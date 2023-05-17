You thought she only used Bravo as self-care and therapy? She has way more problems than that! From The Challenge and Drag Race to Succession and Yellowjackets,... More

Welcome to She Speaks It All, where TV is a second language and the cure for most of life’s problems. For decades, Emily Hanks has been prescribing herself a dose of reality tv whenever she feels down, or a double shot of an award-winning HBO drama when she needs to avoid her real-life sagas. Join her each week as she recaps the latest episodes of her favorite shows. She’ll be talking reality tv, scripted, and if a true crime docuseries gets released - you better believe she’s going to talk about it. So if you love tv and love talking about it, then you’re in the right place!

About She Speaks It All with Emily Hanks

You thought she only used Bravo as self-care and therapy? She has way more problems than that! From The Challenge and Drag Race to Succession and Yellowjackets, Emily Hanks views all forms of TV as a cure for her current problems...which are a lot. Each week, Emily watches and reviews some of the greatest shows on television and of course, invites her friends to share their thoughts as well. Expect some super famous guests to join her from time to time, along with producers and writers of some of our favorite shows to get the REAL scoop on what goes on behind the scenes! Remember, it's ok to treat your problems with endless hours of television. But please note, Emily is in no way a medical professional or even a professional of any kind, so do not take this as legitimate medical advice. In fact, don’t take any advice from her EVER, period. Unless it's about what show to watch, and yes, you should be watching Succession.