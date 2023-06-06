Dr. SHIVA Truth Freedom Health® Podcast

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, world-renowned scientist and engineer, holds 4 degrees from MIT, is a Fulbright Scholar, started 7 successf... More
EP.1233 - Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: The Elite SWARM of Exploitation - Children, Workers, Adrenochrome, & More.
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, shares how we must build a bottoms up movement to expose the swarm of Elites and how they work together to exploit working people and their children.
6/9/2023
33:42
EP.1235 - Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: TOWN HALL - Environment: GMOs and How to Eat Healthy.
In this discussion, Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, shares with you how to support both your environment, your health, and your bank account by eating local healthy foods on a budget.
6/8/2023
1:38:48
EP.1234 - Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Why I Am Running For President. Exposing The Elites & Their Swarm.
In this interview with TNT Radio, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, shares why he is running for U.S. President, and the immense propaganda that is underway by the U.S. Elites using the Not-So-Obvious-Establishment (e.g. Musk, Kennedy, Tucker Carlson, Trump, etc) as never before to ensure that people are distracted from the Movement for Truth Freedom Health®, the only force that can liberate American working people and the world to liberate themselves.
6/8/2023
45:44
EP.1232 - Dr.SHIVA LIVE: The Future is Off-Line. Shatter the SWARM! Shiva4President.com
In this discussion, Dr. SHIVA gives an introduction to activities of Truth Freedom Health® leaders, on the ground, one on one in neighborhoods all across the World. Join the movement for TruthFreedomHealth.com and Donate and Volunteer for Shiva4President.com. The only way we end the subjugation by a few of the many is to SHATTER the SWARM.
6/7/2023
16:19
EP.1231 - Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: The Swarm – HOW the Few Control the Many. What WE Do to Break Free.
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, does a detailed Systems Visualization exposing his discovery of the mechanics of HOW the few – the elites – control the many, and reveals the solution of WHAT we must do to break free to WIN Truth Freedom Health®.
