17 - Hanumana!

At first light, Arya and the vanaras begin their descent to the dark side. They reach the place where Arya has to plavang — jump, leap and fly, to get to the Ramayana. He is terrified but with the Rakshasas closing in he doesn't have a choice. He digs deep into his being, seeking energy from Brahman Shakti, and before his own eyes, he is transformed into a powerful warrior. He leaps and soars from island to island, getting closer to the funeral pyre where the Ramayana is poised to burn. The vanaras follow, fighting the Rakshasas as they go. As soon as Arya lands near the book, the pyre beneath him erupts in flames, set by none other than Ravana. Arya had fallen perfectly into Ravana's trap. He intended to burn Arya along with the book. Arya commands the other vanaras to retreat, but one lone vanar stays behind to fight. Through the flames, Arya realizes the rogue vanar is none other than Hanumana, the great warrior!

Shadow Realm was written and executive produced by Reenita Hora. Based on her middle-grade novel When Arya Fell Through the Fault, this story constitutes 'Part 1 of The Arya Chronicles.' An original soundtrack was composed for this story by Kanniks Kannikeswaran. Audio adaptation by Shane Sakhrani. Audio Direction and Production by Daniel Gonzalez and Gabe Mara.