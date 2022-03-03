Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Shadow Realm in the App
Listen to Shadow Realm in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsKids & Family
Shadow Realm

Shadow Realm

Podcast Shadow Realm
Podcast Shadow Realm

Shadow Realm

Reenita Malhotra Hora
add
Shadow Realm is the magical, coming-of-age tale of Arya, a teenager who is tormented by demons. Anything to do with his ethnicity, food, traditions or the fasci... More
Kids & FamilyStories for KidsLeisureVideo Games
Shadow Realm is the magical, coming-of-age tale of Arya, a teenager who is tormented by demons. Anything to do with his ethnicity, food, traditions or the fasci... More

Available Episodes

5 of 24
  • 21 - A New Normal
    Arya has changed, seemingly overnight, as he returns to school the next day. He stands up to his bullies, no longer afraid or affected by their taunting. Pa is astounded at his son’s maturity, especially as they prepare to remove Ma from life support. Arya knows she is at peace in the backwaters, but Pa feels only emptiness and sadness. Arya knows what his father needs – deep medicine that lives in the pages of the Ramayana. Together, they begin a journey through the stories that Ma once told him as a boy. Stories and memories now etched in his heart.     IN THIS EPISODE:  [00:01] Previously on Shadow Realm  [00:59] Confrontation with Athena [01:25] The boys and the new mural [04:05] Dinner with Pa [05:01] Saying goodbye [07:45] Arya reads the Ramayana to his Pa  SYNOPSIS:  Arya goes to school the next day. No longer afraid of his bullies, he bravely stands up to Athena and The Boys. Someone, Arya believes Rishiji, painted and added an Asian boy to the mural outside the school. The Boys try to get Arya to spray paint over the mural addition – or “the terrorist” as they referred to him as – but Arya refuses and the boys eventually let it go. Arya and Pa have dinner and decide it’s time to let Ma go. His Pa marvels at how much Arya has changed, seemingly overnight. Arya fills Ma’s hospital room with Jasmine flowers –her favorite Indian fragrance– and places her copy of the Ramayana by her pillow. They remove Ma from life support.   Arya knows Ma is at peace in the backwaters, but Pa is very sad and is in need of deep medicine. Quotes: “It's not what I wanted, but the truth is, I don't know if she's ever coming back.” - Pa “Releasing emotion was the first step towards healing, but Paul was in need of deep medicine.” - Arya Links Mentioned: thearyachronicles.com CREDITS: Shadow Realm was written and executive produced by Reenita Hora. Based on her middle-grade novel When Arya Fell Through the Fault, this story constitutes ‘Part 1 of The Arya Chronicles.’  An original soundtrack was composed for this story by Kanniks Kannikeswaran (http://www.kanniks.com/). Audio adaptation by Shane Sakhrani. Audio Direction and Production by Daniel Gonzalez and Gabe Mara.  The narrative for the trailer was voiced by Carnie Wilson (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carnie_Wilson) The podcast features  Arya Vir Hora as ‘Arya’ (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm7845578/) (https://www.backstage.com/u/aryavirhora/) Vishesh Chachra as Rishiji, Pa, Nicolas, Ranga, and Surayu (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5189387/) Reenita Hora as Ma, Medicine Woman - (reenita.com) Danish Farooqui as Chimpu, Ravana, and Elias (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm7211550/) Laura Smith as Balchorni, Athena, the Doctor, and Jackson’s mom (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2269470/) Kal Monsoor as Buddha, Head of School, and Hanumana (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0543964/) Avinash Muddappa as Pandu, Gopu, and Raja (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm8765273/) Asha Noel as Female Vanara, Nurse, and Adriana (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm6340920/) Recorded at Studio City Sounds and The Room at Melrose. Chapter 13 uses “Lake Waves Hjalmaren” by Owl  Chapter 17 uses “New Holland Honey Eaters 32x Slower” by digifishmusic Chapter 18 uses “New Holland Honey Eaters 32x Slower” by digifishmusic Episodes are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. Music is available on Spotify.  If you are already a fan of the show, tap the share button in your podcast player and post this trailer on Facebook or Twitter.  Or text it directly to someone you know who’d love to journey through the Arya Chronicles. For more information visit thearyachronicles.com.
