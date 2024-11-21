Powered by RND
Shot Callers

Texans For Vaccine Choice
Shot Callers is a podcast from Texan’s for Vaccine Choice. Texas’ largest medical liberty group in the state.
  • Dr. Prince Empowers People
    Dr. Ashley Prince of Prince Health and Wellness goes all in on educating and empowering her patients to live their healthiest lives.  The post Dr. Prince Empowers People first appeared on Texans for Vaccine Choice.
    --------  
    31:44
  • Be VAERS Aware with Albert Benavides
    Albert Benavides, veteran medical biller, divulges the fraud present in our current VAERS system. Brace yourself to be educated on the numerous ways our government has been obfuscating evidence of vaccine harms for years.   The post Be VAERS Aware with Albert Benavides first appeared on Texans for Vaccine Choice.
    --------  
    50:31
  • John Beaudoin Sr. is the real CDC
     John Beaudoin, Sr., the author behind “The Real CDC,” explores a significant shift in death patterns from 2020 to 2021 and delves into the causes and implications of these changes in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic response. The post John Beaudoin Sr. is the real CDC first appeared on Texans for Vaccine Choice.
    --------  
    43:54
  • Jace Yarbrough Battles the Air Force
    Veteran and attorney Jace Yarbrough recounts his battle with both civilian and Air Force jab mandates as well as his motivations for running for office and starting a classical school.   The post Jace Yarbrough Battles the Air Force first appeared on Texans for Vaccine Choice.
    --------  
    33:45
  • Congressman Chip Roy Champions Healthcare Freedom at the Federal Level
      Congressman Chip Roy, who represents a large swath of the Texas Hill Country, joins TFVCs Rebecca and Michelle to discuss Big Pharma corruption and agency capture, and how he plans to restore healthcare freedom for Americans. The post Congressman Chip Roy Champions Healthcare Freedom at the Federal Level first appeared on Texans for Vaccine Choice.
    --------  
    22:13

About Shot Callers

