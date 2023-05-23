Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Ever wondered why Tony Soprano's therapist stuck with him? Why Fleabag is obsessed with sex or why Walter White is always in his underpants? 'Shrink the Box' is...
Ever wondered why Tony Soprano’s therapist stuck with him? Why Fleabag is obsessed with sex or why Walter White is always in his underpants? ‘Shrink the Box’ is... More

  21: Wendy Byrde - Ozark
    What does infidelity say about a marriage? How can honesty in the face of money laundering keep a family together, and what sort of mother is Wendy? We learn how a wholesome American mum holds her nerve (and maybe even thrives) against a cartel. If you have been affected by any of the issues discussed in this episode: For the UK, call SAMARITANS on 116 123 samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan. Internationally: https://www.befrienders.org/ For UK help via talking therapies contact your GP or the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy bacp.co.uk
    6/20/2023
    46:32
  20: Ghosts - Mike Cooper
    With special guest Kiell Smith-Bynoe who plays Mike in hit BBC comedy 'Ghosts'. Ben and Sasha ask: is sharing your partner with a group of ghosts a metaphor for partnerships and what's it like to act next to dead people? Plus, they take a look at why it's not just our upbringing that shapes us, but also the time we come from. Recorded Live at The Podcast Show in London. If you have been affected by any of the issues discussed in this episode: For the UK, call SAMARITANS on 116 123 samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan. Internationally: https://www.befrienders.org/ For UK help via talking therapies contact your GP or the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy bacp.co.uk
    6/13/2023
    45:41
  19: Seinfeld - George Costanza
    What's an anxious ruminator? What happens when self-blame is a way of life and how stationery can be lethal? We learn that there's a little bit of George in all of us and how to keep it at bay. Our top ten George episodes (available on Netflix) Season 2, episode 4: The Phone Message Season 4, episode 10: The Contest Season 4, episode 15: The Shoes Season 5, episode 14: The Marine Biologist Season 5, episode 21: The Opposite Season 7, episode 19: The Calzone Season 7, episode 22: The Invitation Season 7, episode 7: The Secret Code Season 8, episode 9: The Abstinence Season 8, episode 13: The Comeback If you have been affected by any of the issues discussed in this episode: For the UK, call SAMARITANS on 116 123 samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan. Internationally: https://www.befrienders.org/ For UK help via talking therapies contact your GP or the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy bacp.co.uk
    6/6/2023
    48:54
  18: Happy Valley - Catherine Cawood
    How anger can be a force for good, are we misusing the word 'trigger' and what happens when a birthday party turns into a domestic. We deep dive into the police sergeant's life to see how she copes (or not). If you have been affected by any of the issues discussed in this episode: For the UK, call SAMARITANS on 116 123 samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan. Internationally: https://www.befrienders.org/ For UK help via talking therapies contact your GP or the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy bacp.co.uk
    5/30/2023
    49:43
  17: Schitt's Creek - David and Alexis Rose
    Ben and Sasha break down how the Schitt's Creek siblings are fuelled differently, the different flavours of wine, and why quality time with the ones who love us most, trumps all. If you have been affected by any of the issues discussed in this episode: For the UK, call SAMARITANS on 116 123 samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan. Internationally: https://www.befrienders.org/ For UK help via talking therapies contact your GP or the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy bacp.co.uk
    5/23/2023
    54:32

Ever wondered why Tony Soprano's therapist stuck with him? Why Fleabag is obsessed with sex or why Walter White is always in his underpants? 'Shrink the Box' is where actor comedian Ben Bailey Smith and psychotherapist Sasha Bates put their favourite fictional characters such as Shiv from Succession, Omar from the Wire and Ross from Friends on the couch to analyse why their behaviour causes them so much drama. Sasha and Ben explore why these characters make certain decisions, what would happen if they made different ones and what we can learn from their mistakes. The perfect combination of psychology, self-help and the best TV since the birth of the box-set.

