In this episode of Show & Tell, hosts Craig Silverman and Alexios Mantzarlis sit down with Jeff Horwitz, investigative reporter at Reuters. Jeff shares how he showed that Meta has earned billions of dollars from online scam ads—and how he used the company’s own ad system to prove his point.



Jeff details how he combines leaked internal documents with hands-on experiments, including running his own "scam" ads to see how Meta’s AI tools would react. You’ll hear how Meta’s generative AI didn't just approve his deceptive ads—it offered suggestions to make them even sleazier.



What You'll Learn:

His Approach: How Jeff uses document analysis, quantification methods, burner accounts, and internal sources to uncover stories.

The Scam Ad Experiment: Jeff explains how he partnered with Meta's own "trusted" ad agencies in China to run ads that explicitly violated platform rules.

AI-Enhanced Deception: Learn how Meta’s LLMs suggested high-pressure copy like "guaranteed profit" and "tired of living paycheck to paycheck" to improve scam performance.

The "Black Box" Problem: Why even internal Meta staffers often rely on setting up "clean" test accounts to understand what their own algorithms are doing.

Sourcing via LinkedIn: Jeff shares his "old school" but effective outreach tactics using LinkedIn Sales Navigator to find sources within big tech.



About Jeff Horwitz: Before joining Reuters, Jeff covered Meta for The Wall Street Journal where he broke major stories on child exploitation on the platform, Instagram's negative impact on teen mental health, facilitation of human trafficking, and the amplification of political violence. His Facebook Files investigation used internal Meta documents to expose systemic issues across the company's platforms.



Episode Highlights:

[1:46] Introduction to Jeff Horwitz and his investigative work

[4:47] How Jeff started investigating Meta's ad scam problem

[7:37] The power of documents in investigative journalism

[37:25] Meta's response to the scam ad reporting

[39:30] Lightning round: Jeff's digital tools and investigative methods