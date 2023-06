Severed: The Ultimate Severance Podcast

S1EXTRA-Interview w/Marc Geller (Kier Eagan)

WELCOME BACK, REFINERS! We've got a guest for today...So, Refiners, as you've probably figured out...I don't do a lot of interviews. It's not that I don't like doing them, I just don't know anyone. PLUS, I've been really busy breaking down every episode second-by-second. I didn't have a lot of extra time to be tracking down actors and others.I was pleasantly surprised to receive a note from a guy named Marc Geller telling me how much he was enjoying the podcast. Yeah, ha-ha...I get it...he's using the same name as the guy who plays Kier. Very clever! Only, turns out...this really WAS the guy playing Kier!! Marc was doing a play in Washington D.C. the first part of this year. Marc was away from home, away from his family and bored when he wasn't on stage. He happened to come across the "Severed" podcast during his downtime. Since he was a part of "Severance" he was, of course, interested in the topic. He really enjoyed the podcast and that's how I wound up with the note. There was no way I was going to let the guy who plays Kier send me e-mail and NOT talk about the show! We had to work around his schedule...and an extension to the D.C. play...but we were able to get together and discuss The Brilliant One. I hope you enjoy it!!As a BONUS, I also was contacted by a refiner who worked on the "Severance" support team at York Studios in the Bronx. She was trying to give me a wrap gift, I wouldn't let her off the hook until she talked to me about doing COVID support at York. The second half of today's show is my discussion with podcast listener and former "Severance" support staffer Katherine Shea.It's a relaxed one today, Refiners. We'll pull out the red rubber ball and have a few deviled eggs. The quarter turned out well...you deserve this!!