How well do you know your neighbors? What do you have in common with the people living around you? And what do you all have the power to change?These are the questions that led us on this journey. In our 4-part limited series, we’re shadowing the campaign of Ward 2 City Council hopeful, Sheila Rachels, in Malden, Massachusetts. Joined by fellow Malden High School Alum, Jacqueline Tynes, we dive into Sheila's path to becoming a candidate, her priorities, and some of the nuances of what it means to run for local office.How does this extremely diverse city of 66,000 operate currently, and how can its fiscal and human resources be mobilized to serve its citizens?Follow along with us each month through Election Day, November 7, 2023 as we seek to answer those questions and more. So whether you're already an active member of the community, or you're on the hunt for new ways to get involved, we hope this series will inspire you to look at your own neighborhood in a new light. And if you can't find what you're looking for, you can always make it yourself. Follow Sheila For Malden wherever you get your podcasts. And to learn more about the campaign or where to donate, visit SheilaForMalden.com

About Sheila for Malden

How well do you know your neighbors? What do you have in common with the people living around you? And what do you all have the power to change?These are the questions that led us on this journey. In our 4-part limited series, we’re shadowing the campaign of Ward 2 City Council hopeful, Sheila Rachels, in Malden, Massachusetts. Joined by fellow Malden High School Alum, Jacqueline Tynes, we dive into Sheila's path to becoming a candidate, her priorities, and some of the nuances of what it means to run for local office.How does this extremely diverse city of 66,000 operate currently, and how can its fiscal and human resources be mobilized to serve its citizens? Follow along with us each month through Election Day, November 7, 2023 as we seek to answer those questions and more. So whether you're already an active member of the community, or you're on the hunt for new ways to get involved, we hope this series will inspire you to look at your own neighborhood in a new light. And if you can't find what you're looking for, you can always make it yourself. Follow Sheila For Malden wherever you get your podcasts. And to learn more about the campaign or where to donate, visit SheilaForMalden.com. This program is a product of people coming together and sharing their talents. Our show’s hosted and written by Sheila and Jacqueline. Additional scripting, producing, editing, and show art by David Riemer.