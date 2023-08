Episode 1: I'll take Smut for 2 Billion, Alex!

Show Notes 00:25 - Podcast Intro 03:26 - Who are we? 11:15 - Why it's important to write 12:15 - Challenges when writing romance 15:00 - Men's Buttcheeks FTW 16:36 - Colleen Intro 18:04 - Book Blogging 20:45 - Importance of the community around your work 22:17 - Things are always changing 23:13 - Burnout is real with high stakes 24:36 - Lots of secrets in the industry 27:00 - Deligating work 28:00 - More than just writing 29:15 - What are some challenges you've faced What's in the Cup? Rose Morning Margarita