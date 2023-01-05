#55 Prime Hall - MARSOC Raider Shares His Darkest Memories / Traumatized to Transformation | Part 1

Episode #55 is an unfiltered look at trauma and the long road to recovery. Prime Hall is a former Marine Raider with 12 years of service and is now a coach and consultant to some of the country's top companies and Olympic athletes. In part one of this two part series, Prime shares the burdens of his childhood that would haunt him well into his Military career. Hall puts the audience in the shoes of a young recruit with a troubled past and a growing rap sheet while also navigating the path to Special Operations. We take a detailed look at the training pipeline for Marine Raiders and how bad leadership can jeopardize careers. Hall vividly recounts his Iraq deployment and the different world he found when he was first sent to his Raider unit. This episode is a testament to how trauma changes and influences the context around your life—quietly. Prime Hall Links: Website & Coaching - https://www.primehall.com/ Instagram - https://instagram.com/prime_tiime Book Pre-Order - https://publishizer.com/obstacles-equal-opportunity/