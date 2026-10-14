Lala and Salley talk about wall sex, kitchen counters, bathtubs, moving cars, stripteases, food in bed and the positions most likely to end in injury. Plus, audio porn, the art of sexting and why sometimes you need a bestie to write the dirty text for you. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Salley gets a text mid-recording that sends this episode completely off the rails. While that drama unfolds in real time, Lala and Salley are answering your sex questions and confessing a few things of their own. What do you do when your partner won’t return the favor in bed? Can your sex drive be too high? Have they ever been caught in the act, called someone the wrong name or internet-stalked a guy before a date? Plus, Lala has a new libido-boosting chocolate she’s VERY excited to test out. We got sex advice, questionable decisions and one increasingly suspicious Ghost situation. Buckle up, babes. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos and Golden Bachelor fan favorite Susan Noles join Lala and Salley to talk short kings, big dick energy, and why the best sex might still be ahead of you. From favorite positions to toys and the things they wish men understood, these ladies have plenty to teach...and a few confessions their kids should probably skip. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Sex Unlocked: Does Sex Get Better with Age? with Joan Vassos & Susan Noles

Lala and Salley are joined by their first male guest… Austen Kroll! Are Salley and Austen already acquainted in the sack?! Should men be insecure about their size? What crazy sex stories does Austen have up his sleeve? See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Sex Unlocked with Lala Kent and Salley Carson

About Sex Unlocked with Lala Kent and Salley Carson

About Sex Unlocked with Lala Kent and Salley Carson