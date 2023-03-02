Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Wyoh Lee
Sharing stories to lead better-laid lives.Sex Stories is a podcast of sexy desires, delights, disappointments, discoveries, and dreams, shared in story form.In ... More

  • 210 | Committed Slutty Hotwife Dynamic: Front Porch Swingers’ Sex Stories
    How did a craigslist ad in rural Montana lead to a hot kinky partnership of business and pleasure in Vegas? Brian and Brenna host Front Porch Swingers, a podcast that started as a blog and has evolved into a hub for conversations around ethical non-monogamy and details of their own hot sex stories—which has led to a a thriving community of friends, play partners and lovers where they organize educational seminars, hotwife events, for sexy like-minded individuals. Brian and Brenna share how their backgrounds in the corporate world influenced their current work, talk about the intense connection they had from the very beginning in a Dom/sub dynamic, the freedom they’ve found in their relationship, what it’s like to talk about their play partners on-pod and how they decide what parts to share, Brenna and Wyoh connect about liking to make personal connections on onlyfans, learning about non-monogamy, exploring the crossover (and judgement) between non-monogamous, swinger, kink and BDSM spaces, what the term “lifestyle” means to them, Brian’s background as a bull, what inspired them to start events and their upcoming Ethically Non-Monogamy Summit to focus on developing guidelines for creating safe, inclusive, comfortable spaces. They talk about how they moved into a relationship where they play 100% separately and tell each other about it on the show, threesomes with hotwife and stag / vixen couples, how connection and communication heightens the hotness of play, awesome monogamous allies and listeners, the divide that can exist in the lifestyle and Brian’s seminars for bisexual men in the space, how HOT people who are turned on by each other in the same room is and how awesome it is to be able to talk about fucking for a living.🔓ASK ME ANYTHING | Wanna share your sexy photos and/or stories on the Sex Stories discord? See my exclusive Patron gallery? Join me on a live-stream? Hear updates from me and past guests? Join my Patreon — it’s only $6.69 a month and you can cancel at any time. You can sign up here: patreon.com/wyohlee 🎙️BE A GUEST | Want to be on the show? Email [email protected] or visit wyohlee.com/sexstories to give me a little overview of your sex life so you can join me in peoples’ ears!!!🗣SHARE A SEX STORY SNIPPET | Leave me a voicemail, 3 minutes or less: 323.364.9369 or record up to five minutes at wyohlee.com/sexstories.📞 PRIVATE CALL | It won’t be recorded, aired or shared, like a mini-sex stories episode for just you and me. Pick your time here: wyohlee.com/private 🔗 LINKS | find my erotic & SFW stuff here: wyohlee.com/links frontporchswingers.cominstagram.com/fpspodmedia/twitter.com/fpswingers🍑💦🍆💦😈🙌 REMEMBER TO SHARE SEX STORIES!!!!!Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/sex-stories/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/28/2023
    58:47
  • 209 | All I Want Is to Be Fisted: Ava Sinclaire’s Professional Sex Stories
    Ava always knew she wanted to do porn—and she quickly discovered she was too porn-y for porn, and too kinky for her agents. How did she shock the crew of her first porn set? What is a piss enema like? What’s the secret she knows about all frat boys? Ava is a 4’11” switch and tells us how it all started with discovering vanilla porn when she was 12, what happened when her stepdad later caught her watching hardcore lesbian gang bangs, why she loves porn, what it was like to tell her family, how dicks get in the way of squirting, what it’s like to meet fans working at Sheri’s Ranch Brothel, shoot software porn for conservative countries that don’t show insertion, why she’s very particular about Domme work. We learn about her love of horror porn, fantasy of being a victim princess who is fucked by a clown, and she shares this brilliant wisdom: “the more you give, the more you get—if they are happy, you will be happier.” And she and I agree: WE WANT A FUCKING GANGBANG.🔓ASK ME ANYTHING \ Want to DEEP noodle with me on a live-stream? Hear past-guest updates? Or have me look at your sexstrology (astrological chart)? Join my Patreon — it’s only $6.69 a month and you can cancel at any time. You can sign up here: patreon.com/wyohlee 🎙️BE A GUEST | Want to be on the show? Email [email protected] or visit sexstoriespodcast.com to give me a little overview of your sex life.