    4/14/2022
    10:15
  • 20 - Journeying Home
    With a new understanding of the power of the Ramayana, Arya finds closure as he says goodbye to his new friends in the Wild Woods and prepares to go home. He finds himself back in his home in San Francisco where he returns the Ramayana to its rightful place in Ma’s prayer room. As he lays in bed that night, he is at peace with whatever the next day will bring, knowing that the Ramayana will guide him forward. IN THIS EPISODE: [00:01] Previously on Shadow Realm  [00:59] Chimpu is healed by the Ramayana and the vanar the details of the battle against Ravana [01:48] Rishiji and Arya talk about Rishiji’s past before becoming a sage [04:47] Arya says goodbye and prepares to return home [06:36] Arya returns home to San Francisco with the Ramayana in hand [09:58] How to support and connect with The Arya Chronicles [10:15] Next episode teaser SYNOPSIS: Arya returns to the vanaras after visiting the Backwaters and seeing his Ma and the power of the Ramayana helps to heal Chimpu’s wounds Rishiji explains to Arya how he was a king and warrior before he became a sage With Rishiji’s help and the use of quantum energy, Arya returns home to San Francisco with the Ramayana safely in his hands Links Mentioned: thearyachronicles.com CREDITS: Shadow Realm was written and executive produced by Reenita Hora. Based on her middle-grade novel When Arya Fell Through the Fault, this story constitutes ‘Part 1 of The Arya Chronicles.’  An original soundtrack was composed for this story by Kanniks Kannikeswaran (http://www.kanniks.com/). Audio adaptation by Shane Sakhrani. Audio Direction and Production by Daniel Gonzalez and Gabe Mara.  The narrative for the trailer was voiced by Carnie Wilson (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carnie_Wilson) The podcast features  Arya Vir Hora as ‘Arya’ (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm7845578/) (https://www.backstage.com/u/aryavirhora/) Vishesh Chachra as Rishiji, Pa, Nicolas, Ranga, and Surayu (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5189387/) Reenita Hora as Ma, Medicine Woman - (reenita.com) Danish Farooqui as Chimpu, Ravana, and Elias (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm7211550/) Laura Smith as Balchorni, Athena, the Doctor, and Jackson’s mom (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2269470/) Kal Monsoor as Buddha, Head of School, and Hanumana (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0543964/) Avinash Muddappa as Pandu, Gopu, and Raja (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm8765273/) Asha Noel as Female Vanara, Nurse, and Adriana (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm6340920/) Recorded at Studio City Sounds and The Room at Melrose. Chapter 13 uses “Lake Waves Hjalmaren” by Owl  Chapter 17 uses “New Holland Honey Eaters 32x Slower” by digifishmusic Chapter 18 uses “New Holland Honey Eaters 32x Slower” by digifishmusic Episodes are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. Music is available on Spotify.  If you are already a fan of the show, tap the share button in your podcast player and post this trailer on Facebook or Twitter.  Or text it directly to someone you know who’d love to journey through the Arya Chronicles. For more information visit thearyachronicles.com.
    4/7/2022
    10:34
  • 19 - The Backwaters - Again
