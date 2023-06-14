The Shift AI podcast explores how AI and ML is changing the way that we work in the digital age. The show's creator Boaz Ashkenazy interviews thought leaders wh...
AI Front and Center | with Matt McIlwain (Managing Director, Madrona Venture Group)
In this installment of Shift AI, Matt McIlwain, Managing Director at Madrona Venture Group, discusses the influence of AI on different industries, Seattle's place in the technology landscape, ethical concerns surrounding AI, and the evolving nature of work in the digital era. Matt also delves into the opportunities and groundbreaking advancements created by AI, cloud computing, and associated technologies.
In this episode of the Shift podcast, we cover the following topics:
Matt’s early career, family background and his road to the role he has now at Madrona Venture Group
Introduction to Seattle's role as a leader in cloud computing and discussion of his past 10+ years of investment in applied AI.
Deep dive into AI, automation, and machine learning, with historical context.
Discussion of interacting with predictive capabilities through natural language.
Insight into generative AI models and their application in various domains.
Seattle's significance as the cloud capital and a center of excellence for AI and discussion of big companies, startups, and the energy of the Seattle tech community.
Consideration of how work is changing due to AI, including ethical considerations.
Exploration of the importance of keeping humans in the loop in AI-driven processes.
Reflection on mentorship and its impact on personal and professional growth.
8/24/2023
59:02
Keeping people in the technology loop | with Mindy Honcoop (CPO, Agile in HR)
In this episode of the Shift AI Podcast, Mindy Honcoop, CPO at Agile in HR shares her background and experience that landed her at Expedia and the work she has been doing to advise leaders to focus on their purpose and values to drive organizational change. Mindy breaks down how she thinks about motivating people in the workplace and the role that humans play amidst new technology advances. She also talks about the wave of HR and AI advancements and how we should think about emerging tech in the HR stack.
In this episode of the Shift AI podcast, we cover the following topics:
Mindy’s early career, family background and her role as CPO in organizations
Empowering humans in the workplace and how to manage organizational change
AI and the way that humans stay in the loop as the navigate a new understanding of what it means to work in the future.
The role that HR plays in navigating AI in the workplace an how certain mundane tasks give way to more opportunities to be creative and strategic as part of your job description.
8/10/2023
35:56
The Convergence of AI and XR at Meta | with Dan Nieves (Global Executive Engagement, Reality Labs)
In this episode of Shift AI, Dan Nieves, Global Executive Engagement at Meta Reality Labs shares his expertise on the convergence of AI and XR at Meta and how this technology will transform the way we work in the future. Dan breaks down the roadmap and how Meta thinks about the emerging competitive VR landscape with the introduction of Apple Vision Pro. He also talks about the hype surrounding the metaverse and explains how Meta thinks about the future of AI and the way we use VR and mixed reality at work.
In this episode of the Shift AI podcast, we cover the following topics:
Dan’s early career, family background and his road to the role he has now at Meta
Remote collaboration and the future of work according to Meta
Meta’s name change and the frenzy surrounding last years metaverse hype
The introduction of Apple Vision Pro and how Meta is positioning VR at work and in the enterprise
How Dan thinks about the future of work and how he explains to the C-Suite how AI and XR will fit together in the future.
Return to office policies and how this affects culture and moral at large enterprises
Mentorship and how that factors into face to face and remote collaboration
7/13/2023
43:19
Integrating Gen AI into businesses without sacrificing security | with Ashwin Kadura (CTO, Simply Augmented)
In this episode of Shift AI, Ashwin Kadaru, the CEO of Simply Augmented, shares his expertise on Generative AI and how this technology will transform the way we work in the future. Ashwin breaks down the definitions and history of ChatGPT and then goes deep on how the technology actually works. He also talks about the hype surrounding AI and explains why there is so much excitement and energy around implementing this technology in your business.
In this episode of the Shift AI podcast, we cover the following topics:
The history and evolution of AI and how large language models and ChatGPT became such a hot topic in our society
The right way to implement AI into your company with security in mind.
How to integrate AI in the backend while leveraging current investments that you already invest in.
Steps to prepare your existing data that flows through your business so you can leverage AI in all aspects of your business including marketing, sales, recruiting, and operations.
The top 6 most important things to understand when looking to implement AI into your companies workflow.
Fine tuning a secure large language models on your own proprietary data
Details around protecting your data while using large language models inside your own cloud environments
Where do humans factor into the AI process without having there jobs disappear? Through prompt engineering and being the final check before content is delivered humans can always stay in the loop
6/27/2023
27:45
How to build lasting technology during a hype cyle | with Alan Smithson (Co-founder, Metavrse)
In this episode of Shift AI, Alan Smithson, the co-founder of Metavrse, shares his expertise on how technology advancements and AI will significantly impact the way we work in the future. Alan discusses the need to prepare for an age where AI plays a significant role and the challenge of keeping up with its rapid advancements. He also talks about the hype surrounding AI and how the lack of regulation poses risks for ethical concerns and the potential for exploitation.
In this episode of the Shift AI podcast, we cover the following topics:
The history and evolution of work and the impact of the pandemic on the way we work and the potential value of blockchain and new technologies such as XR and AI
The hype surrounding AI and the lack of regulation and the potential for exploitation
The challenge of keeping up with AI advancements in light of all the hype and the volume of tools that are getting created every week
The importance of mentors in navigating the entrepreneurial world
The future of work and how technology advancements and AI will significantly impact it
The need to prepare for an age where AI plays a significant role
Alan's future goal of building an education system to prepare people for what's ahead.
