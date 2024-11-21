Dr. Ashley Prince of Prince Health and Wellness goes all in on educating and empowering her patients to live their healthiest lives.
31:44
Be VAERS Aware with Albert Benavides
Albert Benavides, veteran medical biller, divulges the fraud present in our current VAERS system. Brace yourself to be educated on the numerous ways our government has been obfuscating evidence of vaccine harms for years.
50:31
John Beaudoin Sr. is the real CDC
John Beaudoin, Sr., the author behind “The Real CDC,” explores a significant shift in death patterns from 2020 to 2021 and delves into the causes and implications of these changes in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic response.
43:54
Jace Yarbrough Battles the Air Force
Veteran and attorney Jace Yarbrough recounts his battle with both civilian and Air Force jab mandates as well as his motivations for running for office and starting a classical school.
33:45
Congressman Chip Roy Champions Healthcare Freedom at the Federal Level
Congressman Chip Roy, who represents a large swath of the Texas Hill Country, joins TFVCs Rebecca and Michelle to discuss Big Pharma corruption and agency capture, and how he plans to restore healthcare freedom for Americans.
