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3 episodes
- Welcome back to The Geissele Podcast: Shots Fired in Anger. In this episode, Bill sits down with drift car racer, Caleb Quanbeck, for an unfiltered chat about motorsports, fatherhood and his struggles as an early Guntuber.
- A long-form conversation between Bill Geissele and Cody from 110 SASS Actual covering firearms manufacturing, entrepreneurship, craftsmanship, social media culture, and the realities of building products in America.
From humble beginnings and hands-on work to precision rifledevelopment and American manufacturing, this episode goes well beyond firearms.Bill and Cody discuss the loss of craftsmanship, the rise of disposable culture, generational work ethic, and what it actually takes to build reliable, accurate rifles at the highest level.
Topics include:
• The MRGG rifle program• Precision barrel manufacturing• Chrome-lined hammer forged barrels• American manufacturing vs overseas production• Building businesses from scratch• Social media addiction and influence• Blue-collar work ethic and family values• Gun culture and the future of American industry
New episodes feature conversations with industrypartners, creators, engineers, competitors, and people helping shape modern firearms culture and manufacturing.
- Bill and Matt go over the inspiration and design of the Geissele King Hunter bolt rifle in detail. The King Hunter is built to harness the many advantages of Federal's new 7mm Backcountry cartridge and the Peak Alloy case technology.
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