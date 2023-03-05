Samia Burton, hands on sexual educator and founder of Sexual Essentials, is still finding new ways to help you create the Life that you want. Not just from the ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 19
EP. 18: Motherhood Got Me F*cked Up Ft. Jessica Rose
This week Samia is joined by the one and only Jessica Rose, just in time for Mother's Day! Grab your tea and listen in as Samia and Jessica get real about all things baby daddies and unconventional motherhood. It's a conversation you won't want to miss! (1:29) Samia drops a bombshell announcement about her new "relationship". (2:46) Do your friends acknowledge your parenthood? Also, as a parent do you make time for your friends? (12:01) They ask the burning question - are you corny for buying your blue check on social media? (REFERENCE) (19:02) Jessica gets real about why she bashes her baby daddy on social media. (24:27) Can someone who practices gentle parenting still tell their child to shut the hell up? (29:30) Samia opens up about feeling as if everyone cared about her baby more than her. (31:31) They get real about the regret that comes with having to share your child. (37:46) The importance of trusting someone's judgment before giving them access to your child. (40:06) Samia declares that she will not cultivate misogyny. (42:50) Jessica gives the tea on what dating looks like, and whether or not she is baby daddy dick free (49:41) They drop the Sex Tip of the Day, and it's all-inclusive! Let's just say cleanliness is close to godliness, after all. Get Your Thigh High Socks HERE! Use code NJASP at checkout for 15% off MasterClass: #MouthMasterClass Masturbation & Squirting #DickRiding101 Use Code NJASP for 50% off!!! Check out Patreon for more BONUS CONTENT and weekly discussions. www.thesexualessentials.com Connect with Samia IG: @Miabuggzy @notjustanothersexpod Connect with our guest IG: @thisisjessicarose www.Shereallyhadababy.com E-Book: What I Wish I Knew Before Followers She Really Had A Baby Podcast
5/3/2023
1:02:33
EP. 17: Good Things Come From Pleasure Ft. Shelah Marie
We are back with another amazing episode! Samia has the amazing Shelah Marie on the show! Y'all know her as the founder of the Curly Conscious Movement & The Unruly Retreat and author of "A Positive You." We're diving deep into topics from gaslighting to trauma to manifest masturbating as a couple, we cover it all! Here are some of the highlights: (2:35) People tell me no all the time, and that’s OK! (3:57) After having a baby, Shelah helped Samia regain her confidence and find her inner power. (4:42)Today's Adult Tip of the Day: Stop Gaslighting yourself and start believing in yourself. (8:35) Black women gaslight themselves the most and it's time to stop. (15:43) Do all women have a little gay in them? (19:40) Does the Bi-romantic vs Bi-sexuality conversation perpetuate misogyny? (Tweet) (28:35) Shelah shares her trauma and how she’s worked through it. (32:49) Samia opens up about her trauma to Shelah and references the back story, which is detailed in Episode 1. (37:18) They discuss alternative healing methods as an alternative to religion. (43:57) Samia explains EMDR and they share their experiences with it. (52:28) There are other options for therapy, such as using scuba diving as a therapeutic session. (57:21) Astrology is a language - if you don't "believe," just say you don't speak it. (1:01:16) Shelah shares a scene from her past life regression session, which was a powerful and transformative experience. (1:06:00)In today's Spiritual Tip of the Day, they discuss masturbation and manifestation as a couple and how Shelah used it for goal setting. Refer to Ep. 6, for the Natal Chart explained in the Spiritual Tip of the Day Get Your Thigh High Socks HERE! Use code NJASP at checkout for 15% off MasterClass: #MouthMasterClass Masturbation & Squirting #DickRiding101 Use Code NJASP for 50% off!!! Check out Patreon for more BONUS CONTENT and weekly discussions. www.thesexualessentials.com Connect with Samia IG: @Miabuggzy @notjustanothersexpod Connect with our Guest @theshelahmarie (instagram) UNRULY Retreat with Shelah Marie www.shelahmarie.com Dr. Rahmani was on Red Table Talk discussing the difference between gaslighting and lying. Episode with Kirah
4/26/2023
1:16:01
EP. 16 Pull The Hood Back ft. Brii Renee
This week, Samia is joined by Brii Renee from the A! In this episode, they cover everything from networking to spirituality, with a little bit of masturbation and kinks thrown in. Join them for a hilarious and insightful conversation about all things sex, spirituality, and networking. This is an episode you won't want to miss! (2:26) Samia and Brii share their thoughts on networking and the movie that Brii was a part of creating. (5:20) They discuss why timing is everything and how reaching out to Brii wouldn't have been good for Samia's career a few years ago. (8:48) They delve into the importance of doing the things you love to increase your happiness. (11:51) Samia gives a shoutout to The Winebrarian for carefully curating the Library/Java Room at the SE Content House. (15:27) Samia and Brii discuss why quitting your job too soon can be detrimental. (16:00) But let's talk about the juicy stuff! They reveal which down south rapper they think is fine FINE. (22:55) Brii shares