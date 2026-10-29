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8 episodes
- There’s still one part of the Gosnell that we haven’t been able to tell. Until now. We’ve had access to the crime scene photographs that helped put Dr. Kermit Gosnell behind bars. These include pictures of his victims. In this special bonus episode, we showed neonatologist Dr. Robin Pierucci — a doctor who is everything Gosnell wasn’t — photos of the babies who died by Gosnell’s hand. We’ll learn how a real doctor would properly care for them and their families, instead of treating them like trash.
Learn More: http://evidencetheexhibition.com
- It is now time to bring Dr. Kermit Gosnell to justice. However, the trial of America’s most prolific serial killer is being ignored by the national media. Is the 40-year coverup of his crimes continuing? Or will a social media movement put the spotlight on him and the coverup. Will the jury convict as it hears evidence that pushes forensic science and their own personal beliefs to the limit?
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- Just how was Dr. Kermit Gosnell able to kill for so long? It was a mixture of politics and race that meant he was able to kill with impunity. Ann McElhinney reveals who was behind the coverup and the shocking truth that his killing spree was going on much longer than anyone ever suspected. He could have been stopped in 1972, but the authorities looked away. Ann McElhinney reveals the politicians and bureaucrats who allowed America's biggest serial killer to mame and kill with impunity.
Get our emails: https://serialkillerpod.com/subscribe/
Follow Ann McElhinney: https://twitter.com/annmcelhinney
Subscribe On Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/serial-killer-a-true-crime-podcast/id1628964677
Subscribe On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheAnnandPhelimScoop
**Your REVIEWS help us get this podcast to even more people**
- Was Dr. Kermit Gosnell really America’s biggest serial killer and could it ever be proved? Had he really killed and mutilated women and murdered babies born alive? And how do you prove that these babies had ever lived? Eyewitness evidence was not science and especially when it came from staff who were also part of his House of Horrors. Then a breakthrough - an actual paper trail - that was going to blow the case open.
- The investigation ramps up and the team start to gather serious evidence that they are dealing with a serial killer. His alleged crimes are horrific. He is a drug dealer who uses unqualified staff in his abortion clinic. His chief anesthetist is a 17-year-old high school student - none of his equipment works properly. He is mutilating and killing women. But investigators also hear that he might be killing babies born alive. They hear this is routine and he seems to enjoy it. Is Dr. Gosnell a serial killer? A Grand Jury is convened to find out more. We also hear the tragic story of Karnamaya Mongar - who fled to America for safety only to die in Gosnell’s clinic a few months later.
Get our emails: https://serialkillerpod.com/subscribe/
Follow Ann McElhinney: https://twitter.com/annmcelhinney
Subscribe On Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/serial-killer-a-true-crime-podcast/id1628964677
Subscribe On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheAnnandPhelimScoop
**Your REVIEWS help us get this podcast to even more people**
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About Serial Killer: A True Crime Podcast
Don't miss the most controversial podcast of the year. Serial Killer: A True Crime Podcast is the story of America's most prolific serial killer. Journalist Ann McElhinney reveals how Dr. Kermit Gosnell appeared to be a kindly community doctor but killed with impunity whilst those who were supposed to stop him looked away. Serial Killer: A True Crime Podcast exposes how Gosnell was able to kill for almost 40 years before his crimes were exposed because of a routine drugs investigation and a curious cop determined to seek justice for one of his forgotten victims.Podcast website
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