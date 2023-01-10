Marine biologist Luke Tipple welcomes a wide variety of guests to discuss sharks, the ocean, and how the world's biggest ecosystem impacts your daily life. You'...
S4 Ep.14: What is the Status of Sharks in our Oceans? – Shawn Heinrichs
In this season’s final episode, Luke welcomes Emmy-winning filmmaker and conservationist Shawn Heinrichs to discuss the state of sharks in the ocean. They go over how both legal and illegal fishing operations are decimating the ocean’s wildlife, what it’s like to have a hit put out on you for exposing criminal enterprises to the world, and whether or not NOAA’s data on “sustainable” fishing can really be trusted. Luke Tipple on YouTube and Instagram Shawn Heinrichs on Instagram Shark Week on Twitter and Instagram More info on today’s Shark Bite can be found here and here Catch Shark Week: The Podcast on Discovery’s YouTube here Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
9/18/2023
40:23
S4 Ep.13: Why is Tagging Baby Great White Sharks So Important? – Dr Riley Elliott
Luke Tipple speaks with Dr. Riley Elliott, a marine biologist from New Zealand who recently tagged baby great white sharks, which are rarely seen in the wild. They talk about how climate change is affecting shark pupping grounds, why fishers are wrong to think there are “too many sharks,” and about Dr. Elliott’s Great White App, which allows users to track great white sharks in the ocean. Luke Tipple on YouTube and Instagram Dr. Riley Elliott on Instagram Shark Week on Twitter and Instagram More info on today’s Shark Bite can be found here and here Catch Shark Week: The Podcast on Discovery’s YouTube here Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
9/11/2023
28:09
S4 Ep.12: Did Alien Tech Crash-Land into the Ocean? – Avi Loeb
Host Luke Tipple is joined this week by renowned Harvard professor, Dr. Avi Loeb, who recently led a deep-sea expedition to discover if evidence for advanced alien life crash-landed off the coast of Papua New Guinea in 2014. They discuss the recent Congressional UFO hearings, how the last seventy years of research into extraterrestrial life has been potentially misguided, and the challenges of searching for tiny objects on the bottom of the ocean.Find episode transcripts here: https://shark-weeks-daily-bite.simplecast.com/episodes/did-alien-tech-crash-land-into-the-ocean-avi-loebLuke Tipple on YouTube and InstagramDr. Avi Loeb on MediumShark Week on Twitter and InstagramMore info on today’s Shark Bite can be found here and hereCatch Shark Week: The Podcast on Discovery’s YouTube here Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/28/2023
25:53
S4 Ep.11: Undiscovered Sharks and the State of the Ocean - Dave Ebert
Luke Tipple invites “The Lost Shark Guy,” Dr. Dave Ebert, who is personally responsible for finding dozens of shark species that were either previously unknown to science or thought to be extinct. He and Luke discuss why shark populations are a direct indicator of how healthy the ocean is, how to find undiscovered sharks, and why diversity in sharks is essential for marine life.Find episode transcripts here: https://shark-weeks-daily-bite.simplecast.com/episodes/s4-ep11-undiscovered-sharks-and-the-state-of-the-ocean-dave-ebertLuke Tipple on YouTube and InstagramDr. Dave Ebert on InstagramShark Week on Twitter and InstagramCatch Shark Week: The Podcast on Discovery’s YouTube hereMore info on today’s Shark Bite can be found here Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/21/2023
24:11
S4 Ep.10: Shipwrecked & Surrounded by Sharks – Adventure Aaron
This week, we do things a little differently, as Shark Week’s Luke Tipple invites Adventure Aaron into the podcast studio to talk about his incredible near-death experience on the open water. Adventure Aaron gets into what it takes to circumnavigate the world in an ocean rowboat, what it’s like to stare eye-to-eye with an oceanic white tip that probably wants you for lunch, and everything else that happened to him when his boat was capsized, and he was lost by himself at sea.Find episode transcripts here: https://shark-weeks-daily-bite.simplecast.com/episodes/s4-ep10-shipwrecked-surrounded-by-sharks-adventure-aaronLuke Tipple on YouTube and InstagramAdventure Aaron on Instagram and facebookShark Week on Twitter and InstagramDiscovery+ on InstagramMore info on today’s Shark Bite can be found here and here Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