🗣SHARE A SEX STORY or ASK A QUESTION | Leave me a voicemail, 3 minutes or less: 323.364.9369 or record up to 5 minutes at sexstoriespodcast.com.📞 PRIVATE CALL | It won’t be recorded, aired or shared, and we can talk about any aspect of your creative self you please. Pick your time here: wyohlee.com/private 🔗 LINKS | find my erotic & SFW stuff here: wyohlee.com/links AVA’S LINKS | 📷 www.instagram.com/Avasinclairexx/ 🐦https://twitter.com/avas_tweeting 🤩 allmylinks.com/sinclaireava SPONSOR LINK | support our sponsor GREEN CHEF: www.greenchef.com/lover60 use the code LOVER60🍑💦🍆💦😈🙌 REMEMBER TO SHARE SEX STORIES!!!!!Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/sex-stories/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/21/2023
    46:53
  • 208 | Use My Unicorn Hole: Layla’s *Professional* Sex Stories
    😍 DETAILS | Phenomenal sex is your birthright, and The Curious Girl herself shares what she’s learned about our sexy world while hosting The Curious Girl Diaries for the last seven years—and she also tells us about exploring her Domme side, what it feels like to earn the title Mistress, playing with a couple (and becoming part of a throuple), her future army of curious girls, how to communicate with a partner, and what her threesome room and dungeon would look like in Wyoh’s future Creation Space. For Domme and triad details, check out Patreon.🔗 LINKS | www.thecuriousgirldiaries.com & @the_curiousgirldiaries🚀 PLAY WITH ME | wyohlee.com/links 🗣🍑💦🍆💦😈🙌 REMEMBER TO SHARE SEX STORIES.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/sex-stories/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/14/2023
    42:26
  • 207 | Evolution of a Horny FuckSlut: Four Years of Sex Stories in Review
    😍 DETAILS | What is Wyoh’s most taboo fantasy? How did Sex Stories inspire her sweet service-oriented (d)evolution? The Season 3 finale of Sex Stories is an erotic retrospective where Wyoh re-shares the tales of and chapters of her lovers and discusses dirty details of desire, rejection, confusion, her own understandings of “shoulds,” shame, sensory input and neurodivergence. She goes in-depth about the sex education she remembers, first and formative sexual experiences solo and with partners—when she understood that a blowjob counted as “oral sex,” the origins of her degradation and rejection kinks, her other-woman pattern, and reflections on the social signals that were likely missed. Finally having partnered sex at 19, after lots of trying, she overviews the patterns of college flings, the chasing feeling that something was always missing, her first boyfriends, the casual dating and sex in newfound singledom, her hot and ugly partners (that people judged her for), what she learned about hot tubs, and (never-before-revealed) dabbling with sugar daddies, discovering how delicious clear desire and nurturing were…or at least theoretically had potential to be. She shares stories of fucking friends and friends-of-friends, how working with pickup artists led first to threesomes and then a polyamorous disaster, and how she her guilt, sadness and self-judgement feelings were hidden beneath a shiny veil of wanderlust as she roamed around South America solo, collecting lovers and growing ever-more curious about why some sex was amazing and some was quite literally painfully mediocre. Then begins the chapter of kink: she shares the discovery of her submissive self, an overview of her first meeting and negotiation with her former Master, how their delicious transcendent fucks led to Sex stories, and details of her lovers who overlapped that on-and-off relationship, plus reflections on breakups. And finally: she shares how exhaustion when she got COVID led her to pursue all her bucket list fantasies—and how that has led her to commit the rest of her foreseeable future to making the world a sexier, more loving place in her explorations of the whorearchy and sex industry—plus what to expect in a very exciting Season 4 of Sex Stories.📈 STATS | 33-year-old white cis femme kinky submissive pansexual, polyamorous, single-but-dating-ish for 8-ish years. Into drawn-out sensation play: impact, electricity, wax and ice etc; loves partners who can handle the full force of her sexual enthusiasm and desire, craves having all holes used (simultaneously if possible), and (still) dreams of gangbangs and DP’s. LA-based, creator originally from Central CA, she works across mediums to cross off bucket list desires both artistic and erotic. 🤩 RECS | 📕The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang // 🎙 AOD by Jessa Reed🔓Join Patreon for live-streams, Sex Stories Deep Dives & access to early episodes, secret whorearchy reports, AMA’s and MORE.🚀 JOIN THE MISSION | Explore (y)our creativity / 🎙apply to be a guest / meet me at the Creation.Place🗣🍑💦🍆💦😈🙌 REMEMBER TO SHARE SEX STORIES.Contact Wy directly for advertising inquiries—or any inquiries! Or hot stories. Or appreciations.Unlock Exclusive Sex Stories for audio-only exclusives—early Sex Story releases, Wyoh’s updates, stories and private sexstrology for whoever sends in their birth info.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/sex-stories/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    2/10/2023
