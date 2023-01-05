A podcast about understanding how tech works and the way it is changing the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp with Ben Thompson. More
Available Episodes
5 of 58
What’s the Deal with Micropayments?, Costs and Benefits and Twitter Blue, More Thoughts on Microsoft-Activision
Twitter's latest idea spurs a discussion of the micropayment model, an email about Twitter Blue and Twitter subscription's for independent creators, and follow-up Microsoft thoughts on the spirit underlying antitrust laws, the EU regulatory environment, and why Microsoft can't simply partner with Activision in the cloud gaming space.
5/1/2023
1:05:54
(Preview) The UK Blocks Microsoft-Activision, Globalized Companies and Local Regulations, Antitrust and Innovation
UK regulators may have scuttled the biggest merger in gaming history, the implications for globalized businesses going forward, and debates about antitrust enforcement. Plus: Two follow-ups to the Netflix conversation and a baffling tax development for software companies.
4/27/2023
11:03
Netflix as a Sleeping Ad-Supported Giant, 'Max' and the Other Streamers, Whether Nvidia Shall Inherit the Earth
Potential implications of Netflix advertising success, checking in with the rest of the streaming landscape, and the long-term questions surrounding Nvidia and the GPU ecosystem. At the end: Two follow-ups on AI and copyright, a Silicon Valley clarification, and Bucks therapy.
4/24/2023
1:04:16
(Preview) Fair Use Follow-Up, LLMs in Litigation, Positives and Negatives for Zoom, The Ultimate Apple Mystery
More on the copyright questions facing innovators and regulators as generative AI matures, Microsoft Copilot and the future of LLMs in litigation, plus emails on the state of Zoom in 2023, the Apple productivity suite, and how to bring tech talent back to the Midwest.
4/20/2023
8:11
Generative AI and Copyright, When AI Hits the Music Business, The Social Media that Comes After Twitter
Copyright debates underlying text-to-image generation, the stakes for incumbents and upstarts, and what AI could mean for the music business (but not yet the movie business). Plus: A listener’s Twitter reality check yields a discussion of what might come next in a new era of social media.