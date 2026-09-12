A long-form conversation between Bill Geissele and Cody from 110 SASS Actual covering firearms manufacturing, entrepreneurship, craftsmanship, social media culture, and the realities of building products in America.

From humble beginnings and hands-on work to precision rifledevelopment and American manufacturing, this episode goes well beyond firearms.Bill and Cody discuss the loss of craftsmanship, the rise of disposable culture, generational work ethic, and what it actually takes to build reliable, accurate rifles at the highest level.

Topics include:

• The MRGG rifle program• Precision barrel manufacturing• Chrome-lined hammer forged barrels• American manufacturing vs overseas production• Building businesses from scratch• Social media addiction and influence• Blue-collar work ethic and family values• Gun culture and the future of American industry

New episodes feature conversations with industrypartners, creators, engineers, competitors, and people helping shape modern firearms culture and manufacturing.