The "Shawn Ryan Show" is hosted by Shawn Ryan, former U.S. Navy SEAL, CIA Contractor, and Founder of Vigilance Elite. We tell REAL stories about REAL people fro... More
#55 Prime Hall - MARSOC Raider Survives The Unthinkable / Horrific Combat Experience | Part 2
In part two of this episode, we get heavy into Prime's deployments. We learn about the unique bond US Operators have with their Afghan partners and how those bonds bend and break when the sum of all fears becomes a reality–an insider attack. This attack claimed multiple lives and would influence procedure and policy for the remainder of the war.
Prime shares in detail his experience transitioning from intense combat rotations into civilian life and the grueling realities of PTSD. His life was hanging by a thread until alternative treatments changed his world and set him on the path to training Olympians and launching Underwater Torpedo League into a globally acclaimed sport.
Prime Hall Links:
Website & Coaching - https://www.primehall.com/
Instagram - https://instagram.com/prime_tiime
Book Pre-Order - https://publishizer.com/obstacles-equal-opportunity/
5/1/2023
2:41:56
#55 Prime Hall - MARSOC Raider Shares His Darkest Memories / Traumatized to Transformation | Part 1
Episode #55 is an unfiltered look at trauma and the long road to recovery. Prime Hall is a former Marine Raider with 12 years of service and is now a coach and consultant to some of the country's top companies and Olympic athletes. In part one of this two part series, Prime shares the burdens of his childhood that would haunt him well into his Military career. Hall puts the audience in the shoes of a young recruit with a troubled past and a growing rap sheet while also navigating the path to Special Operations.
We take a detailed look at the training pipeline for Marine Raiders and how bad leadership can jeopardize careers. Hall vividly recounts his Iraq deployment and the different world he found when he was first sent to his Raider unit. This episode is a testament to how trauma changes and influences the context around your life—quietly.
Prime Hall Links:
Website & Coaching - https://www.primehall.com/
Instagram - https://instagram.com/prime_tiime
Book Pre-Order - https://publishizer.com/obstacles-equal-opportunity/
4/24/2023
3:17:21
#54 Yeonmi Park - Escaping the Horrors of North Korea & the Kim Dynasty
Yeonmi Park is an activist and author who fled to the United States after being a victim of sex trafficking. Park recounts her oppressive childhood in North Korea, starved and without electricity. She remembers how the lights of neighboring countries gave her hope for a better life. She spares no detail when explaining what a society under a ruthless dictator, mass killings, and delusional propaganda looks like.
Yeonmi takes us through her harrowing journey being smuggled out of North Korea only to meet a new terrifying reality - the Chinese sex trade. Park speaks frankly about the realities of survival in captivity and the pain she carries with her still today. We wrap up with her rescue by missionaries and her first brush with freedom in Times Square. Yeonmi illuminates some hard truths and warns of the signs of communism seeping into the United States.
Yeonmi Park Links:
While Time Remains Book - https://amzn.to/3UxPUat
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/yeonmi_park/
4/17/2023
2:32:07
#53 David McCormick - Fmr CEO Bridgewater Associates - A Battle Plan for America
David McCormick is the former CEO of Bridgewater Associates, a premiere asset management firm and author of Superpower in Peril: A Battle Plan to Renew America. McCormick also served as the Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economic Policy and was a personal representative and negotiator to the G8 under the Bush Administration.
McCormick and Shawn discuss the issues at the core of the United States rapid decline in industry, education, innovation, and foreign policy. In his latest book, McCormick describes a plan to renew America. In a world full of uncertainty, McCormick tells a realistic but hopeful message on how we can get on the right path.
David McCormick Links:
Website - https://www.davemccormickpa.com/
Book - https://www.amazon.com/Superpower-Peril-Battle-Renew-America/dp/1546001956
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/davemccormickpa/
4/10/2023
1:51:41
#52 Andrew Bustamante - CIA Spy / U.S. vs China - The New Cold War | Part 2
Andrew Bustamante is back in Part Two of this two-part series to discuss the "sleeping dragon," China. Bustamante tells us how a 5,000 year old country like China moves slowly and quietly with little known initiatives like the "Belt Way," and how he believes a move to take Taiwan is an imminent threat.
We dive deep into the recent Spy Balloon phenomenon over US airspace and growing Chinese influence and capability across the globe through social media and shadow propaganda. We wrap up with a realistic look at the severity of different types of threats like EMPs and China's financial stakes on land and resource here at home.
Andrew Bustamante Links:
Find your spy superpower: https://everydayspy.com/quiz/
Learn more from Andy: https://everydayspy.com/
Follow Andy's Podcast: https://everydayspy.com/podcast/