what makes her different from other radio personalities. (28:50) Brii shares her favorite toys. (38:00) Brii admits to trying anything once to see if she likes it. Samia, on the other hand, tries three times. Brii also shares an experience that made her deaf and blind at the same time. T (42:10) The question on everyone's mind is answered - will Brii ever eat the bootyhole? (47:20) Brii shares a long-time fantasy that's sure to make your heart race. (53:26) they wrap up the episode by discussing the importance of not cutting back on self-care when trying to save money, and the importance of deep breathing Get Your Thigh High Socks HERE! Use code NJASP at checkout for 15% off MasterClass: #MouthMasterClass Masturbation & Squirting #DickRiding101 Use Code NJASP for 50% off!!! Check out Patreon for more BONUS CONTENT and weekly discussions. www.thesexualessentials.com Connect with Samia IG: @Miabuggzy @notjustanothersexpod Connect with our Guests Brii Renee Instagram: @bristhename YouTube: BriiRenee Website: www.briirenee.com
4/19/2023
1:05:16
Ep. 15: The Deck That Changed Her Life
Hey Suga! It's Samia's birthday episode, and let me tell you, it's giving BIG AIRES ENERGY because this week’s episode is all about Samia! Tune in and join her and her homie Aisha as they chop it up about Samia's hypnotherapy session and all the realizations she gained from it. (2:16) They dive into some healthy habits that others might think are selfish, (11:05) Samia spills the tea on how she and Aisha met: turns out, Samia was dating Aisha's brother and sister-in-law! (16:40) they get real about how Samia's got hella discipline, but still craves that liquid courage. That's why she tried hypnotherapy, to work on that habit. (21:08) Aisha and Samia break down the process of hypnotherapy over Zoom. Samia wanted to switch off her camera, but Aisha needed to see her to help her get into a meditative state. Let's just say Samia felt kinda foolish, but it was worth it in the end. (26:16) Hypnotherapy revealed a memory Samia had about the time her mama made her feel guilty about going and even punished her for not staying home. (33:36 ) Samia shares why she couldn't talk to Aisha for at least a day after the session. (40:00) Aisha's client opens up about feeling like self-care isn't meant for her after having her eighth kid. (44:01) Aisha drops some gems about other spiritual avenues to explore besides tarot (46:53) Aisha reads Samia's cards live on the air, pulling three and a possible (49:05) They spill the tea on the card that ALWAYS shows up when Aisha reads Samia's cards. Y'all don't wanna miss this! Get Your Thigh High Socks HERE! Use code NJASP at checkout for 15% off MasterClass: #MouthMasterClass Masturbation & Squirting #DickRiding101 Use Code NJASP for 50% off!!! Check out Patreon for more BONUS CONTENT and weekly discussions. www.thesexualessentials.com Connect with Samia IG: @Miabuggzy @notjustanothersexpod Connect with our Guests Aisha Facebook: Ever Unfolding Minds Instagram: @everunfoldingminds Tiktok @everunfoldingmindsllc Website: www.everunfoldingmindsllc.com
4/12/2023
58:46
Ep. 14: Cum Louder, It's Better For You ft. Sex with Ashley
Hey Suga! Get ready to spice up your life with this tantalizing podcast episode! Samia's birthday month just got a whole lot hotter with this week's special guest, Sex with Ashley! Join in on the steamy yet educational discussion as they dive deep into everything S E X! You will learn how to please your partner and pleasure yourself like never before! But wait, there's more! Check out these juicy topics they cover: (3:35) Discover how tantric breathing can take your orgasms to the next level! (9:08) Find out why everyone wants the same thing in dating, but nobody can seem to find it. (12:43) They spill the tea on how black sex educators get their Instas taken down more than white sex educators. (16:40) Why they're over sex podcasts! (18:50) Learn how to properly vet a person in the sex industry. (24:33) Can we talk about bootyholes at Essence Magazine? (29:50) Ashley shares her experience with getting her coochie molded. (33:05) Ashley's “wild” story of masturbating on Zoom. (39:55) Samia gives a mini-class on how to elevate your orgasms! (48:20) Ways to ask for advice, ft. Dear Ashley (56:55) Ashley shares why she feels we are all HIV Possible. Connect with Sex with Ashley IG: @Sexwithashley Twitter: @sexwithashley_ Connect with Samia IG: @Miabuggzy @notjustanothersexpod Get Your Thigh High Socks HERE! Use code NJASP at checkout for 15% off MasterClass: #MouthMasterClass Masturbation & Squirting #DickRiding101 Use Code NJASP for 50% off!!! Check out Patreon for more BONUS CONTENT and weekly discussions. www.thesexualessentials.com
Samia Burton, hands on sexual educator and founder of Sexual Essentials, is still finding new ways to help you create the Life that you want. Not just from the couches of 85 South, and Revolt, but this time through her own voice.
Not Just Another Sex Podcast will navigate life through the lens of Samia’s experiences of healing old wounds, reparenting herself, and learning how to trust the process as she sheds the traits that once kept her safe, but now interfere with her being her most authentic and happy self. If you can relate, tune into the weekly conversations that will include friends of the show sharing their stories, expertise, and sometimes to give you the blueprint of their success.