    With Ravana defeated, Arya goes to visit the Medicine Woman one last time. He realizes it is Ma as her True Self. As they talk, many things become clear. The reason for his journey to the backwaters wasn’t to find Deep Medicine  but to see his Ma, not as a helpless woman on life support, but here guiding him. The Deep Medicine he sought, was in the Ramayana the whole time. Just as Arya was key to the epic’s survival, the epic was also key to his survival. Its stories were real and powerful. With the power of the Ramayana in his hands, he could finally say goodbye to Ma. IN THIS EPISODE: [00:01] Previously on Shadow Realm  [00:30] Arya goes to visit the Medicine Woman [02:17] Arya sees his Ma as her True Self [03:06] Arya and his Ma talk about the power of the Ramayana [04:25] Arya receives a blessing from his Ma and says goodbye [07:02] How to support and connect with The Arya Chronicles  [07:17] Next episode teaser SYNOPSIS: Arya travels to the backwaters once more to visit the Medicine Woman A misty halo formed around her head, and it dawns on Arya that she was the Moonlight who lit his path through the forest the night before Arya realizes that the Medicine Woman is his Ma, in her true self, not strapped to a life support, but here guiding him The medicine she had told him to search for was never in the Wild Woods, it was with Arya the whole time in the Ramayana Ma gives him a rock that will allow him to travel back home to San Francisco On the next episode: Arya prepares to go back home to San Francisco Links Mentioned: thearyachronicles.com CREDITS: Shadow Realm was written and executive produced by Reenita Hora. Based on her middle-grade novel When Arya Fell Through the Fault, this story constitutes ‘Part 1 of The Arya Chronicles.’  An original soundtrack was composed for this story by Kanniks Kannikeswaran (http://www.kanniks.com/). Audio adaptation by Shane Sakhrani. Audio Direction and Production by Daniel Gonzalez and Gabe Mara.  The narrative for the trailer was voiced by Carnie Wilson (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carnie_Wilson) The podcast features  Arya Vir Hora as ‘Arya’ (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm7845578/) (https://www.backstage.com/u/aryavirhora/) Vishesh Chachra as Rishiji, Pa, Nicolas, Ranga, and Surayu (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5189387/) Reenita Hora as Ma, Medicine Woman - (reenita.com) Danish Farooqui as Chimpu, Ravana, and Elias (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm7211550/) Laura Smith as Balchorni, Athena, the Doctor, and Jackson’s mom (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2269470/) Kal Monsoor as Buddha, Head of School, and Hanumana (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0543964/) Avinash Muddappa as Pandu, Gopu, and Raja (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm8765273/) Asha Noel as Female Vanara, Nurse, and Adriana (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm6340920/) Recorded at Studio City Sounds and The Room at Melrose. Chapter 13 uses “Lake Waves Hjalmaren” by Owl  Chapter 17 uses “New Holland Honey Eaters 32x Slower” by digifishmusic Chapter 18 uses “New Holland Honey Eaters 32x Slower” by digifishmusic Episodes are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. Music is available on Spotify.  If you are already a fan of the show, tap the share button in your podcast player and post this trailer on Facebook or Twitter.  Or text it directly to someone you know who’d love to journey through the Arya Chronicles. For more information visit thearyachronicles.com.
    3/31/2022
    7:32
  • 18 - Shadow Realm: Arya of Ravana's Passion
    In a final fight, Arya comes face to face with the demon king, Ravana. Its’ 10 menacing heads manifest as demons from Arya’s life, and one appears as a mirror image of Arya himself. Shocked and confused, Arya is momentarily stunned. The demon continues to terrorize Arya as he stares at the Rakshasas-filled reflection of himself. But for the first time, the voices don’t phase him. Arya finally understands Rishiji’s many riddles and instructions. Arya knows who he is. He knows his true self and this shadow version standing in front of him was Ravana, not him. As the demon advances, Arya shoots his remaining golden arrow at the demon; his last effort to defeat Ravana and save the Ramayana. IN THIS EPISODE:  [00:01] Previously on Shadow Realm  [00:26] Ravana terrorizes Arya with 10 demon manifestations from his life [03:03] The last demon appears as a mirror image of Arya himself [04:19] Rishiji appears to help Arya [05:19] Arya isn’t phased by Ravana’s tricks [06:30] Ravana attacks Arya [07:58] Arya shoots his last remaining golden arrow [09:09] Ravana is killed [09:55] The