter Pack (that’s over 40% off) with promo code SHRINKCHICKS at lumedeodorant.com/shrinkchicks
Athletic Greens: Athletic Greens is giving you a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase. Go to athleticgreens.com/SHRINK !
Jenni Kayne: Our listeners get 15% off their first order on jennikayne.com when you use code SHRINKCHICKS at checkout!
Athena Club: go to athenaclub.com and use promo code SHRINKCHICKS today and you’ll get 25% off your first order!
Honeylove: Treat yourself and save 20% off at honeylove.com with code SHRINKCHICKS !
The Farmer's Dog: Get 50% off your first box of fresh, healthy food plus free shipping at thefarmersdog.com/shrinkchicks !
Pretty Litter: Go to prettylitter.com/shrinkchicks to save 20% on your first order!
Rocket Money: Stop throwing your money away. Cancel unwanted subscriptions – and manage your expenses the easy way by going to RocketMoney.com/shrinkchicks
Headspace: For a limited time, you can try Headspace FREE for 30 days by going to Headspace.com/shrinkchicks30
Emmalee Bierly, LMFT and Jennifer Chaiken, LMFT, owners and co-founders of The Therapy Group (@thetherapygrp), bring you the ShrinkChicks Podcast. ShrinkChicks is on a mission to make therapy and therapeutic topics more relatable and accessible. Each Monday, Emmalee and Jen will explore different mental health topics and invite you to sit in on their insight, humor, and knowledge, leaving the psychobabble behind.