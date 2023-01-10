S4 Ep.14: What is the Status of Sharks in our Oceans? – Shawn Heinrichs

In this season's final episode, Luke welcomes Emmy-winning filmmaker and conservationist Shawn Heinrichs to discuss the state of sharks in the ocean. They go over how both legal and illegal fishing operations are decimating the ocean's wildlife, what it's like to have a hit put out on you for exposing criminal enterprises to the world, and whether or not NOAA's data on "sustainable" fishing can really be trusted. Luke Tipple on YouTube and Instagram Shawn Heinrichs on Instagram Shark Week on Twitter and Instagram More info on today's Shark Bite can be found here and here Catch Shark Week: The Podcast on Discovery's YouTube here