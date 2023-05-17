SHE WELL READ is a book club podcast that advocates for all types of readers. Whether you read all the time, read every now and then, or are just trying to get ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 95
S4 EP 13: Denial is a River in Egypt!
Hey well read baddies! Welcome to the thirteenth episode of season 4! On today's episode, Lana and Samra dive into Chapters 67-72 of I'm Glad My Mom Died (IGMMD). We see what Jennette is getting into post Sam and Cat...Netflix? 👀 We also meet her new love interest who actually may be decent this time! If you'll be reading along with us, be sure to grab your book from our Bookshop or NEW Amazon storefront, direct links located on "More Links" below! Mentions in episode- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yk7vFBIm-kw https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/help-support/contact-helpline https://988lifeline.org/chat/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=MC_Vibrant_Phase2_Traffic_Search_GO_GY&gclid=CjwKCAjwp6CkBhB_EiwAlQVyxbsLLkAnJMNPUiELO6Em1R2dj2HvyOFBUzm0RB65X1B7afZ8kbyjSxoCgPUQAvD_BwE We can’t wait to hear from you! :) Please send any questions or comments about this episode to [email protected] or use the form at the bottom of the SWR Podcast page: https://shewellread.com/podcast/ Follow SHE WELL READ! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shewellread/ TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeDCLdTX/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/shewellread Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-6-RqriJLTi6G0Munzr1ig More Links: https://msha.ke/shewellread
6/14/2023
1:07:09
S4 EP 12: There's Levels to This Sh*t
Hey well read baddies! Welcome to the twelfth episode of season 4! On today's episode, Lana and Samra dive into Chapters 61-66 of I'm Glad My Mom Died (IGMMD). We are at the tail end of her time on the set of Sam and Cat. She's been made a promise that would make her time on the show worth it but... we all know how showbiz can be. Tune in to hear all about the drama! If you'll be reading along with us, be sure to grab your book from our Bookshop or NEW Amazon storefront, direct links located on "More Links" below! Mentions in episode- https://www.shepodcasts.com/she-podcasts-live-2023/ https://variety.com/2023/music/news/spotify-spent-less-than-10-percent-100-million-diversity-joe-rogan-1235562500/ https://www.thenewsworthy.com/ We can’t wait to hear from you! :) Please send any questions or comments about this episode to [email protected] or use the form at the bottom of the SWR Podcast page: https://shewellread.com/podcast/ Follow SHE WELL READ! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shewellread/ TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeDCLdTX/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/shewellread Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-6-RqriJLTi6G0Munzr1ig More Links: https://msha.ke/shewellread
6/7/2023
59:02
We Were On A Break!
Hey well read baddies! We're taking a small pause so, no new episode today. BUT, be sure to tune in to all of season 4's current episodes! We'll be back on and poppin next week with episode 12. If you'll be reading along with us, be sure to grab your book from our Bookshop or NEW Amazon storefront, direct links located on "More Links" below! Discount Codes: Be Rooted- SHEWELLREAD for 15% off your first order basic.- SWR15 for 15% off your purchase We can’t wait to hear from you! :) Please send any questions or comments about this episode to [email protected] or use the form at the bottom of the SWR Podcast page: https://shewellread.com/podcast/ Follow SHE WELL READ! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shewellread/ TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeDCLdTX/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/shewellread Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-6-RqriJLTi6G0Munzr1ig More Links: https://msha.ke/shewellread
5/31/2023
2:13
S4 EP 11: Read the Room
Hey well read baddies! Welcome to the eleventh episode of season 4! On today's episode, Lana and Samra dive into Chapters 55-60 of I'm Glad My Mom Died (IGMMD). It's happened...Jennette's mom has passed away :( We see how her and her family reacts to the passing and get a glimpse of what the future may hold for her. If you'll be reading along with us, be sure to grab your book from our Bookshop or NEW Amazon storefront, direct links located on "More Links" below! Mentions in episode- https://www.washingtonpost.com/wellness/2023/04/03/prebiotic-soda-olipop-poppi/ We can’t wait to hear from you! :) Please send any questions or comments about this episode to [email protected] or use the form at the bottom of the SWR Podcast page: https://shewellread.com/podcast/ Follow SHE WELL READ! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shewellread/ TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeDCLdTX/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/shewellread Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-6-RqriJLTi6G0Munzr1ig More Links: https://msha.ke/shewellread
5/24/2023
57:43
S4 EP 10: Commitment to Chaos
Hey well read baddies! Welcome to the tenth episode of season 4! On today's episode, Lana and Samra dive into Chapters 49-54 of I'm Glad My Mom Died (IGMMD). Today's episode is just like the title, caotic lol. We discuss Jennette's many new life updates along with getting updated on her mom's current health. We also get to experience her first experience with alcohol and getting drunk...if you remember your first time really drinking then you probably already know how this is about to go. If you'll be reading along with us, be sure to grab your book from our Bookshop or NEW Amazon storefront, direct links located on "More Links" below! Mentions in episode- patreon.com/shewellread https://www.disneyplus.com/series/something-bit-me/T17hGGizIfAR https://www.fox26houston.com/news/elephant-kills-indian-woman-and-returns-to-her-funeral-to-attack-her-corpse https://www.tvfanatic.com/shows/9-1-1/episodes/season-3/monsters/ We can’t wait to hear from you! :) Please send any questions or comments about this episode to [email protected] or use the form at the bottom of the SWR Podcast page: https://shewellread.com/podcast/ Follow SHE WELL READ! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shewellread/ TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeDCLdTX/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/shewellread Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-6-RqriJLTi6G0Munzr1ig More Links: https://msha.ke/shewellread
SHE WELL READ is a book club podcast that advocates for all types of readers. Whether you read all the time, read every now and then, or are just trying to get back into reading - this show is for you! Each season, our community comes together to vote on the book we’d like to cover. Hosts / best friends, Alana and Samra, then dissect the book alongside our community of Well-Read Baddies and discuss how the topics relate to our lives.
SWR releases episodes every Wednesday while in-season and minisodes on occasion. Whether you want to read along & provide your input (please do!) or if you would prefer to listen at your own pace, all readers are encouraged to tune in. :)
Special thank you to the Well Read Baddies tuning in. Your consistent support never goes unnoticed.