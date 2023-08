Integrating Gen AI into businesses without sacrificing security | with Ashwin Kadura (CTO, Simply Augmented)

In this episode of Shift AI, Ashwin Kadaru, the CEO of Simply Augmented, shares his expertise on Generative AI and how this technology will transform the way we work in the future. Ashwin breaks down the definitions and history of ChatGPT and then goes deep on how the technology actually works. He also talks about the hype surrounding AI and explains why there is so much excitement and energy around implementing this technology in your business. In this episode of the Shift AI podcast, we cover the following topics: The history and evolution of AI and how large language models and ChatGPT became such a hot topic in our society The right way to implement AI into your company with security in mind. How to integrate AI in the backend while leveraging current investments that you already invest in. Steps to prepare your existing data that flows through your business so you can leverage AI in all aspects of your business including marketing, sales, recruiting, and operations. The top 6 most important things to understand when looking to implement AI into your companies workflow. Fine tuning a secure large language models on your own proprietary data Details around protecting your data while using large language models inside your own cloud environments Where do humans factor into the AI process without having there jobs disappear? Through prompt engineering and being the final check before content is delivered humans can always stay in the loop