Shrink This! with Lisa Lampanelli
Shrink This! with Lisa Lampanelli
Shrink This! with Lisa Lampanelli

Comedy
Shrink This! with Lisa Lampanelli
  • Alone Time: Just Me, Myself, & My Bulls**t!
    In another characteristically honest episode, Lisa goes off about the art of being alone, and whether it’s self-care, emotional shutdown, or just an excuse to avoid people. She and Nick unpack their complicated relationships with downtime, social guilt, and why it takes catching the flu to finally take a break. Then the duo reads letters from a “Real Housewives”-obsessed homebody and a single New Yorker who's trying to balance friendship with the urge to stay in bed forever. Email us your problems at [email protected] omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    47:31
  • The Weight is Over!
    In the Shrink This! premiere, Lisa Lampanelli dives headfirst into the big stuff– literally. She opens up about her own lifelong battle with body image, food obsession, weight loss surgery, and why she's officially over doing things "the hard way.” With help from her sidekick Nick, Lisa reads letters from listeners struggling with emotional eating, body acceptance, and that nagging feeling of being stuck… because nothing says “healing” like getting roasted and toasted by Lisa Lampanelli.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    50:47

About Shrink This! with Lisa Lampanelli

Lisa Lampanelli is back… and she’s got opinions. Comedy's former Queen of Mean may not be a licensed therapist, but that’s never stopped her from dishing out advice. So, after years of roasting celebs (and herself), the retired insult comic has decided it's time for her to help you shrink your problems, roast your bad decisions, and help you get your act together. Each week, Lisa and her unpaid sidekick comedian Nick Scopoletti read letters from real people with real issues—mental health, body image, friendship, family, and why you’re still texting that loser. Every episode of "Shrink This!" is full of unfiltered wisdom, inappropriate jokes, a whole lotta heart, and ZERO B.S. Just when you thought counseling and straight talk had to be 100% serious, turns out it doesn't!
Comedy

