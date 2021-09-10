'Shark Files' is a podcast series telling the true stories of when shark and human lives collide.
Episode 10 - A Bathing Accident
'A record capture off the Mediterranean island of Malta stirs memories of an unsettling disappearance that occurred decades earlier.'
A Bathing Accident tells the story of Maltese fisherman Alfredo Cutajar's claim of catching the biggest ever great white shark in 1987, and the 1956 disappearance of British teacher Jack Smedley in St. Thomas Bay, Malta.
11/27/2021
Episode 9 - USS Indianapolis
'As the Second World War rages in the Pacific, a band of naval brothers find themselves adrift with little hope of rescue, in waters brimming with danger...'
Guest writer, historian Stephen Bance, examines the delivery of the Atomic Bomb that ended WWII and the subsequent sinking of the USS Indianapolis, which would become the worst sea disaster, as well as the worst mass shark attack, in US Naval History.
11/13/2021
Episode 8 - Kingdom of The Dead
'After another body washes up on the shores of South Africa’s Gansbaai, it seems a disturbing change is underway in the waters of the great white shark capital of the world.'
Kingdom of The Dead tells the story of the hunting of sharks in the Western Cape by a pair of orcas, Port and Starboard, and the other threats facing South Africa's iconic marine predator and the shark cage diving industry it sustains.
10/30/2021
Episode 7 - The Red Sea (Part 2)
'Following a series of shark attacks at Red Sea holiday resorts, the authorities claim to have caught the pair responsible. Though uncertainties remain, with the promise of a busy weekend ahead, it's decided to reopen the beaches to tourists.'
The Red Sea, Part 2 tells the story of a team of investigators attempting to explain a spate of shark attacks in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh.
10/16/2021
Episode 6 - The Red Sea (Part 1)
'Over 24 hours, Egypt is rocked by a sudden spate of shark attacks on holidaymakers at the beach resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh. With the authorities struggling to find an explanation, fear threatens to ruin the city's booming international tourist trade.'
The Red Sea, Part 1 tells the story of a perplexing spate of shark attacks on tourists at the beach resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh.
