Episode 1: I'll take Smut for 2 Billion, Alex!
Show Notes
00:25 - Podcast Intro
03:26 - Who are we?
11:15 - Why it's important to write
12:15 - Challenges when writing romance
15:00 - Men's Buttcheeks FTW
16:36 - Colleen Intro
18:04 - Book Blogging
20:45 - Importance of the community around your work
22:17 - Things are always changing
23:13 - Burnout is real with high stakes
24:36 - Lots of secrets in the industry
27:00 - Deligating work
28:00 - More than just writing
29:15 - What are some challenges you've faced
What's in the Cup?
Rose
Morning Margarita
Host Authors and Podcast Links
https://www.staceymariebrown.com/
http://www.willowwinterswrites.com
https://www.instagram.com/colleensoppenheim/
https://youtube.com/@SexLiesandBlankPagesPodcast
https://www.facebook.com/sexliesandblankpages
https://www.instagram.com/sexliesandblankpages/
Email: [email protected]
8/20/2023
30:22
Episode 0: Hot Take: Stop The Slut Shaming
Show Notes
00:20 - Podcast Intro
01:15 - It's all emotion
02:45 - Amplified voices
03:50 - Bath Faith Actors
07:00 - Dominate men
08:30 - Clickbait
10:00 - Panic button
10:45 - Don't go on social media when you're emotional
13:00 - Controlling our voice
13:30 - Feeding the trolls
16:15 - What is a Woosah?
17:40 - Have they ever read it?
20:00 - Love one another
