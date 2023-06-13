Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

Podcast Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have Separation Anxiety. They finally found each other and now they're ready to be brutally honest with you about life, love, sex... More
Society & Culture
Available Episodes

  • It’s Getting Personal
    Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan make a great team. This unlikely couple is defying the odds. Forget the rumors and forget what you think you know.    Larsa and Marcus… It's getting personal.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/13/2023
    27:23
  • Introducing: Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/8/2023
    1:01

About Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have Separation Anxiety. They finally found each other and now they're ready to be brutally honest with you about life, love, sex, and 16 year age gaps!

Larsa and Marcus share their private thoughts about being in the public eye. What is life really like at home with the Pippen/Jordan's? They won't hold back about all the juicy things happening, even when it’s about them- their friends- and even their haters.

The hottest couple in Miami giving their hot takes.

He says she's bubbly, fun, smart and sexy...She calls him motivating, inspiring, he's everything on her list.  Are they a match made in Housewives Heaven?

Don't settle. They'll help you find what you're looking for.

We should all feel good about being alone but if Larsa and Marcus have Separation Anxiety, then let's join them each week.

