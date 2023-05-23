What’s an anxious ruminator? What happens when self-blame is a way of life and how stationery can be lethal? We learn that there’s a little bit of George in all of us and how to keep it at bay.
Our top ten George episodes (available on Netflix)
Season 2, episode 4: The Phone Message
Season 4, episode 10: The Contest
Season 4, episode 15: The Shoes
Season 5, episode 14: The Marine Biologist
Season 5, episode 21: The Opposite
Season 7, episode 19: The Calzone
Season 7, episode 22: The Invitation
Season 7, episode 7: The Secret Code
Season 8, episode 9: The Abstinence
Season 8, episode 13: The Comeback
If you have been affected by any of the issues discussed in this episode: For the UK, call SAMARITANS on 116 123 samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan.
Internationally: https://www.befrienders.org/
For UK help via talking therapies contact your GP or the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy bacp.co.uk