    2:03:50
  • 206 | First Caning, Figging, Fire Cups & A French Maid Fantasy: Lilith’s Sex Stories
    😍 DETAILS | Lilith has basically conquered shame and after years of holding back, she’s slowly-but-surely exploring her every desire. She dresses like her actual self these days, is out as trans to her kids, and with the kinky hall passes granted by her wife plus a safety buddy, Lilith is diving into her local BDSM community and shares details of her budding explorations. She loves to be touched and has many submissive desires, and while she still regularly fulfills husbandly duties that do bring satisfaction, she explains how hidden her creative parts were for so long, due to social pressures and the idea that she wasn’t “manly” enough. Now, her life is full of self-pleasure—bad dragons and plugs and tails, and even a fisting toy that she shows us (visit YouTube.com/sexstoriespod to see on video), deep-throating, almost being able to finish herself just from “pleasing” a toy, and she talks about the process of expanding into her full self with the support of her wife, going at a pace that takes into consideration her wife’s comfort level. Lilith shares stories of Medieval reenactment debauchery (tent sex!), growing up Roman Catholic with no information about sex, and accidentally getting her dad’s magazines with pretty ladies confiscated. She recalls being more interested in what the women looked like than anything else, talks about her own experience with gender dysphoria, a disapproving father, and now, the supportive community she’s meeting in person at kink events and online through instagram. Fantasies for the future include pegging, submitting to a Femme Domme—or being kidnapped by one—being restrained, whether by rope or vac bed or even just wearing leather or latex, hot wax, threesomes, and sex in a castle. 📈 STATS | 44-year-old white trans woman who’s been married for 8 years, in a relationship of 15-years total that is monogamous, with some kinky hall passes . She is into dress-up, make-up, caning, hot wax, being tied up, toys, spanking, and receiving anal sex, letting her curiosity lead her into discovering yummy new experiences. A graphic designer and delivery driver and a father of two from Indiana.🔗 INSTA | @lilithmkieffer🚀 JOIN THE MISSION | Explore (y)our creativity / 🎙apply to be a guest / meet me at the www.Creation.Place/support 🗣🍑💦🍆💦😈🙌 REMEMBER TO SHARE SEX STORIES.Contact Wyoh directly for advertising inquiries. Unlock Exclusive Sex Stories audio content wherever you get your podcasts.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/sex-stories/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    2/3/2023
    55:34

About Sex Stories

Sharing stories to lead better-laid lives.Sex Stories is a podcast of sexy desires, delights, disappointments, discoveries, and dreams, shared in story form.In Season 4, the focus is professional—what do the people whose job it is to think about sex all day...think about sex? We hear from experts whose literal jobs are making the world a sexier, more loving place.Guests offer a window into their respective careers in the sex industry, sharing the wisdom and insights they&#39;ve accumulated along the way to help us understand the economies built upon lust.Seasons 1-3 are mostly anonymous guests sharing their most personal details, giving Listeners get a chance to safely fantasize about future bucket list-worthy sexsplorations. Turns out trust and safety are super hot, and talking about it ahead of time is a turn-on.These respectful, casually explicit hyper-personal interviews offer a hot mix of inspiration, practical sexy how-to’s, and insight into other peoples’ feelings about sex. Prioritize pleasure. Fuck shame and judgement. Connect with your kinks, learn how weird you aren’t, and find out just now normal loving anal is.Let’s lead better-laid lives.Let’s create a world where taking care of each other is the norm.Let’s smash some shame, make &amp; share sex stories.Created &amp; hosted by curious artist and intimacy consultant Wyoh Lee.

