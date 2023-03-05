Ep. 15: The Deck That Changed Her Life

Hey Suga! It's Samia's birthday episode, and let me tell you, it's giving BIG AIRES ENERGY because this week's episode is all about Samia! Tune in and join her and her homie Aisha as they chop it up about Samia's hypnotherapy session and all the realizations she gained from it. (2:16) They dive into some healthy habits that others might think are selfish, (11:05) Samia spills the tea on how she and Aisha met: turns out, Samia was dating Aisha's brother and sister-in-law! (16:40) they get real about how Samia's got hella discipline, but still craves that liquid courage. That's why she tried hypnotherapy, to work on that habit. (21:08) Aisha and Samia break down the process of hypnotherapy over Zoom. Samia wanted to switch off her camera, but Aisha needed to see her to help her get into a meditative state. Let's just say Samia felt kinda foolish, but it was worth it in the end. (26:16) Hypnotherapy revealed a memory Samia had about the time her mama made her feel guilty about going and even punished her for not staying home. (33:36 ) Samia shares why she couldn't talk to Aisha for at least a day after the session. (40:00) Aisha's client opens up about feeling like self-care isn't meant for her after having her eighth kid. (44:01) Aisha drops some gems about other spiritual avenues to explore besides tarot (46:53) Aisha reads Samia's cards live on the air, pulling three and a possible (49:05) They spill the tea on the card that ALWAYS shows up when Aisha reads Samia's cards.