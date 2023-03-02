207 | Evolution of a Horny FuckSlut: Four Years of Sex Stories in Review

😍 DETAILS | What is Wyoh's most taboo fantasy? How did Sex Stories inspire her sweet service-oriented (d)evolution? The Season 3 finale of Sex Stories is an erotic retrospective where Wyoh re-shares the tales of and chapters of her lovers and discusses dirty details of desire, rejection, confusion, her own understandings of "shoulds," shame, sensory input and neurodivergence. She goes in-depth about the sex education she remembers, first and formative sexual experiences solo and with partners—when she understood that a blowjob counted as "oral sex," the origins of her degradation and rejection kinks, her other-woman pattern, and reflections on the social signals that were likely missed. Finally having partnered sex at 19, after lots of trying, she overviews the patterns of college flings, the chasing feeling that something was always missing, her first boyfriends, the casual dating and sex in newfound singledom, her hot and ugly partners (that people judged her for), what she learned about hot tubs, and (never-before-revealed) dabbling with sugar daddies, discovering how delicious clear desire and nurturing were…or at least theoretically had potential to be. She shares stories of fucking friends and friends-of-friends, how working with pickup artists led first to threesomes and then a polyamorous disaster, and how she her guilt, sadness and self-judgement feelings were hidden beneath a shiny veil of wanderlust as she roamed around South America solo, collecting lovers and growing ever-more curious about why some sex was amazing and some was quite literally painfully mediocre. Then begins the chapter of kink: she shares the discovery of her submissive self, an overview of her first meeting and negotiation with her former Master, how their delicious transcendent fucks led to Sex stories, and details of her lovers who overlapped that on-and-off relationship, plus reflections on breakups. And finally: she shares how exhaustion when she got COVID led her to pursue all her bucket list fantasies—and how that has led her to commit the rest of her foreseeable future to making the world a sexier, more loving place in her explorations of the whorearchy and sex industry—plus what to expect in a very exciting Season 4 of Sex Stories.📈 STATS | 33-year-old white cis femme kinky submissive pansexual, polyamorous, single-but-dating-ish for 8-ish years. Into drawn-out sensation play: impact, electricity, wax and ice etc; loves partners who can handle the full force of her sexual enthusiasm and desire, craves having all holes used (simultaneously if possible), and (still) dreams of gangbangs and DP's. LA-based, creator originally from Central CA, she works across mediums to cross off bucket list desires both artistic and erotic. 🤩 RECS | 📕The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang // 🎙 AOD by Jessa Reed