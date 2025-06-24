Shrink This! with Lisa Lampanelli

In another characteristically honest episode, Lisa goes off about the art of being alone, and whether it’s self-care, emotional shutdown, or just an excuse to avoid people. She and Nick unpack their complicated relationships with downtime, social guilt, and why it takes catching the flu to finally take a break. Then the duo reads letters from a “Real Housewives”-obsessed homebody and a single New Yorker who's trying to balance friendship with the urge to stay in bed forever. Email us your problems at [email protected]