canyon begins to collapse [11:03] Arya and the Vanara celebrate their victory   [12:02] Arya thanks the Vanara for their aid in his journey [13:33] How to support and connect with The Arya Chronicles  [13:53] Next episode teaser SYNOPSIS: Out of the flames, Ravana’s 10 heads manifested as demons of Arya’s life The last demon to manifest was a mirror image of Arya Rishiji appears helping Arya to see it wasn’t a reflection of himself, but of Ravana’s passion The 10 demons are unleashed but Arya stands fearless Arya tries to pinpoint which one of the demons to aim his final golden arrow at He opens the Ramayana, looking to Ram story for help He fires the arrow at his alter ego, the Arya of Ravana’s passion Ravana is defeated and sinks into the canyon floor On the next episode: Arya goes to visit the Medicine Woman   Links Mentioned: thearyachronicles.com   CREDITS: Shadow Realm was written and executive produced by Reenita Hora. Based on her middle-grade novel When Arya Fell Through the Fault, this story constitutes ‘Part 1 of The Arya Chronicles.’  An original soundtrack was composed for this story by Kanniks Kannikeswaran (http://www.kanniks.com/). Audio adaptation by Shane Sakhrani. Audio Direction and Production by Daniel Gonzalez and Gabe Mara.  The narrative for the trailer was voiced by Carnie Wilson (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carnie_Wilson) The podcast features  Arya Vir Hora as ‘Arya’ (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm7845578/) (https://www.backstage.com/u/aryavirhora/) Vishesh Chachra as Rishiji, Pa, Nicolas, Ranga, and Surayu (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5189387/) Reenita Hora as Ma, Medicine Woman - (reenita.com) Danish Farooqui as Chimpu, Ravana, and Elias (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm7211550/) Laura Smith as Balchorni, Athena, the Doctor, and Jackson’s mom (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2269470/) Kal Monsoor as Buddha, Head of School, and Hanumana (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0543964/) Avinash Muddappa as Pandu, Gopu, and Raja (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm8765273/) Asha Noel as Female Vanara, Nurse, and Adriana (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm6340920/) Recorded at Studio City Sounds and The Room at Melrose. Chapter 13 uses “Lake Waves Hjalmaren” by Owl  Chapter 17 uses “New Holland Honey Eaters 32x Slower” by digifishmusic Chapter 18 uses “New Holland Honey Eaters 32x Slower” by digifishmusic Episodes are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. Music is available on Spotify.  If you are already a fan of the show, tap the share button in your podcast player and post this trailer on Facebook or Twitter.  Or text it directly to someone you know who’d love to journey through the Arya Chronicles. For more information visit thearyachronicles.com.
    3/17/2022
    14:11
  • 17 - Hanumana!
    At first light, Arya and the vanaras begin their descent to the dark side. They reach the place where Arya has to plavang — jump, leap and fly, to get to the Ramayana. He is terrified but with the Rakshasas closing in he doesn’t have a choice. He digs deep into his being, seeking energy from Brahman Shakti, and before his own eyes, he is transformed into a powerful warrior. He leaps and soars from island to island, getting closer to the funeral pyre where the Ramayana is poised to burn. The vanaras follow, fighting the Rakshasas as they go. As soon as Arya lands near the book, the pyre beneath him erupts in flames, set by none other than Ravana. Arya had fallen perfectly into Ravana’s trap. He intended to burn Arya along with the book. Arya commands the other vanaras to retreat, but one lone vanar stays behind to fight. Through the flames, Arya realizes the rogue vanar is none other than Hanumana, the great warrior!   