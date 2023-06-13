About Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have Separation Anxiety. They finally found each other and now they're ready to be brutally honest with you about life, love, sex, and 16 year age gaps!

Larsa and Marcus share their private thoughts about being in the public eye. What is life really like at home with the Pippen/Jordan's? They won't hold back about all the juicy things happening, even when it’s about them- their friends- and even their haters.

The hottest couple in Miami giving their hot takes.

He says she's bubbly, fun, smart and sexy...She calls him motivating, inspiring, he's everything on her list. Are they a match made in Housewives Heaven?

Don't settle. They'll help you find what you're looking for.

We should all feel good about being alone but if Larsa and Marcus have Separation Anxiety, then let's join them each week.