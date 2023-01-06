"Severed: the Ultimate Severance Podcast." Severed is a scene-by-scene, moment by moment re-watch of every episode of the first season of "Severance." We'll exa... More
S1E13 - SEVERED-Season Wrap-Up-PT3
HEY THERE, REFINER!I realize waking you up at home is not the most ideal situation, but I had more thoughts about "Severance" Season One. We'll make this quick.Don't expect to hear from me again until Season Two...but, you never know. Keep the lines of communication open, just in case I need to be in touch between now and then. In the show I mention checking out Dylan's tour of the Severed Floor. It's a series of short videos available on the Lumon LinkedIN page. Here's a link that will take you to the entire collection. Enjoy:(18) Lumon Industries: Posts | LinkedIn
5/5/2023
53:07
S1E12-SEVERED-Season Wrap Up-PT2
HEY THERE, REFINER...SURPRISE!!I know, you thought I wasn't going to be talking to you until the Second Season rolled around. I didn't think so, either. Then I tried to give Season One a casual watch for fun after wrapping up the podcast. That's when I started to see MORE stuff!! I've got a few observations, a couple of weird theories and some other goofiness in this shortened "add-on" episode. Call it "Season Wrap-up PT1A". It won't take long...just until Dylan's kid counts to a thousand.Remember to keep listening to all past SEVERED Episodes!! Tell your friends!! Leave a 5-Star rating and review at Apple Podcasts!!
4/21/2023
30:06
S1E11-SEVERED-Season Wrap-up
PULL UP A CHAIR, REFINERS!!Time to get out the red rubber ball and talk over what we just saw in Season One. I've got theories all over the place. Where is this going? How are they going to start out Season Two? I don't KNOW anything...but I've got enough wild speculation to keep everyone busy for a while, at least.There are things I didn't get deep enough into during the season. There are things I got WRONG! (can you imagine?) There are even things I totally MISSED! (I know, shocking, right?) Let's pass that ball around and I'll spin your head around. I've got a ton of leftovers and goodies that didn't fit anywhere else from the first Season of "Severance" and the first season of "Severed: The Ultimate Severance Podcast." Join me, Refiners!! Shriveled Raisins all around...
4/7/2023
1:25:24
S1EXTRA-Interview w/Marc Geller (Kier Eagan)
WELCOME BACK, REFINERS! We've got a guest for today...So, Refiners, as you've probably figured out...I don't do a lot of interviews. It's not that I don't like doing them, I just don't know anyone. PLUS, I've been really busy breaking down every episode second-by-second. I didn't have a lot of extra time to be tracking down actors and others.I was pleasantly surprised to receive a note from a guy named Marc Geller telling me how much he was enjoying the podcast. Yeah, ha-ha...I get it...he's using the same name as the guy who plays Kier. Very clever! Only, turns out...this really WAS the guy playing Kier!! Marc was doing a play in Washington D.C. the first part of this year. Marc was away from home, away from his family and bored when he wasn't on stage. He happened to come across the "Severed" podcast during his downtime. Since he was a part of "Severance" he was, of course, interested in the topic. He really enjoyed the podcast and that's how I wound up with the note. There was no way I was going to let the guy who plays Kier send me e-mail and NOT talk about the show! We had to work around his schedule...and an extension to the D.C. play...but we were able to get together and discuss The Brilliant One. I hope you enjoy it!!As a BONUS, I also was contacted by a refiner who worked on the "Severance" support team at York Studios in the Bronx. She was trying to give me a wrap gift, I wouldn't let her off the hook until she talked to me about doing COVID support at York. The second half of today's show is my discussion with podcast listener and former "Severance" support staffer Katherine Shea.It's a relaxed one today, Refiners. We'll pull out the red rubber ball and have a few deviled eggs. The quarter turned out well...you deserve this!!
3/31/2023
57:52
S1E09-SEVERED-The We We Are
WELL, REFINERS...IT'S ALL COME DOWN TO THIS.The Waffle Party was cut short and Dylan has made his way to the Security Office. The rest of MDR is out in the world as their outies, totally unaware of what these scheming innies have in store for them!! The OTC switches were thrown in the final second of last episode. This time, we pick up the action one second later.This is the one everybody was talking about...now we're going to talk about it even MORE!! If you're ready, Refiners...boot up those workstations for the last time this quarter. It's time to experience "The We We Are."
