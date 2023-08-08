Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Sex, Lies, and Blank Pages

Podcast Sex, Lies, and Blank Pages
Sex, Lies, and Blank Pages
Two Romance Writers and an Industry Professional, hell-bent on taking over the world, one six-pack at a time.
Arts
Available Episodes

  • Episode 1: I'll take Smut for 2 Billion, Alex!
    Show Notes 00:25 - Podcast Intro 03:26 - Who are we? 11:15 - Why it's important to write 12:15 - Challenges when writing romance 15:00 - Men's Buttcheeks FTW 16:36 - Colleen Intro 18:04 - Book Blogging 20:45 - Importance of the community around your work 22:17 - Things are always changing 23:13 - Burnout is real with high stakes 24:36 - Lots of secrets in the industry 27:00 - Deligating work 28:00 - More than just writing 29:15 - What are some challenges you've faced What's in the Cup? Rose Morning Margarita Host Authors and Podcast Links https://www.staceymariebrown.com/ http://www.willowwinterswrites.com https://www.instagram.com/colleensoppenheim/ https://youtube.com/@SexLiesandBlankPagesPodcast https://www.facebook.com/sexliesandblankpages https://www.instagram.com/sexliesandblankpages/ Email: [email protected]
    8/20/2023
    30:22
  • Episode 0: Hot Take: Stop The Slut Shaming
    Show Notes 00:20 - Podcast Intro 01:15 - It's all emotion 02:45 - Amplified voices 03:50 - Bath Faith Actors 07:00 - Dominate men 08:30 - Clickbait 10:00 - Panic button 10:45 - Don't go on social media when you're emotional 13:00 - Controlling our voice 13:30 - Feeding the trolls 16:15 - What is a Woosah? 17:40 - Have they ever read it? 20:00 - Love one another Host Authors and Podcast Links https://www.staceymariebrown.com/ http://www.willowwinterswrites.com https://www.instagram.com/colleensoppenheim/ https://youtube.com/@SexLiesandBlankPagesPodcast https://www.facebook.com/sexliesandblankpages https://www.instagram.com/sexliesandblankpages/ Email: [email protected]
    8/8/2023
    20:46

About Sex, Lies, and Blank Pages

Two Romance Writers and an Industry Professional, hell-bent on taking over the world, one six-pack at a time.
