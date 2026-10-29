Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
10 episodes
- As the dust settles, state leaders begin asking new, broader questions about the whole saga. And despite everything that’s happened in Jason Ravnsborg’s life, his eyes are still set law and politics. The fight for his legal career leads him to the state Supreme Court, where he breaks years of silence on the case.
- No constitutional officer in the history of South Dakota has ever been impeached. The fate staring down Jason Ravnsborg in the Senate is permanent, as lawmakers consider whether to remove and bar him from office over his conduct involving a fatal crash.
- Just as it seemed Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg would hold onto his office, there’s a new push by lawmakers to move impeachment forward. It’s a political struggle that defies party lines. And it all boils down to a first-of-its-kind vote.
- Impeachment proceedings lead to more investigation details being made public. But some lawmakers begin to push back against the snowballing effort to remove Jason Ravnsborg from office. Meantime, Joe Boever’s family say his death is being used as a political “chess piece.”
- The investigation and ensuing charges lead to turmoil and confusion in state government as Jason Ravnsborg seeks to hold onto the reins of the attorney general’s office. But a growing number of powerful people challenge his credibility – and his ability to do his job. Somewhere along the way, the fight gets messy.
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About Short Walk
Lee Strubinger, SDPB’s Politics & Public Policy Reporter, chronicles the story of former South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. Follow the story from after Ravnsborg struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever in September 2020 to his impeachment and removal from office in 2022.Podcast website
Listen to Short Walk, The Jedburgh Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Short Walk
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Short Walk: Podcasts in Family