Don't miss the most controversial podcast of the year. Serial Killer: A True Crime Podcast is the story of America's most prolific serial killer.

Journalist Ann McElhinney reveals how Dr. Kermit Gosnell appeared to be a kindly community doctor but killed with impunity whilst those who were supposed to stop him looked away. Serial Killer: A True Crime Podcast exposes how Gosnell was able to kill for almost 40 years before his crimes were exposed because of a routine drugs investigation and a curious cop determined to seek justice for one of his forgotten victims.