IN THIS EPISODE: [00:01] Previously on Shadow Realm [00:31] At first light, they begin their journey to the canyon [03:58] Arya transformed into a powerful warrior [05:08] Arya leaps and soars from island to island [06:44] The army of vanaras and monkeys descend upon the Rakshasas [08:33] The vanaras help Arya when he’s trapped on an island [09:25] Ravana sets the funeral pyre on fire [10:50] The vanaras retreat on Arya’s command [11:20] A lone vanar stays behind to fight [13:14] How to support and connect with The Arya Chronicles [13:32] Next episode teaser   SYNOPSIS:  At the call of the leopard, Arya and the vanaras begin their journey to the dark side Arya digs deep, accessing the energy of Brahman Shakti and was transformed into a warrior Arya’s skin glistened with the essence of creation and he was able to leap hundreds of feet from island to island, getting closer and closer to the Ramayana The army of vanaras and monkeys revealed themselves from behind the trees and distracted the Rakshasas The vanaras and Arya fight against the Rakshasas, making their way further into the canyon Just as Arya reaches the pyre with the book, Ravana sets it on fire. The  Brahman Shakti protects Arya from being burned Arya commands the other vanaras to retreat, but a lone vanar stays to fight. Arya realizes it is Hanumana! On the next episode: Arya comes face to face with Ravana   Links Mentioned: thearyachronicles.com   CREDITS: Shadow Realm was written and executive produced by Reenita Hora. Based on her middle-grade novel When Arya Fell Through the Fault, this story constitutes ‘Part 1 of The Arya Chronicles.’  An original soundtrack was composed for this story by Kanniks Kannikeswaran (http://www.kanniks.com/). Audio adaptation by Shane Sakhrani. Audio Direction and Production by Daniel Gonzalez and Gabe Mara.  The narrative for the trailer was voiced by Carnie Wilson (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carnie_Wilson) The podcast features  Arya Vir Hora as ‘Arya’ (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm7845578/) (https://www.backstage.com/u/aryavirhora/) Vishesh Chachra as Rishiji, Pa, Nicolas, Ranga, and Surayu (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5189387/) Reenita Hora as Ma, Medicine Woman - (reenita.com) Danish Farooqui as Chimpu, Ravana, and Elias (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm7211550/) Laura Smith as Balchorni, Athena, the Doctor, and Jackson’s mom (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2269470/) Kal Monsoor as Buddha, Head of School, and Hanumana (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0543964/) Avinash Muddappa as Pandu, Gopu, and Raja (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm8765273/) Asha Noel as Female Vanara, Nurse, and Adriana (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm6340920/) Recorded at Studio City Sounds and The Room at Melrose. Chapter 13 uses “Lake Waves Hjalmaren” by Owl  Chapter 17 uses “New Holland Honey Eaters 32x Slower” by digifishmusic Chapter 18 uses “New Holland Honey Eaters 32x Slower” by digifishmusic Episodes are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. Music is available on Spotify.  If you are already a fan of the show, tap the share button in your podcast player and post this trailer on Facebook or Twitter.  Or text it directly to someone you know who’d love to journey through the Arya Chronicles. For more information visit thearyachronicles.com.  
    3/3/2022
    13:49

More Kids & Family podcasts

About Shadow Realm

Shadow Realm is the magical, coming-of-age tale of Arya, a teenager who is tormented by demons. Anything to do with his ethnicity, food, traditions or the fascinating mythological stories he has been raised with, has become the building block of unpleasant school experiences. In the wake of an accident that confines his once-vibrant mother to a hospital ward, kept alive by tubes and machines, Arya clings to the only remnant of their bond: an old, battered copy of the Ramayana, India’s ancient epic story of Rama’s battle against demons. One night, Arya falls through a fault in the earth into the Wild Woods, where Ravana, the demon king, strategizes to destroy his Ramayana—the last copy left—and threatens to rewrite history from his evil perspective. Will Arya be able to save the story of Rama, heal his mother and return home to tackle the demons in his ordinary world?
Podcast website

Listen to Shadow Realm, VSM: Mp3 audio files and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Shadow Realm

Shadow Realm

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Shadow Realm: Podcasts in Family